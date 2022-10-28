ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Why was Albert Pujols allowed to use an illegal bat?

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 of the World Series that was actually used by Albert Pujols. Why was Pujols still allowed to use it?. The Houston Astros lost their very first game of the postseason after blowing a 5-0 lead in Game 1 of the World Series to lose 6-5.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Martin Maldonado ordered by MLB to stop using bats Albert Pujols gave him

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was informed by Major League Baseball this week that he used an illegal bat during Game 1 of the World Series. Maldonado was given a half-dozen maple bats by former teammate Albert Pujols prior to the start of Houston’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Maldonado reportedly reached out to Pujols to request the bats, as he believes Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Wins 1963 MVP; Ebbets Field Sold

This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax win the 1963 National League MVP Award over second-place finisher Dick Groat of the St. Louis Cardinals. Koufax tallied 237 points to Groat’s 190 in Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting, and received 14 of 20 first-place votes. Koufax was named MVP six days after taking home the first of three career Cy Young Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Rob Manfred says A’s unlikely to remain in Oakland

Rob Manfred is not optimistic that the Oakland Athletics will remain in the Bay Area. The MLB commissioner told Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Unleashed podcast that the team’s efforts to get a new stadium built appear unlikely to succeed. ‘It just doesn’t look like it’s going to happen,”...
OAKLAND, CA
True Blue LA

2022 Dodgers in review: Mookie Betts

The third year of the Mookie Betts Era in Los Angeles showcased the superstar fully healthy for (nearly) a full season for the first time with the Dodgers, with several aspects of his dynamic talent on display. In 2021, Betts dealt with various nagging injuries throughout the season, most notably...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy