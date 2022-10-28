Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Other business from Scranton City Council's Nov. 1, 2022 meeting:
Held a premeeting caucus with Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce President Bob Durkin and Vice President Amy Luyster, who updated council on the chamber’s new strategic plan, talent attraction, career readiness and workforce development efforts and other initiatives. Full video of the caucus is available online via ECTV’s YouTube channel.
Another $4.5M in state funds coming to Scranton
SCRANTON — The city received $2 million in state funds for streetscape upgrades downtown and $500,000 for recreation at Nay Aug Park, officials announced Tuesday. Lackawanna College also received $2 million to convert its 401 Adams Ave. building downtown into a new workforce education and training center. The $4.5...
Francis Opeil Jr.
Francis Opeil Jr., 76, a lifelong resident of Greenfield Twp., died Monday doing what he loved most, helping his brothers on the family farm. He was the husband of Jeanne Yckowski Opeil. Born July 19, 1946, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Francis and Margaret Uhrin Opeil....
Area jobless rate lowest in more than 15 years
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton Metropolitan Statistical Area dropped two-tenths of a percentage point in September to 5.0% — the lowest rate for the region since May 2007, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. “Generally, the economy has improved greatly,” said Steven Zellers,...
