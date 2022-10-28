Read full article on original website
BBC
Leigh Griffiths: Former Celtic and Scotland striker opens up on fall from grace
Former Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths admits his career as a professional footballer could be over, although he retains hope a manager will "pick up the phone". The 32-year-old has been without a club for five months and is currently training with Livingston. Griffiths has also opened up to...
BBC
Rangers: Has Van Bronckhorst got Ibrox side motoring again?
Dithering against Dundee. Lacklustre against Livingston. Absolutely on it against Aberdeen. Rangers' response in the 4-1 win over Jim Goodwin's side was timely and very much needed. They battered the visitors relentlessly and should have had more goals, despite falling behind. The result and performance eased the pressure on manager...
T20 World Cup Super 12s: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs – live reaction
Over-by-over report: The host nation faces a buoyant Ireland side in a must-win clash at the Gabba in Brisbane. Join James Wallace for updates
BBC
Leeds Rhinos to become first British side to make matchday payments to women's team
Leeds are to become the first British rugby league club to make matchday payments to their women's team. The reigning Super League champions are to offer win bonuses and other "meritocratic" payments from 2023. The new scheme is the latest phase of the Rhinos' long-term goal to develop a fully...
BBC
Rangers v Ajax: Dutch side aim to find form again in Champions League
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Ajax's Champions League formbook since they opened Group A with a convincing 4-0 win over Rangers reads 'defeat, defeat, defeat and defeat'.
BBC
Wales football: FAW considers Cymru team name change after World Cup
Wales' national football teams could change their name to Cymru - the Welsh name for Wales - after this year's World Cup in Qatar. The Football Association of Wales (FAW) already uses Cymru at its headquarters and in communications and documents. Informal discussions have taken place with European football's ruling...
SB Nation
Lasses Match Preview: Sunderland Women travel down to St Mary’s to take on newly promoted Southampton
Tickets: Tickets cost £8 for adults and £2 for under 18’s. Tickets are still available on Southampton’s website. Travel: If you’re looking to make the trip from the Northeast, then your best bet is to join onto the A1 (M) from either the A19 or A690. Stay on the A1 (M) until you pass Doncaster and then join onto the M18 in order to get to the M1. At Northampton, join onto the A43 and take this until you can link onto the A34. Finally, you join onto the M3 and follow signs for A33 into Southampton.
BBC
Lauren James: Chelsea striker wants to 'win Ballon d'Or' and play at World Cup
Talent and success are in Lauren James' blood. The 21-year-old England and Chelsea forward is one of the country's most exciting young talents, and is not the only one in her family with a bright future. Her older brother Reece, 22, is also an England international and won the Champions...
BBC
Catholic clubs in Liverpool to open as winter heat hubs
Catholic social clubs in the Archdiocese of Liverpool are to open for people to keep warm this winter. The archdiocese is offering "warm and cosy" places for people with high fuel bills at its network of parish centres. "It is about giving people a warm welcome in these difficult times,"...
BBC
Stephen Bradley: Shamrock Rovers boss thanks players for winning title for ill son
When Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley's young son Josh was diagnosed with leukemia in June, he asked his players to go and win the Premier Division for him. The Dublin club already had plenty of motivation as they aimed to become League of Ireland champions for a third consecutive year, but the manager's call meant much more than that to the players.
BBC
Thousands march across UK to demand affordable childcare
Hundreds of protesters gathered in central London on Saturday to urge the government to reform the childcare sector and parental leave. March of the Mummies demonstrators want "affordable childcare, flexible working and properly paid parental leave". The event was one of several marches held in cities across the UK including...
BBC
Brixton shooting: Drill rapper and Deliveroo driver named as victims
The son of a boxing promoter has become the latest in a string of drill rappers who have died in violent attacks in London. Lamar Scott, 27, who performed as Perm, was shot after a car chase in Brixton, south London, on Sunday. His father is boxing promoter Dean Whyte...
BBC
Riot police called as youths rampage in Dundee
Riot police were called in after a group of youths blocked roads in Dundee with bonfires and hurled fireworks in the street. The disorder began on Beauly Square in the Kirkton area at about 17:30 on Monday and continued for several hours. Drivers were forced to turn back from the...
