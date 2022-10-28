Read full article on original website
No Shave November Event By Parsons PD To Help Underprivleged Local Kids
Parsons Police Department is observing no shave November. This year the officers that are allowed to participate will use the event to contribute to the PPD’s shop with a cop program that helps underprivileged children in the community. Working with the Duke Mason Band and other organizations, last year 25 children were able to shop with cops. With partners like Walmart, it is a tremendous success for the Parsons families. If you wish to make a donation to the shop with a cop program, please contact Charlotte Lamb at 620-421-7060.
Raymond A. Selcho
Raymond A. Selcho, 85 of Hudson, Wisconsin and former longtime Coffeyville resident, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, in Hudson. He was born on April 7, 1937, in Ritzville, Washington to the late John and Esther (Lloyd) Selcho. Ray grew up and attended school in Ritzville. Ray married the love...
Labette County Community College's Spirit Squad To Hold Fundraiser
The Labette Community College Spirit Squad is hosting a Bingo Night Fundraiser. There will be limited seating for this Friday, November 4th at the Cardinal Event Center. Purchase your tickets either at the LCC Business office on the 2nd floor of the Student Union or online at https://bit.ly/ccbingo. The Taco...
Buford Marvin Long
Buford Marvin Long, 95, of Coffeyville passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He was born on December 9, 1926, in Coffeyville to Buford E. “Shorty” and Dora Irene (Mitchell) Long. Marvin grew up and attended rural schools in Labette County, Kansas and Nowata County, Oklahoma and graduated from Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville.
Montgomery County Treasurer Approved for Part-Time Employees ahead of tax season
The Montgomery County commission has approved hiring five seasonal employees to assist in the gathering of tax statements. County treasurer Nancy Clubine says the primary responsibility of the new employees will be to calculate the tax information for the citizens of Montgomery County in order to send out statements by the target date of November 19th, more than a month before taxes are due on December 20th.
City Of Caney Revising Water Bills
The city of Caney is adjusting its citizen’s water bills back to the old computation method, temporarily. The city of Caney announced that the new Tier System is not to be a part of this month’s bill as they advised last week. The City apologizes for the inconvenience and confusion. The city was made aware that the adjustment to the Tier methodology is to take place on the upcoming bill that will be due in December.
Chautauqua County Board of Commissioners Met In Regular Session
The Chautauqua County Commissioners reported that the Veterans Memorial Project has broke ground on the courthouse lawn. The Chautauqua County Board of Commissioners met Monday morning at 8:30. Among other business the commissioners reported that the insurance carried by the county for their employees gave the board the option to cover transgender medical surgeries and care. The board voted 3-0 not to cover the optional services. The Board also reported that the Veterans Memorial Project has broken ground on the lawn of the courthouse. Project President Richard Hambleton said they are just needing a bit more manpower to complete the first phase of the Project and they will need a bit more help to complete the Memorial entirely.
Chautauqua County Polling Places May Be Different For Some Voters
The polling place location may be different for many voters in Chautauqua County than where they voted just last August. The voting places in Chautauqua County are In Peru - God's Lighthouse of Prayer Church for Peru-Belleville & Little Caney precincts. In Cedar Vale - First Baptist Annex for voters residing in Caneyville, Harrison, & Jefferson precincts. And in the Sedan High School Gymnasium for those electors in all other precincts.
Threat of Severe Weather Prompts Change In Gameday For Caney Bullpups
The threat of thunderstorms causes the rescheduling of the Caney Bullpups vs Council Grove 2A regional football game. With the threat of heavy thunderstorms looming on Friday, the Class 2A Regional Championship game will be moved up one day and will be played this Thursday, November 3. Kickoff will be a 6:30 at Caney vs Council Grove. Good luck Bullpups.
Correction - Polling Places Will Remain Same As August Primary - No Changes Have Taken Place As Was Erroneously Reported Yesterday
In a story written yesterday, it was erroneously stated that Polling places may be different for some voters in Chautauqua County. That is not correct. All polling places are the same as they were in the August primary. As required by Kansas law, anytime a polling location is changed, affected voters will be notified by mail at least 30 days prior to any election. What was correct in the story were the actual polling locations by precinct. But just to be clear, the voting place in Peru is God’s Lighthouse of Prayer church, and that polling place is for Peru-Belleville and Little Caney precincts. In Cedar Vale, those who reside in Caneyville, Harrison, and Jefferson precincts go to the First Baptist Annex and all other precincts will need to go to the Sedan High School Gymnasium. Call the Clerk’s office with questions at 620-725-5800.
Welfare Check Results in Arrest
A Chanute woman is arrested for the mistreatment of a dependent adult. Last week Officers responded to the 900 block of S. Washington Ave. for a welfare check. In speaking with the persons involved and upon further investigation Officers with Chanute Police Department arrested 57-year-old Brenda Thomison of Chanute for mistreatment of a dependent adult, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, and a firearm by a person addicted to or using a controlled substance. Reports were sent to the Neosho county Attorney's Office for review and consideration of charges to be filed.
Coffeyville CC WBB tips off
The official start of the 2022-2023 basketball season is finally upon us, and the Coffeyville CC Red Ravens women's team have sky high expectations heading into tonight's season opener with Ottawa JV. The Red Ravens are led by Tony Turner, who enters his fourth season at the helm of the...
Coffeyville CC MBB starts tonight
There always seems to be great excitement surrounding the start of Coffeyville CC Red Raven basketball season, and the 2022-2023 edition brings no exception. The Red Ravens will open tonight at 7:30 p.m. facing off with Southwestern JV. CCC is coming off a season where they finished 18-13, and 14-9 in conference play.
Drugs and Weapon Found in Traffic Stop In Chanute
A Traffic stop in Chanute ends with an arrest for drugs. Late last week the Chanute Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of N. Santa Fe Ave. 31-year-old Joel Maple of Chanute was placed under arrest for no valid drives license, no insurance, and no registration. Upon further investigation, Maple was found to allegedly possess methamphetamine and paraphernalia as well as a weapon, which Maple legally is banned from owning or carrying. Upon completion, the arrest reports are forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s office for review and formal charges.
Minor Arrested For Felony
A 15-year-old Independence minor is arrested for felony Criminal Damage. Monday Independence Police were dispatched to the Independence High School for a report of damaged property. After an investigation officers arrested the young male teen for Felony Criminal Damage to Property. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecutor for review.
