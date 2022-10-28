Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Here's Why Dolly Parton Won't Tour Again
Dolly Parton's rockin' years on the road are over. The 76-year-old county music legend's career has spanned almost six decades. Now, she's revealing her future tour plans — or lack thereof. "I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I'll do special shows here...
NBC Philadelphia
Meek Mill Fans Rejoice for Homecoming Thanksgiving Weekend Concert
"Amen!" Here is something for Meek Mill fans to be thankful for. The Philadelphia rapper will be bringing "Dreams and Nightmares" and so many more of his hits to the Wells Fargo Center on Thanksgiving weekend for a special homecoming concert. The Nov. 26 show at the Wells Fargo Center...
NBC Philadelphia
Vision Might Be Getting His Own ‘WandaVision' Spin-Off
We may not have lost our Vision. A "WandaVision" spin-off centered on Vision — with Paul Bettany reprising his role from the series — is in the works at Disney+, according to Deadline. The series, tentatively titled "Vision Quest, "would be about Vision "trying to regain his memory...
NBC Philadelphia
TODAY Show Hosts Celebrate Halloween With Las Vegas-Themed Costumes, Performances
The TODAY Show hosts ushered in Halloween by revealing their highly anticipated costumes on-air Monday morning. The show hosts paid homage to iconic (and trending) singers, actors, athletes, and performers in Sin City. “This year, we're paying tribute to Las Vegas — the ultimate playground for 24/7 entertainment, dining and...
NBC Philadelphia
Audiences Are Still Discovering John Carpenter's Cult Classic ‘Prince of Darkness' 35 Years Later
"Halloween" creator John Carpenter has directed many cult favorites. One of them, "Prince of Darkness," turned 35 this month. CNBC talked to Carpenter and his spouse and business partner, Sandy King Carpenter, about the making of the low-budget horror flick. Shock rocker Alice Cooper also weighed in on his indelible,...
Comments / 0