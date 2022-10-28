Read full article on original website
A Conversation with Actress, Dancer, and Singer-Songwriter Mia DelamarMeikhel PhilogeneAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Woman shot multiple times inside her Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA — A woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times inside her northwest Atlanta home off Mayson Turner Road. Atlanta Police said multiple rounds were fired into the woman's apartment just after 2 a.m. They add that she was the only person inside the home who was injured.
Argument at restaurant on Buford Highway ends with 2 people shot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument at a restaurant and lounge spilled outside into the parking lot and ended with gunfire, according to Brookhaven police. Police say the responded to a person shot call around 12:15 a.m. at La Casa Mexican Restaurant and Lounge, located at 3747 Buford Highway.
UPDATE: Teen accused in fatal shooting of Norcross High student turns himself in
An 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Gwinnett County high school student near campus last week turned himsel...
Officers shoot man ‘actively shooting’ at someone near Atlanta Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed a man is dead after yet another shooting near a fast-food restaurant in northwest Atlanta. Officers heard gunshots in the 800 block of MLK Jr. Drive by the Chick-fil-A around 9 p.m. Friday night. When they responded, the officers came across a “running gun...
One person dead, 3 people shot in car after shooting in Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN — Brookhaven police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night near N. Cliff Valley Way and N. Druid Hills Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Actions News they responded to the scene after a call about several...
Buckhead restaurant catches fire overnight
ATLANTA — A fire broke out at an Atlanta restaurant overnight. Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department said at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called out to Preview Restaurant and Bar at 2221 Peachtree Road NE after a report of smoke coming from the roof. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Armed and dangerous man wanted for murder, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta detectives are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the male suspect in the above photos. He is wanted in connection to a shooting murder police say took place on Boulevard NE on Oct. 27. In the photos provided, the suspect appears to be wearing a...
Beloved family man shot, killed inside car outside Atlanta shopping plaza
ATLANTA — One man is dead after he was shot in front of a shopping plaza in northwest Atlanta Thursday afternoon, APD said. Atlanta Police Department has arrested 49-year-old Terrence Heard and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony. Officers stated...
Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location
Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
Private investigator sheds light on missing metro Atlanta teen found dead
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — On Channel 2, we’re learning more about the final moments of 17-year-old Yuron Kathuri, who disappeared almost a month ago near Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. A private investigator hired by the family found Kathuri’s body in the woods behind the mall. Channel...
8 Celebrities Who Call Atlanta Home With Palatial Mansions
It’s well known that Atlanta is the reigning Hollywood of the South, so no surprise that a-list musicians, actors, athletes, influencers are continuing to abandon their California abodes for greener pastures in Georgia. What attracts these celebrities? It may be the enviable tax cuts for film and entertainment projects,...
10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
Man dies in freak accident with ticket machine in a Georgia parking lot
ATLANTA — A man has died after a freak accident with a ticket machine just before midnight Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, the Atlanta Police Department were called out to a parking garage off Peachtree Street by Colony square for a car accident. When they arrived, officers found a man in a pickup truck at the ticket machine. The man died at the scene.
Owner of dogs that mauled two Alpharetta brothers found guilty
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, a Fulton County jury found an Alpharetta woman guilty of reckless conduct after her two dogs brutally attacked two young boys. Channel 2 first reported on this story in June 2021. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On May...
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett Police Chief releases statement regarding rash of gun violence involving youth
Gwinnett County, as in much of the nation, has seen a recent slew of violent confrontations between youths involving guns. A shooting in Peachtree Corners on Oct. 26 resulted in the death of DeAndre Henderson, 17, of Norcross. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection with the incident. At the time of going to press, Young’s whereabouts were unknown and GCPD were seeking the public’s help in locating him.
Family believes young woman was followed to gas station, shot and killed
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at a College Park gas station. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene of the Shell of Old National Highway and Godby Road, where the victim, identified as Breonna Kirkland, was found unresponsive around 6:15 a.m.
In one wealthy Atlanta suburb, a plot to secede from the city
More than two centuries after the United States declared independence from Britain, a very modern breakaway is being hatched in the plush suburbs of Atlanta -- and taxation is once again the issue. "We have always created cities in the United States...
Grandmother of Atlanta 5-year-old found inside suitcase pleads for mother to turn herself in
ATLANTA — Cairo Jordan’s paternal grandmother holds onto the last photo she has of her grandson. It’s a smile she says she will never see again. “It was shock...you would never expect to lose your grandchildren,” she told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan. Indiana State Patrol...
Best Jazz Brunches In Atlanta: 7 Places With Great Music And Food
What could be better than live music and a smorgasbord of all the best foods? Atlanta, Georgia has some of the coolest jazz brunches In Atlanta. If you didn’t know, brunch is a big thing here. Let’s take a culinary tour of some of the best venues for a...
Driver killed in fiery crash after veering off interstate ramp, hitting tree: APD
ATLANTA — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-20 west at I-75/85 north early Friday morning, according to Atlanta Police. APD said the crash happened around 4:07 a.m. The police department's investigation found the driver was traveling westbound on I-20 when they lost control taking the ramp onto I-75/85 north.
