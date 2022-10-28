Read full article on original website
Barbarian review: The endless twists in this Airbnb horror film are a central part of its funhouse charm
Dir: Zach Cregger. Starring: Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long. 18, 107 minutes. In life, every chance is really a risk. And for women, every risk is a potential danger. That’s the tension that the horror film Barbarian so expertly exploits, all before it unfurls into a chaotic monster movie that consistently turns the tables on its audience’s expectations.
New crime thriller based on shocking true story just landed on Netflix today
A brand-new crime thriller has landed on Netflix - centered on the true-life serial killer who is responsible for dozens of deaths. You can check out the trailer here:. The Good Nurse centres on nurse Amy Loughren (played by Jessica Chastain) who notices a series of suspicious deaths at the hospital she works at and helps investigators make a case after the chief suspect is revealed to be her friend and colleague Charles Cullen (played by Eddie Redmayne).
The 11 Best Horror Movies Based on True Stories
As the old adage goes, truth is stranger than fiction. While that’s up for debate at large, these 11 horror films show that truth is certainly scarier than fiction. The genre films that burrow the deepest under our skin are the ones that are based on a true story, because they have some connection to reality. In these movies, we cannot pretend that the demons do not exist or the monsters are make-believe. Whether through direct representation or imaginative inspiration, they dare you to dismiss them as pure fiction. The terror still walks among us, lurking off-screen after it releases...
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
Where have all the female werewolves gone?
Of all the supernatural creatures, werewolves get the least love. They're excessively hairy. Their transformation onscreen is always graphic, with nails and teeth elongating, spines splitting — humans brought down to the floor on all fours by the pain, by becoming something else. Werewolves lack the glamour of vampires,...
Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written
Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab). The survival thriller follows two adrenaline...
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
Bring on the screams, shudders with these 5 Louisiana-shot thriller movies
What's Halloween without a good ole scary movie? Or how about a prolonged adrenaline rush with a spooky TV series?. Networks have been showing frightful films most of the month, fueling the buzz surrounding the theatrical release of the final installment of the Jamie Lee Curtis-starring "Halloween" series. "Halloween Ends" wasn't shot in Louisiana, but several familiar horror flicks and television shows have been, thanks to the lure of state's creaky plantations, foggy swamps and dense woodlands.
These seven real homes inspired horror movies
As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
History’s Villains: American Serial Killers
Ed Gein "The Butcher" The monster who inspired the movies, Psycho and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Ed Gein.Francis Miller/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images. Also known as the Butcher of Plainfield, Ed Gein grew up on a farm in Wisconsin with his parents and brother.
Ryan Murphy Revealed That The Original "Glee" Pilot Script Had Mr. Schue Written As A “Crystal Meth Addict” And Justin Timberlake Was Supposed To Play Him
Ranking The Costumes In "Abbott Elementary," From "Just Okay" To "Incredibly Iconic"
How Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion popularized the haunted house and changed Halloween forever
Clown in a Cornfield: Smile Producers Adapting Hit Slasher Book
Temple Hill Entertainment, producers of this year's hit horror movie Smile, are gearing up for another major genre picture. Deadline reports that the company behind The Maze Runner and Twilight franchises, have optioned the rights to horror novel Clown In A Cornfield by Adam Cesare. Independence Day: Resurgence scribe Carter Blanchard is set to pen the script for the film which will have Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil and Little Evil director Eli Craig set to step behind the camera. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill will produce, writing in a statement: "We love Eli Craig's brand of scary fun and are thrilled to be working with him on this terrifying slasher adaptation that is both timely and timeless."
Christian Bale has to solve a murder case with Edgar Allan Poe in first trailer for new Netflix horror
The first spooky teaser trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, a new Netflix movie starring Christian Bale, is here. Bale plays Augustus Landor, a veteran detective hired to solve a series of murders that took place in 1830 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York. He's helped by a young cadet who will later become a world-famous author – Edgar Allan Poe, the master of gothic fiction, played by The Queen's Gambit's Harry Melling. The cast also includes Gillian Anderson, Toby Jones, and Timothy Spall.
'Hocus Pocus 2' Review: Disney Plus Sequel Gets You in the Halloween Mood
Sisters! All Hallow's Eve has become a night of frolic, where children wear costumes and run amok -- and watch sequels to '90s movies on Disney Plus. Spooky sequel Hocus Pocus 2 is Disney's latest nostalgia-mining archive raid, reuniting witches Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy from the outrageous 1993 comedy.
The 7 best new horror movies you probably missed this year — and where to watch them
"Pearl," "Hatching," and "Resurrection" are just a few of the must-see new horror movies released this year.
Nosferatu at 100: a silent horror masterwork that continues to chill
It feels right, the knowledge that Nosferatu has been around for a full century. A few years after its 1922 release, the odds were not in its favor: in 1924, the studio behind FW Murnau’s silent horror film agreed to destroy all copies of the film, as part of a copyright infringement case pursued by Florence Balcombe, the widow of the Dracula author Bram Stoker. Nosferatu is not technically an adaptation of Dracula, in the sense that it was produced without the permission of Stoker’s estate and changed the names of all major characters, as well as the setting and some of the story. But it is more than close enough to inspire legal action (and supposedly the original German intertitles even acknowledged the book), which is why it was essentially sentenced to death following its original run.
