Here's Why Dolly Parton Won't Tour Again

Dolly Parton's rockin' years on the road are over. The 76-year-old county music legend's career has spanned almost six decades. Now, she's revealing her future tour plans — or lack thereof. "I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I'll do special shows here...
Meek Mill Fans Rejoice for Homecoming Thanksgiving Weekend Concert

"Amen!" Here is something for Meek Mill fans to be thankful for. The Philadelphia rapper will be bringing "Dreams and Nightmares" and so many more of his hits to the Wells Fargo Center on Thanksgiving weekend for a special homecoming concert. The Nov. 26 show at the Wells Fargo Center...
Vision Might Be Getting His Own ‘WandaVision' Spin-Off

We may not have lost our Vision. A "WandaVision" spin-off centered on Vision — with Paul Bettany reprising his role from the series — is in the works at Disney+, according to Deadline. The series, tentatively titled "Vision Quest, "would be about Vision "trying to regain his memory...
TODAY Show Hosts Celebrate Halloween With Las Vegas-Themed Costumes, Performances

The TODAY Show hosts ushered in Halloween by revealing their highly anticipated costumes on-air Monday morning. The show hosts paid homage to iconic (and trending) singers, actors, athletes, and performers in Sin City. “This year, we're paying tribute to Las Vegas — the ultimate playground for 24/7 entertainment, dining and...
