Benton Harbor, MI

KPVI Newschannel 6

Taylor Parker trial: TDC director discusses prison life for inmates

NEW BOSTON, Texas – The penalty phase of Taylor Parker's capital murder trial began its fourth week Monday with the prosecution calling a corrections official to describe the differences between death penalty convictions and life sentences for women in Texas prisons. That's significant because the jury that convicted Parker...
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Why are undated mail ballots such a big deal in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court is expected to soon rule on a case that could decide whether undated mail ballots can be counted in the quickly approaching Nov. 8 election. The case comes after years of highly partisan litigation that yielded no firm legal consensus on how counties...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

GOP’s Pate fights ‘myths’ as his own party backs them

Iowa Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate seemed somewhat exasperated by the question. No, he said. Vote tabulators are not connected to the internet, which would make them vulnerable to hacking and manipulation. He laid out the facts:. Iowans vote on paper ballots in all elections, and those ballots are...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

gener8tor Partners with Microsoft to Launch Wyoming Startup Accelerator

Gener8tor gBETA Wyoming accelerator welcomes fifth cohort. Nationally ranked startup accelerator gener8tor announced today. the five participating startups selected for gBETA Wyoming Fall 2022 cohort. The accelerator program focuses on early-stage Wyoming startups representing a diverse mix of industries. Learn more about the five companies below. Offered twice per year,...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Most common fast food chains in Connecticut

Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Connecticut using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

With the election just eight days away, Nebraskans to decide several state races

Forget the pumpkins and playoffs, it’s election season. A week from Tuesday, Nebraska voters will choose a new governor and will decide critical constitutional issues for the state. There are, however, other races for state offices that Nebraskans are being asked to decide. Here is a recap of some of the races that will be before voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Most common fast food chains in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Alabama using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Advocates call for homestead exemption to ease partially disabled veterans' property taxes

Offering homestead exemptions to more disabled veterans would move Nebraska closer to becoming the most veteran-friendly state in the nation, a legislative committee was told Friday. Toward that end, James Shuey, representing the Disabled American Veterans, urged the Revenue Committee to reconsider an exemption proposal that died earlier this year...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

LT GOV DEBATE: Rivals debate abortion, extremism, growth

BOISE — The two top rivals in an open race to be Idaho’s next lieutenant governor fiercely debated state policies on issues from abortion to growth in a debate televised statewide, but found common ground on extremism and what makes Idaho Idaho. Current GOP House Speaker Scott Bedke,...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Free Help Available for Health Insurance Options

Are you struggling to understand and/or afford health insurance? It can be difficult to know where to start. That’s why the nonprofit Enroll Wyoming offers free assistance to walk people through health coverage resources so they can find solutions that fits their needs and their budgets. Now is the...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

School funding plan backed by Pillen could cost districts $270M per year, report says

Jim Pillen's proposal to change Nebraska's school funding formula to a per-student basis could cost some districts $270 million, according to a new analysis. The OpenSky Policy Institute published a report earlier this month stating that a per-student funding system would mean districts serving the majority of Nebraska students would lose funding they are receiving under the current formula.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia gas prices down a nickel since last week

ATLANTA — Georgia gas price average continues to decline. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 3 cents less than a month ago, and 9 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $47.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ricketts names ornate box turtle as the Nebraska state reptile

It's been a heady five years for Nebraska's ornate box turtle. First, the petite state native won a 2017 popularity contest against another turtle, a couple of lizards and two snake species. Voters were asked which of the six they wanted as the state reptile. Next, Nebraska lawmakers voted to...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Here's a snapshot of the candidates running for Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In their bids to succeed Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr., Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones, and Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders offer voters vastly different agendas and experience to choose from in the Nov. 8 general election. Sarah Huckabee Sanders...
ARKANSAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Reeltown ends season on eight game win streak, wins big over Zion Chapel

Running two plays in the first half normally is not a recipe for success. However it was for Reeltown against Zion Chapel on Friday as the Rebels ended their season with a 40-8 win. “It was a crazy game,” said head coach Matt Johnson. “They lined up in big, heavy...
JACK, AL

