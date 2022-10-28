ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

‘Rent My Womb’: Women Are Desperate to Become Surrogates in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Leti Montalvo swooped up her tottering 16-month-old and perched him on her hip as she cooked eggs for her 9-year-old daughter, keeping her eyes on the six other children jumping outside on a trampoline. Their squeals competed with the banging on the second floor, where her husband was helping install a second bathroom. Thirteen people live in the house, eight under the age of 10.
dcnewsnow.com

Rising stars to watch at World Cup: Pedri, Bellingham, Reyna

ROME (AP) — Spain’s Pedri González will highlight the list of teenagers who could make an impact at the World Cup. Others include England’s Jude Bellingham, Germany’s Jamal Musiala and American teammates Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah. All five players are 19, although Reyna turns...
RideApart

Here’s A Peek Inside Ducati’s Production Facility In Italy

This is where all the magic happens for Ducati, in Borgo Panigale, Bologna, Italy, and YouTube Channel, FRAME, has got their cameras out once again to give us a video tour of how Ducati makes its Superleggera V4. FRAME’s video starts out with the Ducati V4 engine, where you see...
BoardingArea

Detained At Passport Control In Algiers Airport…

What is with me and being detained at passport control this year? After a very scary experience in a Doha, something similar happened in Algiers on my way out of Houari Boumediene Airport. Detained At Passport Control In Algiers Airport…Thanks To My Curious Passport?. First, let’s cut the suspense....
RideApart

Suzuki Unveils Limited Edition Hayabusa Bol d’Or In France

I’m sure all of you would agree, that among the big four Japanese manufacturers, Suzuki is one of the least exciting in terms of its new and inventive models. No, I’m not hating on Suzuki at all, in fact, I really like their bikes. But hey, despite a good number of its models sporting engines more than a decade old, this hasn’t stopped the company from at least rolling out limited edition models of certain bikes.
MotorBiscuit

Dubai Police Cars Need to Chill Out

The police cars in Dubai are as over-the-top as the city's wealth. Check out some of these wild rides, like the Lamborghini Aventador and Bugatti Veyron. The post Dubai Police Cars Need to Chill Out appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy