ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonsdale, MN

New storeowner directs orchestra of vendors

By By COLTON KEMP
Lonsdale Area News-Review
Lonsdale Area News-Review
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TEQle_0iqPzrwQ00

Lisa Tousignant didn’t know many people in Lonsdale when she got here. Now, as one of Lonsdale’s newest entrepreneurs, she’s made her mark and added a splash of color to the downtown Lonsdale area.

Tousignant is the owner of RR Revival at 104 Railway St. NW, a flea market and consignment shop that sells a little bit of everything. In her store, she sells vintage novelties, home decor and garden iron, bringing a bit of Americana to the small Minnesota city.

“Garden iron is a big part of it, but it’s vintage,” she said. “I have a lot of different vendors in the shop. It’s new home accessories, clothing, jewelry and a little bit of everything basically.”

She’d been in business for about 15 years prior to her Lonsdale move. Her original store was started with her then-husband on their farmhouse and, eventually, in the old town hall.

When her and her husband split, she found herself with full ownership of her baby.

“It was just always my dream,” she said. “I started with the garden iron. I had a love for this garden iron and anything garden. I actually work at a greenhouse and just always loved decorating gardens. I like the design aspect. Anyway, I started with garden iron and it just grew from there.”

The only problem was that she had to relocate the shop.

Luckily for Tousignant, her brother and his wife, Shanna Gutzke-Kupp, were able to rent out the bottom level of their home to her. So, without any concrete idea of what the future held, she packed her bags and left Farmington.

Some of the vendors in her old store followed her to Lonsdale, maintaining their consignment items in the store. Still, she couldn’t help but feel a bit nervous about moving her home-based store to a new store where she knew so few people.

Those nerves were fairly quick to subside, once she got her store set up and she opened up on Memorial Day weekend. Even though she didn’t have as much space, she said she likes the new spot even more that the last.

“It’s been very, very good,” she said. “Lonsdale is really welcoming … I love the location, like right there at an angle, you know, on the corner. Everybody always tells me, ‘Oh, we were at the stoplight and saw everything outside.’ So, yeah, it draws people in. Even Shanna said that it brought a lot of people to Lonsdale. And other business owners have told me that as well.”

Although not all her previous vendors came with her to Lonsdale, she’s already managed to get about a dozen in the store, some old and some new. What she loves most about the new spot is the location.

“Having a storefront is a lot different than being on the farm,” she said. “You know, you get a lot of different foot traffic (downtown). I always have people stopping and wanting to sell things.”

Tousignant said she’s not as talented in the arts and crafts, but she knows how to find people who are. She brings together talented artists from the community and lets them sell their work in her store.

She hopes that she can get her daughter, Gigi, in on the action. Gigi is really into clothes and Tousignant wants her to open a section of the store, called Gigi’s Boutique, where she sells clothes that are uniquely Gigi.

Already gotten the small-town welcome from Lonsdale. Within her first few months, she got a customer that comes everyday, Joan Seaton.

Seaton was browsing the store one day when she met Rita Smisek, who is now one of her best friends. Tousignant said that she hopes to foster a sense of community like that for anyone who comes into the store.

She hopes this because it’s what she’s felt since arriving.

“I would like to thank the town for being so welcoming and supportive,” she said. “(Smisek and Seaton) come in every time I’m open. So many people walk in and thank me for coming here, you know, they say, ‘Thank you for coming to out town. Our town needed this.’ It’s just been a very nice city.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYC

Mankato businesses tagged with graffiti

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city sculpture that was vandalized last weekend adds to the half a dozen sculptures that have been damaged in the 2022 tour. “Hopefully, we can get to the bottom of it and you know really just create awareness that you know, we want to keep our community looking at its best and you know not have things like this happen that detour from the positive things that are happening and the growth that we’re seeing in our community,” says Jessica Beyer, CEO of Greater Mankato Growth.
MANKATO, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
SHAKOPEE, MN
MIX 94.9

A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time

The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Fundraiser started after fire destoys local farm building

