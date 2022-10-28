ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maroon 5, Walker Hayes kick off 2023 WM Phoenix Open week with Concert in the Coliseum at 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale

By Todd Kelly
 4 days ago
The Concert in the Coliseum on the 16th hole ahead of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. (Photo: Golfweek)

The 2023 WM Phoenix Open keeps getting bigger.

The tournament at TPC Scottsdale, long held on the same weekend as the Super Bowl, will coincide with Arizona hosting the big game for the fourth time in February.

The event was recently granted elevated status by the PGA Tour for next season, virtually guaranteeing the strongest field in the tournament’s history.

Now, tournament host The Thunderbirds have announced the lineup for the Concert in the Coliseum for 2023, as Maroon 5 and Walker Hayes will kick off the week on Saturday, February 4. The tournament dates are set for February 9-12.

The 16th hole, a fully enclosed arena that can seat close to 17,000 fans, first hosted the concert ahead of the 2022 event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27QCet_0iqPxPLm00
The Concert in the Coliseum on the 16th hole ahead of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. (Photo: Golfweek)

Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion rocked the stage last time out. Fans filled the seats around the hole while some tickets allowed fans access to watch the concert from the tee boxes.

General admission tickets are not on sale yet; they are not part of the tournament ticket package.

“Last year’s inaugural Concert in the Coliseum was a huge success, so of course we are thrilled to run it back again for 2023,” said WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman Pat Williams in a statement. “We are excited to host Maroon 5 and Walker Hayes this year as we kick off tournament week in style, with a great show at the iconic 16th hole.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F6yJg_0iqPxPLm00
The Concert in the Coliseum on the 16th hole ahead of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. (Photo: Golfweek)

The Phoenix Open’s final round will be on Super Bowl Sunday and usually ends around 6 p.m. ET (barring a playoff), about 20 minutes before kickoff, which will be at State Farm Stadium, about 30 minutes to the southwest in the suburb of Glendale.

