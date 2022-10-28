DeMar DeRozan went for 33 points (11-20 FG, 0-1 3P, 11-12 FT), one rebound, one assist, and a steal during Friday's loss to the Spurs. DeRozan surpassed a career milestone of 20,000 points on Friday night. The veteran shows no signs of slowing down in the scoring department after logging his third 30-plus point performance on the season through six games. However, while the field goal percentage and points were there, the peripheral statistics weren't, resulting in a mediocre fantasy performance. DeRozan will have the chance to fill up the box score Saturday against the 76ers where he should have teammate Zach LaVine back in the lineup to help take some attention off him defensively.

2 DAYS AGO