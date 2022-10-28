ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, OR

Ambitious church mural project advancing in Sherwood

By Scott Keith
Sherwood Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Gkh2_0iqPsU5I00 Citizens took part in a paint party Oct. 22 to create a mural on an exterior wall, which was designed by a local resident.

Earlier this fall, the Cedar Creek Trail opened in Sherwood.

Now, trail users have a new piece of art to enjoy as they stroll or bike along the pathway between Stella Olsen Park and Highway 99W.

Cedar Creek Church in Sherwood is ready to show the community a mural on its 60-foot exterior wall, facing the new Cedar Creek Trail. The mural is made possible by resident artist Mark Augustin and the help of the community.

The mural is an ambitious project helped in part by a $1 million Lilly Grant provided to 12 church congregations in Oregon, including the Sherwood church. The "Thriving Congregations" grant is aimed at encouraging diversity and bolstering faith organizations within area communities.

The Sherwood community was invited to help paint a giant paint-by-numbers mural on Saturday, Oct. 22. Those who participated in the paint party were allowed to paint specific colors in specific quadrants of the mural, which is on a wall that's about 20 feet high and close to 60 feet in length.

Augustin designed the mural, which includes a rising sun, a mountain, a river and other natural elements.

The Rev. Jennie Harrop, Cedar Creek Church's pastor, said the church is "honored" to be selected for the Lilly Grant.

"That means we hope to receive up to $35,000 in grant funding over a five-year process," Harrop said. "In the first two years of the Lilly project, I joined 11 other pastors to draft and revise our projects until they were approved by the Lilly Foundation. Our Cedar Creek Church mural is the first stage of drawing the community together as we beautify our property."

Plans are also to build a prayer garden on the front acre of the church property, as well as an outdoor amphitheater in the back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iqPsU5I00

Augustin was happy to design the mural.

"It's been a lot of preliminary work, but the fun part has started. … We're allowing community hands to paint on the wall, so it's truly a community project, and that's really where we're finding our great amount of joy, just doing this as a community," Augustin said. "I'm just one of the conduits to doing something like this, where it brings extra light to the community."

Augustin has gone the extra mile in fitting the mural project into his busy schedule.

"He does have a day job, and he has been donating his time and working almost daily taping it off," Harrop said. "We rented scaffolding, so he's able to go up and down and side to side."

The mural fits in nicely with the surrounding area, including the Cedar Creek Trail.

"When you're out on the trail — and I've actually experimented with this — when you're on the trail, walking a certain direction, if you look up through the trees, you can see our church," Harrop said. "This mural will be visible from the trail."

Augustin was pleased that on a day that was supposed to be rainy, the sun came out, making it enjoyable for the community.

"It has been great," he said at the paint party. "The rain stopped and everyone seemed to come all of a sudden. We have a huge turnout. It's going to get us pretty close to being finished with at least the bottom half today. It's going to take a couple of rounds, but we're having a good time doing it."

Harrop envisions that there will come a day when the community can enjoy the church throughout the week, not just on Sundays.

"My dream as a pastor is to see the space used seven days a week," she said. "It's very sad to me when you come across a church that is only filled with people on a Sunday morning. I think the property, buildings and space should be used seven days a week. That's our goal."

As to a completion date, Harrop said the mural was about two-thirds completed as of late October. It's expected to be finished in the next month as time and weather permit.

"We're very excited about the mural," Harrop said. "I think it will make a splash in the community."

