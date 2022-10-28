Read full article on original website
Related
Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA
Nikola Jokic has big praise for Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Anthony Davis Reveals Why He Approached Russell Westbrook In The Locker Room After Win Vs. Nuggets
Anthony Davis spoke to Russell Westbrook after his great performance against the Denver Nuggets led the Lakers to their first win of the season.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Denver Nuggets: Anthony Davis Is Questionable, LeBron James Is Probable
It's not been the greatest run for the Los Angeles Lakers so far in the NBA 2022-23 season as they have lost five games in a row and are sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference. Adding to this is the fact that a potential game-missing injury to their...
Why Kendrick Perkins Has Little Faith In Lakers’ Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has easily become the most scrutinized player in the NBA, surpassing Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets. However, in wake of news surrounding Westbrook’s new role — off the bench — for the Lakers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, ex-player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins is skeptical of the former league MVP’s ability to adapt.
WATCH: Russell Westbrook Plays With 1 Shoe During Lakers-Timberwolves Game
During Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, Russell Westbrook briefly had to play with one shoe.
fantasypros.com
Josh Richardson has solid night filling in Friday
Spurs SG Josh Richardson did a little bit of everything in Friday's 129-124 win over the Bulls. He scored 12 points on 4-for-10 shooting, to go with six rebounds, five assists and a steal. Fantasy Impact:. Richardson turned it over twice but also hit a couple treys in the win....
Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) out vs. Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers announced that Anthony Davis would not play Friday against the host Minnesota Timberwolves due to low
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates
The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
fantasypros.com
Brandin Cooks linked to the Rams in trade rumors
According to Pro Football Talk, there is a possibility of the Rams trading for Brandin Cooks. This would reunite the Rams and Cooks who spent two seasons in Los Angeles. (Pro Football Talk on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Rams are definitely looking at bringing in a wide receiver, whether that...
fantasypros.com
DeMar DeRozan scores a team-high 33 points Friday
DeMar DeRozan went for 33 points (11-20 FG, 0-1 3P, 11-12 FT), one rebound, one assist, and a steal during Friday's loss to the Spurs. DeRozan surpassed a career milestone of 20,000 points on Friday night. The veteran shows no signs of slowing down in the scoring department after logging his third 30-plus point performance on the season through six games. However, while the field goal percentage and points were there, the peripheral statistics weren't, resulting in a mediocre fantasy performance. DeRozan will have the chance to fill up the box score Saturday against the 76ers where he should have teammate Zach LaVine back in the lineup to help take some attention off him defensively.
Lakers Highlights: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James & Anthony Davis Lead Way In First Win Of Season Against Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers finally managed to earn their first win of the 2022-23 season when they took down the Denver Nuggets at home on Sunday night. The winning formula for the Lakers finally produced a favorable result as their Big 3 all came through strong performances while the team as a whole locked in defensively.
Anthony Davis' Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game
Anthony Davis is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.
fantasypros.com
Broncos vs. Jaguars DFS Advice: Optimal Lineups, Targets, Strategy (2022 Fantasy Football)
Daily Fantasy Contests require a different strategy than what you use to set your weekly lineups, and that’s even more true for these “island” or “standalone” games (Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, etc.). In these contests, you typically have only a handful of lineup spots and players from just two teams to choose from. Just as importantly, everyone else playing in those contests is also choosing from those limited options. If you want to win money (or at least win “big” money in GPP contests), you have to be savvy and take some risks.
Ja Morant, Jake LaRavia out for Memphis Grizzlies against the Utah Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant and Jake LaRavia against the Utah Jazz. The team announced both players are inactive due to non-Covid illnesses. They will join Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green as inactive Grizzlies players. John Konchar was listed as questionable due to shoulder...
fantasypros.com
Will DK Metcalf Play in Week 8? (2022 Fantasy Football)
DK Metcalf went down in Week 7 with a knee injury and has been held out of practice leading up to Seattle’s Week 8 game against the New York Giants. He had been having a surprising year in conjunction with Geno Smith outplaying his own expectations, and fantasy managers who took a chance on the 24-year-old had been reaping the benefits. A patellar tendon injury can be tricky with varying recovery times. So will Metcalf be available for fantasy in Week 8, or do fantasy managers need to look elsewhere? Here’s where things stand.
fantasypros.com
Tyrese Haliburton tallies fifth straight double-double Friday
Tyrese Haliburton collected 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes of Friday's 127-117 win over the Wizards. Haliburton has been a stat-stuffing machine early in the season, recording double-digit assists in all but one of Indiana's first six games. On top of this, the point guard has been their best scoring option this year. He has returned plenty of value so far from a fantasy perspective, and there are no signs of that changing anytime soon.
fantasypros.com
Darrell Henderson Jr. good to go on Sunday
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that RB Darrell Henderson Jr. is "feeling good" after an illness and is good to go this weekend against the 49ers. (Stu Jackson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. RB Cam Akers has been ruled out again for personal reasons for Week 8, putting...
fantasypros.com
Tony Pollard feasts with Zeke out in Week 8
Pollard got the opportunity to be the RB1 in Dallas with Ezekiel Elliott out, and he took full advantage. The running back was electric all game long, including a 54-yard touchdown run for one of his three scores on the day. If Zeke is forced to miss more time, Pollard is undoubtedly an RB1 option, but if the veteran comes back, both options should be considered an RB2.
fantasypros.com
5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 8 (2022)
“Often, in the real world, it’s not the smart that get ahead but the bold.”. Now that draft season is over and we’re into the regular season, it’s time for weekly bold predictions. The point here is that if you follow the consensus, you’re probably going to...
fantasypros.com
DeMar DeRozan leads Bulls in scoring Saturday against 76ers
DeMar DeRozan lead the Bulls offense Saturday, scoring 24 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3PT, 9-10 FT) while also grabbing three rebounds and dishing out four assists in a 114-109 loss to the 76ers. Fantasy Impact:. DeRozan continues his strong offensive start to the season for the Bulls, scoring at least...
Comments / 0