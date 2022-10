The Recruiting Rumor Mill is back with more news and chatter from a busy weekend of visits and more right here:. have jumped out early for the 2025 quarterback from Lexington (Ky.) Lexington Christian Academy and he was back in Ann Arbor this past weekend. The amount of love and attention he received on the visit especially stood out as Boley talked to coach Jim Harbaugh for a long time and that relationship is definitely going to be a compelling aspect in his recruitment.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO