November 2022 game releases: Upcoming titles being released this month

November is always packed with huge and long-awaited game releases, timed for the holiday season, and this year is no exception.

PlayStation owners are getting a new entry in one of the biggest exclusive triple-A franchises for Sony’s consoles, a long-awaited open-world Sonic game is coming to all platforms, and Nintendo fans will get their hands on the next generation of Pokémon.

Soccer manager wannabes will be treated to the latest installment in the long-running management simulation series, coming in several versions across all platforms, including mobile.

With that many titles coming up this month, let’s have a look at the 10 biggest and most interesting games releasing in November 2022.

Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers comes as part of the year-long celebration of the blue hedgehog’s 30th anniversary, which also featured a ton of announcements, events, other new games like Sonic Origins, digital content, and more.

The game, which was properly announced at the 2021 Game Awards, is putting Sega’s mascot into an open world for the first time.

The “Open Zone” experience will combine 3D platforming through varied environments with action-adventure gameplay, full of challenges to take on, puzzles to solve, and secrets to discover.

Sonic Frontiers is coming Nov. 8 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Football Manager 2023

The latest annual game in the soccer management sim series promises to be bigger than ever with plenty of new features and gameplay upgrades.

Player recruitment in Football Manager 2023 has been revamped, with improvements to the squad planner, scouting, agents, and recruitment meetings. The new game will have smarter manager and match AI, and enhanced match animations.

For the first time in the series’ history, FM23 will feature the fully-licensed UEFA club competitions, including Europe’s top soccer tournament, the Champions League.

A new feature called Supporter Confidence aims to reflect the importance of a team’s fanbase for its success. FM23 will also introduce Dynamic Manager Timeline to help players keep track of and celebrate the ups and downs of their managerial careers.

Football Manager 2023 releases Nov. 8 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, with a Touch version for Switch and Apple Arcade, and a Mobile game for iOS and Android devices.

God of War Ragnarök

The long-awaited sequel to the franchise’ hugely successful 2018 reboot, promises to be bigger and better than its predecessor, with an even deeper story, more bosses, better puzzles, new weapons and more.

God of War Ragnarök has some really high expectations to live up to, but from what we’ve seen so far, it’s on the right track to deliver.

We already had the opportunity to play through the first few hours of the game, so you can check early impressions in our God of War Ragnarok preview. Our full review of the game is coming Nov. 3.

Pre-orders for the game have been live for quite some time now, and even though the special editions have ran out of stock, Sony is treating fans to a God of War Ragnarök limited edition DualSense controller, which is still available to pre-order.

God of War Ragnarök arrives Nov. 9 for PS5 and PS4.

Pentiment

Pentiment was first announced back in June 2022 during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase when we learned that it’ll be set in 16th-century Bavaria.

It’s an adventure game in which you play as Andreas Maler, a journeyman artist who investigates a murder after his friend has been accused as the killer.

The game focuses on choice-driven narrative and character development, with a story spanning more than two decades in which your decisions have far-reaching consequences.

Pentiment is published by Xbox Game Studios and will be a day-one free release for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Pentiment is slated for a Nov. 15 release for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has just arrived and it’ll soon be followed by its free-to-play battle-royale counterpart, Warzone 2.0.

The new Warzone builds upon the original with a new feature called Circle Collapse, where multiple circles spawn on the battle royale map, each shrinking independently from one another until they finally converge into a single endgame zone.

The map will feature more AI-controlled enemies that guard strongholds containing valuable loot. A new DMZ extraction mode, inspired by the Escape from Tarkov game, is also coming with Warzone 2.0.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 releases Nov. 16 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Goat Simulator 3

No, you didn’t miss Goat Simulator 2 because there won’t be one. It’s a mystery why the developers decided to skip number 2, but plausible explanations range from a nod to Dead Island 2, the sequel that’s never coming (but finally has a release date), to a logical move, given the goat series is all about chaos and doesn’t really take itself too seriously.

The game was revealed at this year’s Summer Game Fest and will bring a new four-player co-op mode and more of the same over-the-top goat-based action we saw in the first Goat Simulator.

Goat Simulator 3 is coming out Nov. 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

The Devil in Me is the latest entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology survival horror series. Much like previous games in the series, the new chapter is an interactive drama with a multilinear narrative that the player can influence by making decisions during key moments of the story.

This last game in the anthology’s first “season” is bringing new features, including character inventory, tool-based puzzles, and new moves such as running, jumping, and climbing.

We got to play the opening hour of the game, and you can have a look at our Devil in Me preview

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me releases Nov. 18 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Yes, the next generation of Pokémon is coming this month and will take us to a brand-new region, Paldea, which is heavily inspired by Spain and Portugal.

Scarlet and Violet are the first mainline Pokémon games to feature a fully open world, after the smashing success of Pokémon Legends: Arceus and its kinda open world.

We already got several trailers and reveals featuring some of the new Paldea Pokémon such as Cyclizar, Grafaiai, Wiglett, Bellibolt, Greavard, and more, as well as the three starter options, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

The next generation looks good, maybe with the exception of the new legendary Transformer-like Pokémon, which are a bit weird.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are coming Nov. 18 for the Switch only.

Evil West

Evil West is a first-person shooter and one of this year’s Gamescom’s biggest surprises, as you can read in our Evil West preview.

You play as vampire hunter Jesse Rentier who must protect the American frontier from supernatural monsters and bandits.

The game looks like a combination of the early Souls games in terms of the punishing enemies you face, the combos of Devil May Cry and the camera angle and melee finishers of 2018’s God of War.

Evil West is coming Nov. 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Darktide is the long-awaited FPS co-op game set in the Warhammer 40k universe. The game will offer a similar co-op experience to fan-favorite Warhammer: Vermintide 2 in which four players will face together waves of AI-controlled enemies.

Unlike the melee-focused Vermintide 2, developers have promised a 50:50 split between melee and ranged combat.

The new game will feature four hero classes, Veteran, Zealot, Ogryn, and Psyker, and will let players customize their character’s appearance and gender.

Initially slated for a September 2022 release, the game was delayed to its current release date.

The Xbox Series X|S port’s launch date is yet to be confirmed, but developers said it’s coming “shortly after” and it is expected to be a day-one Xbox Game Pass release.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide releases Nov. 30 for PC and is coming to Xbox Series X|S at a later date.

Written by Stoyan Ovcharov on behalf of GLHF.