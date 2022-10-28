ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Halloween decorations from in and around southern Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON — Halloween is a holiday where people's yards can turn from a suburban postcard to a horror movie poster. We took a quick drive around the Rogue Valley to see what kinds of creative displays people have put up. We found lots of giant skeletons and spooky...
SEA LION DISEASE OUTBREAK ALONG OREGON COAST

There is an increase in the number of stranded California sea lions along the entire Oregon coast due to leptospirosis, a naturally-occurring bacteria that can also sicken dogs, people, other wildlife and livestock. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said dogs are most at risk of...
First frost dates approaching: Colder mornings coming for the Willamette Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest are currently bewitched by the cool and wet Halloween weather. It has been a long time coming since we haven’t had measurable rain on Halloween in the last three years. Once we set this aside, there may be more hybrid fall-to-winter days coming our direction.
Halloween in Oregon: Plenty of candy, costumes, rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A soggy forecast is expected for Halloween as the ghouls and ghosts even run for cover. A plume of moisture, which is below a weak atmospheric river category, will be transitioning south overnight Sunday. This will bring the steady rain to Portland by the morning commute. We won’t beat any records with this event, but it’s definitely going to be rainy. This will be enough to alter the Halloween costumes, too. Have a rain jacket available.
Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
RSV infections on the rise: Here's what you should know

While RSV cases are rising in Oregon, so far the state hasn't had the dramatic early season uptick seen elsewhere.With respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, on the rise in Oregon and many states seeing unusually early spikes in cases and hospitalizations, doctors in Portland are closely monitoring the virus. Like other common respiratory viruses, RSV starts to circulate in the fall as people spend more time indoors and kids return to school. It peaks in the winter. Nearly all children will have had an RSV infection by the age of 2, according to the U.S. Centers for Control and Prevention....
Ripple Effect: Rogue Valley illegal grows producing fewer plants, more product

SOUTHERN, Ore. — Compared to last year, illegal marijuana grows in the Rogue Valley are growing fewer plants but are producing more illegal processed marijuana in 2022. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office official report, they seized 641,518 illegal marijuana plants and 70,094 pounds of illegal processed marijuana in 2021. Through Oct. 20th of 2022, they’ve seized 164,851 plants and 200,550 pounds.
Top Four Things To Do On The Oregon Coast In Fall

We love visiting the Oregon coast in fall. Fall usually means bad weather on the coast, and that means less crowds at your favorite coastal restaurants, trailheads, and other coastal destinations. Here are our top four things to do on the Oregon coast this autumn. 1. Find Peace And Tranquility...
Oregon’s New Veteran Dental Program Launches, Nov. 1

Oregon House Bill 4095, which creates the state’s first Veteran Dental Program for Oregon veterans who do not qualify for Oregon Health Plan (OHP), passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. Administered by Oregon Health Authority, this state-funded program is separate and distinct from the dental benefit offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Beginning November 1, 2022, veterans can apply for the program using the OHP application. For veterans who qualify, dental care will start January 1, 2023. Eligible applicants must be veterans as described in Oregon Revised Statute 408.225, except the veteran may be discharged or released under honorable or other conditions and must be at or below 400% of the federal poverty guidelines. To apply, veterans can visit one.oregon.gov to login or create an account or have an application mailed by calling OHP Customer Service at 1-800-699-9075. Help filling out an application is also available through a network of local certified community partners statewide. You can find a community partner at bit.ly/ohplocalhelp. If approved for the Veteran Dental Program, members will be enrolled in a Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) to access dental care. The Veteran Dental Program offers the same dental care as OHP Plus, such as teeth cleanings, filling and extractions and emergency dental care. Individuals do not need to pay for dental care covered by the Veteran Dental Program. Funding is limited for the program, so eligible individuals are encouraged to apply now. “The Oregon Veteran Dental Program will bridge a significant gap in veterans’ access to accessible and affordable oral care in Oregon, which is critical for physical health, confidence and their overall wellbeing,” said Kelly Fitzpatrick, Director of Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “This new program reflects our state’s continuing commitment to serve and support our Oregon veteran community.” For more information, visit: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/HSD/OHP/Pages/Dental-Programs.aspx.
Oregon Native Teen Develops Smartphone App For Psychological Health

PORTLAND, Ore. — A recent survey that was carried out by Mental Health America revealed that Oregon has one of the greatest populations of adults who are battling issues related to their mental health and sickness, despite the fact that the state has fewer resources for care. Oregon was...
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)

(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