A fire destroyed the pack shed at Dean & Jean Braatz's farm My MN Farmer on Oct 19. Jean Braatz was on her way home to her Montgomery farm earlier this month when she saw thick, black smoke. When she arrived, her husband Dean had already dialed 911 for a...
MONTGOMERY, MN
KEYC

Mapleton water tower shuts down

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Mapleton residents will need to take precautions with their water over the next two weeks. The city says its water tower will be down, leaving it unable to filter out iron from its waterways. “It’s a quick replacement,” explained Mapleton Public Works Supervisor Hunter Chaffee, “We...
MAPLETON, MN
KEYC

Hundreds come out to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Mankato

Talks of the Mankato Family YMCA expanding and adding a second location have been in the works since 2017. Kiwanis Holiday Lights is celebrating 10 years in the community, and the Mankato Brewery is helping them spread the word. Trendy Countertops: what is Southern Minnesota attracted to?. Updated: Oct. 28,...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle 3-alarm fire at Maple Grove business

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Fire crews are battling a three-alarm blaze at a business in Maple Grove Monday evening.Few details were immediately available, but the city's fire chief Tim Bush says that the fire is on the 7400 block of Kilmer Lane North. A printing press inside the business has apparently caught fire, producing what crews are calling an "excessive amount" of smoke.The sprinklers are working in the building, which is helping to keep the fire under control. The third alarm was issued, in part, to ensure sufficient staffing due to the ventilation issues from the smoke.Firefighters are still working to get the building ventilated enough that they can turn off the sprinklers and extinguish the fire completely.No apparent cause was immediately released, nor were there any reports of injuries at this point.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
KARE 11

CONTEST: Win tickets to see Hot Wheels Monster Trucks

MINNEAPOLIS — Watch KARE 11 Sunrise or KARE 11 Saturday between Monday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 5 for a chance to win tickets to see Hot Wheels Monster Trucks live!. One winner will receive eight main show tickets and eight Crash Zone tickets to see Hot Wheel Monster Trucks at the Target Center on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The winner will be notified by email on Monday, Nov. 7 and have 48 hours to respond.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Search Continues For Missing Minnesota Man

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - A large search effort is took place today in a southern Twin Cities suburb for a young man who went missing over the weekend. The Eagan Police Department says 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen around 2 AM Sunday. Officials today issued a request to people living in an area on the western side of the Dakota County community to check their security cameras to see if anything was recorded between 2 AM and 4 AM Sunday that could assist with the investigation into the man's disappearance.
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Vandal who allegedly stole sculpture in Mankato turns himself in

MANKATO, Minn. -- Authorities say they the man who allegedly vandalized a $15,000 sculpture in Mankato has turned himself in.The sculpture, "Endeavor," sits outside the U.S. Bank on Hickory Street. City officials alleged a man removed most of the sculpture around 12:25 a.m. Saturday. On Tuesday morning, authorities said sculpture had been recovered.The sculpture is part of CityArt's walking tour. Charges against the man are pending.
MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
FARIBAULT, MN
willmarradio.com

1 killed, 7 wounded in Minneapolis shootings

(Minneapolis MN-) The bullets were flying in Minneapolis again this past weekend. Police report 5 shootings since Friday that left 7 wounded and one person dead. The fatal shooting occurred on Sunday night around 1130 p.m. when two people got into an argument at a house on 15th Avenue South, and one man ended up shot to death. Hours later the house caught fire and was destroyed. No arrests have been made at this point.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Bird flu strikes flock of 1.1 million hens in Wright County

Iowa's bird flu death toll has been driven by the infection of large egg-laying operations. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A deadly and highly transmissible avian influenza recently infected a flock of about 1.1 million egg-laying chickens in north-central Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported Monday.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day

 The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Man dies from possible drowning at senior center in Rice County

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening. The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Lonsdale Area News-Review

Lonsdale Area News-Review

Lonsdale, MN
38
Followers
223
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonsdale Area News-Review has been serving the Lonsdale area since 2006 and publishes Tuesday and online at www.LonsdaleNewsReview.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/lonsdale_area_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy