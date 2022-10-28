Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Alzheimer testing centers to offer free memory screenings throughout November
SOUTHERN OREGON — In honor of November being national Alzheimer's awareness month, the Alzheimers Foundation of America (AFA) is conducting free memory screenings throughout the entire month. “We like to call it, check up from the neck up, it’s a good reminder to check your memory and cognitive skills,...
Oregon gardening in November: Your guide to planning, planting and more
OSU Extension offers timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices.
KTVL
A perfect wildfire environment: How the PNW is trending towards harsher fire seasons
Over the last several years, regions in Southern Oregon and Northern California have seen an increase in wildfire intensity, frequency and behavior, causing a lot of anxiety for the residents of these areas every year when fire season rolls around. So, many may be wondering what's in store for the...
KTVL
Halloween decorations from in and around southern Oregon
SOUTHERN OREGON — Halloween is a holiday where people's yards can turn from a suburban postcard to a horror movie poster. We took a quick drive around the Rogue Valley to see what kinds of creative displays people have put up. We found lots of giant skeletons and spooky...
WWEEK
Get Ready to Make a Delicious Mess at Bag O’ Crab’s First Oregon Outpost
Looking for a good time? Call Bag O’ Crab. There is no way to feel serious about anything—except, perhaps, demolishing a large bag of Cajun-sauced crustaceans—the moment you step through the doors at this new restaurant on the corner of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Klickitat Street. From...
opb.org
As Alaska cancels its snow crab season, Oregon’s commercial fishing industry feels the effect
In mid-October, the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that it would be canceling the winter snow crab season. This is the first time the snow crab season has been canceled in the Bering Sea. The state agency says the closure follows declining numbers of the crustacean. Chuck Jackson...
kqennewsradio.com
SEA LION DISEASE OUTBREAK ALONG OREGON COAST
There is an increase in the number of stranded California sea lions along the entire Oregon coast due to leptospirosis, a naturally-occurring bacteria that can also sicken dogs, people, other wildlife and livestock. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said dogs are most at risk of...
KDRV
Winter weather reminds drivers of road hazards as heavy rain and low snow levels hit Southern Oregon
OREGON -- As we head into the winter months the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) wants to remind drivers to take safety precautions before they hit the road. With heavy rain and low snow levels many driving hazards can catch drivers off guard. ODOT says the first couple of heavy...
klcc.org
Report highlights the abandoned or unused upper stories of "Main Street" Oregon
As you explore almost any Main Street in Oregon, you may be curious as to why so many active store fronts and businesses are on the ground floor, but why so many upstairs spaces are dark and vacant. Now there’s an effort to change that. A new report looks...
Channel 6000
First frost dates approaching: Colder mornings coming for the Willamette Valley
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest are currently bewitched by the cool and wet Halloween weather. It has been a long time coming since we haven’t had measurable rain on Halloween in the last three years. Once we set this aside, there may be more hybrid fall-to-winter days coming our direction.
KTVL
Oregon studded tire season starts Nov. 1; ODOT requires chains, traction tires some areas
Starting November 1, studded tires are legal in Oregon. The beginning of November also means drivers will see Oregon Department of Transportation signs requiring chains and traction tires. Snow was falling at Cascade Mountain Pass level on Tuesday morning. If the law isn't enough to motivate you to prepare for...
Channel 6000
Halloween in Oregon: Plenty of candy, costumes, rain
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A soggy forecast is expected for Halloween as the ghouls and ghosts even run for cover. A plume of moisture, which is below a weak atmospheric river category, will be transitioning south overnight Sunday. This will bring the steady rain to Portland by the morning commute. We won’t beat any records with this event, but it’s definitely going to be rainy. This will be enough to alter the Halloween costumes, too. Have a rain jacket available.
Channel 6000
Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
RSV infections on the rise: Here's what you should know
While RSV cases are rising in Oregon, so far the state hasn't had the dramatic early season uptick seen elsewhere.With respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, on the rise in Oregon and many states seeing unusually early spikes in cases and hospitalizations, doctors in Portland are closely monitoring the virus. Like other common respiratory viruses, RSV starts to circulate in the fall as people spend more time indoors and kids return to school. It peaks in the winter. Nearly all children will have had an RSV infection by the age of 2, according to the U.S. Centers for Control and Prevention....
KTVL
Ripple Effect: Rogue Valley illegal grows producing fewer plants, more product
SOUTHERN, Ore. — Compared to last year, illegal marijuana grows in the Rogue Valley are growing fewer plants but are producing more illegal processed marijuana in 2022. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office official report, they seized 641,518 illegal marijuana plants and 70,094 pounds of illegal processed marijuana in 2021. Through Oct. 20th of 2022, they’ve seized 164,851 plants and 200,550 pounds.
thatoregonlife.com
Top Four Things To Do On The Oregon Coast In Fall
We love visiting the Oregon coast in fall. Fall usually means bad weather on the coast, and that means less crowds at your favorite coastal restaurants, trailheads, and other coastal destinations. Here are our top four things to do on the Oregon coast this autumn. 1. Find Peace And Tranquility...
oregontoday.net
Oregon’s New Veteran Dental Program Launches, Nov. 1
Oregon House Bill 4095, which creates the state’s first Veteran Dental Program for Oregon veterans who do not qualify for Oregon Health Plan (OHP), passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. Administered by Oregon Health Authority, this state-funded program is separate and distinct from the dental benefit offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Beginning November 1, 2022, veterans can apply for the program using the OHP application. For veterans who qualify, dental care will start January 1, 2023. Eligible applicants must be veterans as described in Oregon Revised Statute 408.225, except the veteran may be discharged or released under honorable or other conditions and must be at or below 400% of the federal poverty guidelines. To apply, veterans can visit one.oregon.gov to login or create an account or have an application mailed by calling OHP Customer Service at 1-800-699-9075. Help filling out an application is also available through a network of local certified community partners statewide. You can find a community partner at bit.ly/ohplocalhelp. If approved for the Veteran Dental Program, members will be enrolled in a Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) to access dental care. The Veteran Dental Program offers the same dental care as OHP Plus, such as teeth cleanings, filling and extractions and emergency dental care. Individuals do not need to pay for dental care covered by the Veteran Dental Program. Funding is limited for the program, so eligible individuals are encouraged to apply now. “The Oregon Veteran Dental Program will bridge a significant gap in veterans’ access to accessible and affordable oral care in Oregon, which is critical for physical health, confidence and their overall wellbeing,” said Kelly Fitzpatrick, Director of Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “This new program reflects our state’s continuing commitment to serve and support our Oregon veteran community.” For more information, visit: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/HSD/OHP/Pages/Dental-Programs.aspx.
kezi.com
Oregon Mayors Association announces plan to combat homelessness; people on the streets weigh in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A group of mayors throughout the sate met Monday to talk about a plan they said will help fix the homeless crisis in Oregon. This task force is made up of 25 mayors from across the state with the mission to solve the homelessness crisis specific to each city and its needs.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Native Teen Develops Smartphone App For Psychological Health
PORTLAND, Ore. — A recent survey that was carried out by Mental Health America revealed that Oregon has one of the greatest populations of adults who are battling issues related to their mental health and sickness, despite the fact that the state has fewer resources for care. Oregon was...
centraloregondaily.com
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)
(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
Comments / 0