Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Taylor Parker trial: TDC director discusses prison life for inmates
NEW BOSTON, Texas – The penalty phase of Taylor Parker's capital murder trial began its fourth week Monday with the prosecution calling a corrections official to describe the differences between death penalty convictions and life sentences for women in Texas prisons. That's significant because the jury that convicted Parker...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Why are undated mail ballots such a big deal in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court is expected to soon rule on a case that could decide whether undated mail ballots can be counted in the quickly approaching Nov. 8 election. The case comes after years of highly partisan litigation that yielded no firm legal consensus on how counties...
KPVI Newschannel 6
GOP’s Pate fights ‘myths’ as his own party backs them
Iowa Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate seemed somewhat exasperated by the question. No, he said. Vote tabulators are not connected to the internet, which would make them vulnerable to hacking and manipulation. He laid out the facts:. Iowans vote on paper ballots in all elections, and those ballots are...
KPVI Newschannel 6
gener8tor Partners with Microsoft to Launch Wyoming Startup Accelerator
Gener8tor gBETA Wyoming accelerator welcomes fifth cohort. Nationally ranked startup accelerator gener8tor announced today. the five participating startups selected for gBETA Wyoming Fall 2022 cohort. The accelerator program focuses on early-stage Wyoming startups representing a diverse mix of industries. Learn more about the five companies below. Offered twice per year,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Most common fast food chains in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Connecticut using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
With the election just eight days away, Nebraskans to decide several state races
Forget the pumpkins and playoffs, it’s election season. A week from Tuesday, Nebraska voters will choose a new governor and will decide critical constitutional issues for the state. There are, however, other races for state offices that Nebraskans are being asked to decide. Here is a recap of some of the races that will be before voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.
Nick Herringer claps along with a metronome. He draws lines on a big screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Most common fast food chains in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Alabama using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Advocates call for homestead exemption to ease partially disabled veterans' property taxes
Offering homestead exemptions to more disabled veterans would move Nebraska closer to becoming the most veteran-friendly state in the nation, a legislative committee was told Friday. Toward that end, James Shuey, representing the Disabled American Veterans, urged the Revenue Committee to reconsider an exemption proposal that died earlier this year...
KPVI Newschannel 6
LT GOV DEBATE: Rivals debate abortion, extremism, growth
BOISE — The two top rivals in an open race to be Idaho’s next lieutenant governor fiercely debated state policies on issues from abortion to growth in a debate televised statewide, but found common ground on extremism and what makes Idaho Idaho. Current GOP House Speaker Scott Bedke,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides
It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins. But that’s what is happening in the race for Idaho’s next secretary of state. The Idaho Secretary of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Free Help Available for Health Insurance Options
Are you struggling to understand and/or afford health insurance? It can be difficult to know where to start. That’s why the nonprofit Enroll Wyoming offers free assistance to walk people through health coverage resources so they can find solutions that fits their needs and their budgets. Now is the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
School funding plan backed by Pillen could cost districts $270M per year, report says
Jim Pillen's proposal to change Nebraska's school funding formula to a per-student basis could cost some districts $270 million, according to a new analysis. The OpenSky Policy Institute published a report earlier this month stating that a per-student funding system would mean districts serving the majority of Nebraska students would lose funding they are receiving under the current formula.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia gas prices down a nickel since last week
ATLANTA — Georgia gas price average continues to decline. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 3 cents less than a month ago, and 9 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $47.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ricketts names ornate box turtle as the Nebraska state reptile
It's been a heady five years for Nebraska's ornate box turtle. First, the petite state native won a 2017 popularity contest against another turtle, a couple of lizards and two snake species. Voters were asked which of the six they wanted as the state reptile. Next, Nebraska lawmakers voted to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Here's a snapshot of the candidates running for Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In their bids to succeed Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr., Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones, and Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders offer voters vastly different agendas and experience to choose from in the Nov. 8 general election. Sarah Huckabee Sanders...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania Game Commission: 2022 fall turkey season closed in WMU 5A in Cumberland County
The Pennsylvania Game Commission said Monday the fall 2022 turkey season will again be closed in Wildlife Management Unit 5A, which includes parts of Adams and Cumberland counties. WMU 5A is comprised of portions of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York counties. While the Michaux State Forest remains the largest continuous...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Reeltown ends season on eight game win streak, wins big over Zion Chapel
Running two plays in the first half normally is not a recipe for success. However it was for Reeltown against Zion Chapel on Friday as the Rebels ended their season with a 40-8 win. “It was a crazy game,” said head coach Matt Johnson. “They lined up in big, heavy...
Comments / 0