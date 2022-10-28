Read full article on original website
Ariana Grande Nails Jennifer Coolidge, Eugene Levy Impressions in Spot-On Halloween Video
Ariana Grande remains the reigning champion of Hollywood impressions. Grande, alongside her former “Victorious” co-star Elizabeth Gillies, went all out for Halloween this year with a series of photos and short video sketches re-creating scenes from the 2000 comedy “Best In Show.”. Grande and Gillies took on...
A Halloween Shocker! Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Tonight?
The 9 remaining couples felt more than just spooked this week on Dancing with the Stars, as the fear of elimination increases every step they take. And with one individual and one team dance to learn, they hope their scores don't come back to haunt them. By the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.
Here's Why Dolly Parton Won't Tour Again
Dolly Parton's rockin' years on the road are over. The 76-year-old county music legend's career has spanned almost six decades. Now, she's revealing her future tour plans — or lack thereof. "I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I'll do special shows here...
Vision Might Be Getting His Own ‘WandaVision' Spin-Off
We may not have lost our Vision. A "WandaVision" spin-off centered on Vision — with Paul Bettany reprising his role from the series — is in the works at Disney+, according to Deadline. The series, tentatively titled "Vision Quest, "would be about Vision "trying to regain his memory...
How A YouTube Sensation Is Now Touring Original Work At 20
Born and raised in the city of Camarillo, Jonathon Martinez, whose stage name is Presence, always wanted his voice to be heard. He first started posting on YouTube at 14 without much intention or realization of the journey he was about to find himself on. "It wasn’t something I saw...
Audiences Are Still Discovering John Carpenter's Cult Classic ‘Prince of Darkness' 35 Years Later
"Halloween" creator John Carpenter has directed many cult favorites. One of them, "Prince of Darkness," turned 35 this month. CNBC talked to Carpenter and his spouse and business partner, Sandy King Carpenter, about the making of the low-budget horror flick. Shock rocker Alice Cooper also weighed in on his indelible,...
K-Pop Singer Lee Ji-han Dead at 24 in Seoul Crowd Crush Tragedy
K-pop fans around the world are mourning the loss of singer Lee Ji-han. The young entertainer was among more than 150 people killed during a crowd rush at a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea Oct. 29. He was 24. The following day, 935 Entertainment, which represents Ji-han, released a...
