Francis Opeil Jr., 76, a lifelong resident of Greenfield Twp., died Monday doing what he loved most, helping his brothers on the family farm. He was the husband of Jeanne Yckowski Opeil. Born July 19, 1946, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Francis and Margaret Uhrin Opeil....

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO