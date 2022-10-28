ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Kremlin to summon British ambassador over drone attacks on Black Sea fleet

Moscow will “shortly” summon the UK ambassador to Russia, Deborah Bronnert, over its accusation that “British specialists” had been involved in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol, the Russia foreign ministry has said. Russia has, without providing evidence, repeatedly blamed the UK...
KRMG

Greece: Death toll rises to 13 in migrant boat disaster

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greece's coast guard said Wednesday it had recovered another 12 bodies from the area where a sailing boat sank the previous day with 68 migrants reportedly on board, bringing the confirmed death toll to 13. Dozens of people remain missing. A total of...

