Calcasieu Parish, LA

Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Calcasieu Parish Crash. Moss Bluff – On October 30, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 378 (Sam Houston Jones Pkwy) just west of N. Perkins Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Caleb Jase Hebert of Starks. The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2003 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on LA 378. At the same time, a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, being operated by Hebert, was traveling west on LA 378 and struck the rear of the Dodge. The impact caused Hebert to be ejected from the motorcycle. Hebert, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Impairment on the part of Hebert is suspected. The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death. Troop D has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2022.
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 28, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 28, 2022. Gary Brent Harlow, 43, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Derick Van Monk, 36, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons. Chris Dale Ardoin, 62, Lacassine: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but...
Starks man killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash

A Starks man was killed early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Sam Houston Jones Parkway just west of North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff. State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Caleb Jase Hebert.
Louisiana Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Pickup Truck on LA 378

Louisiana Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Pickup Truck on LA 378. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist on LA Hwy 378 (Sam Houston Jones Pkwy) just west of North Perkins Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish shortly after 5:00 a.m. Caleb Jase Hebert, 30, of Starks, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
Body found under bridge in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found under a bridge near Gum and Third streets. APD said the body was found around noon on Sunday after receiving a report from someone in the area. Investigators said the body appeared to have been there for some time. The body has yet to be identified and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was shot and killed after trying to break into a home early Saturday morning. According to the Alexandria Police Department, around 6:20 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Chester St. area. Investigators learned that Deon Dominique Hammond, 26 of Alexandria, banged on the door of the home and demanded he be let in. The resident of the home came outside to tell Hammond to leave the property, but Hammond started chasing the resident. The resident then shot and killed Hammond.
LCPD and JDPSO participate in drug take-back day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - October 29 is national prescription drug take-back day. The Lake Charles Police Department and Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office joined forces with the DEA to collect potentially dangerous controlled substances. The DEA is encouraging anyone in the community to drop off pills or patches but...
Newton County store robbed at gunpoint, clerk assaulted

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says a store clerk was robbed at gunpoint and was physically assaulted by the suspect on Friday night. According to Burby, it occurred at the Citgo Convenience Store & Gas Station on Highway 190 in Bon Wier.
Lake Charles man accused of molestation of a juvenile

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested on sex allegations that date to 2019 and 2020. Benjamin Hurst, 37, was arrested Wednesday on sex charges out of Cameron Parish. He faces counts of molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery. The Cameron Sheriff's Office began...
Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA hosts Pinkwood Derby race

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA continued their fight against breast cancer by hosting a Pinkwood Derby race at American Legion Post 1. The fun included carnival games, baked goods and of course the derby car race!. Reed Smart, 7, of Lake Charles was...
