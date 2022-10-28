New storeowner directs orchestra of vendors

Lisa Tousignant didn’t know many people in Lonsdale when she got here. Now, as one of Lonsdale’s newest entrepreneurs, she’s made her mark and added a splash of color to the downtown Lonsdale area.

Tousignant is the owner of RR Revival at 104 Railway St. NW, a flea market and consignment shop that sells a little bit of everything. In her store, she sells vintage novelties, home decor and garden iron, bringing a bit of Americana to the small Minnesota city.

“Garden iron is a big part of it, but it’s vintage,” she said. “I have a lot of different vendors in the shop. It’s new home accessories, clothing, jewelry and a little bit of everything basically.”

She’d been in business for about 15 years prior to her Lonsdale move. Her original store was started with her then-husband on their farmhouse and, eventually, in the old town hall.

When her and her husband split, she found herself with full ownership of her baby.

“It was just always my dream,” she said. “I started with the garden iron. I had a love for this garden iron and anything garden. I actually work at a greenhouse and just always loved decorating gardens. I like the design aspect. Anyway, I started with garden iron and it just grew from there.”

The only problem was that she had to relocate the shop.

Luckily for Tousignant, her brother and his wife, Shanna Gutzke-Kupp, were able to rent out the bottom level of their home to her. So, without any concrete idea of what the future held, she packed her bags and left Farmington.

Some of the vendors in her old store followed her to Lonsdale, maintaining their consignment items in the store. Still, she couldn’t help but feel a bit nervous about moving her home-based store to a new store where she knew so few people.

Those nerves were fairly quick to subside, once she got her store set up and she opened up on Memorial Day weekend. Even though she didn’t have as much space, she said she likes the new spot even more that the last.

“It’s been very, very good,” she said. “Lonsdale is really welcoming … I love the location, like right there at an angle, you know, on the corner. Everybody always tells me, ‘Oh, we were at the stoplight and saw everything outside.’ So, yeah, it draws people in. Even Shanna said that it brought a lot of people to Lonsdale. And other business owners have told me that as well.”

Although not all her previous vendors came with her to Lonsdale, she’s already managed to get about a dozen in the store, some old and some new. What she loves most about the new spot is the location.

“Having a storefront is a lot different than being on the farm,” she said. “You know, you get a lot of different foot traffic (downtown). I always have people stopping and wanting to sell things.”

Tousignant said she’s not as talented in the arts and crafts, but she knows how to find people who are. She brings together talented artists from the community and lets them sell their work in her store.

She hopes that she can get her daughter, Gigi, in on the action. Gigi is really into clothes and Tousignant wants her to open a section of the store, called Gigi’s Boutique, where she sells clothes that are uniquely Gigi.

Already gotten the small-town welcome from Lonsdale. Within her first few months, she got a customer that comes everyday, Joan Seaton.

Seaton was browsing the store one day when she met Rita Smisek, who is now one of her best friends. Tousignant said that she hopes to foster a sense of community like that for anyone who comes into the store.

She hopes this because it’s what she’s felt since arriving.

“I would like to thank the town for being so welcoming and supportive,” she said. “(Smisek and Seaton) come in every time I’m open. So many people walk in and thank me for coming here, you know, they say, ‘Thank you for coming to out town. Our town needed this.’ It’s just been a very nice city.”