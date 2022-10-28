ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NESN

Why Kendrick Perkins Has Little Faith In Lakers’ Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has easily become the most scrutinized player in the NBA, surpassing Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets. However, in wake of news surrounding Westbrook’s new role — off the bench — for the Lakers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, ex-player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins is skeptical of the former league MVP’s ability to adapt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Josh Richardson has solid night filling in Friday

Spurs SG Josh Richardson did a little bit of everything in Friday's 129-124 win over the Bulls. He scored 12 points on 4-for-10 shooting, to go with six rebounds, five assists and a steal. Fantasy Impact:. Richardson turned it over twice but also hit a couple treys in the win....
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates

The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
MEMPHIS, TN
fantasypros.com

Brandin Cooks linked to the Rams in trade rumors

According to Pro Football Talk, there is a possibility of the Rams trading for Brandin Cooks. This would reunite the Rams and Cooks who spent two seasons in Los Angeles. (Pro Football Talk on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Rams are definitely looking at bringing in a wide receiver, whether that...
fantasypros.com

DeMar DeRozan scores a team-high 33 points Friday

DeMar DeRozan went for 33 points (11-20 FG, 0-1 3P, 11-12 FT), one rebound, one assist, and a steal during Friday's loss to the Spurs. DeRozan surpassed a career milestone of 20,000 points on Friday night. The veteran shows no signs of slowing down in the scoring department after logging his third 30-plus point performance on the season through six games. However, while the field goal percentage and points were there, the peripheral statistics weren't, resulting in a mediocre fantasy performance. DeRozan will have the chance to fill up the box score Saturday against the 76ers where he should have teammate Zach LaVine back in the lineup to help take some attention off him defensively.
fantasypros.com

Broncos vs. Jaguars DFS Advice: Optimal Lineups, Targets, Strategy (2022 Fantasy Football)

Daily Fantasy Contests require a different strategy than what you use to set your weekly lineups, and that’s even more true for these “island” or “standalone” games (Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, etc.). In these contests, you typically have only a handful of lineup spots and players from just two teams to choose from. Just as importantly, everyone else playing in those contests is also choosing from those limited options. If you want to win money (or at least win “big” money in GPP contests), you have to be savvy and take some risks.
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Will DK Metcalf Play in Week 8? (2022 Fantasy Football)

DK Metcalf went down in Week 7 with a knee injury and has been held out of practice leading up to Seattle’s Week 8 game against the New York Giants. He had been having a surprising year in conjunction with Geno Smith outplaying his own expectations, and fantasy managers who took a chance on the 24-year-old had been reaping the benefits. A patellar tendon injury can be tricky with varying recovery times. So will Metcalf be available for fantasy in Week 8, or do fantasy managers need to look elsewhere? Here’s where things stand.
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Tyrese Haliburton tallies fifth straight double-double Friday

Tyrese Haliburton collected 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes of Friday's 127-117 win over the Wizards. Haliburton has been a stat-stuffing machine early in the season, recording double-digit assists in all but one of Indiana's first six games. On top of this, the point guard has been their best scoring option this year. He has returned plenty of value so far from a fantasy perspective, and there are no signs of that changing anytime soon.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
fantasypros.com

Darrell Henderson Jr. good to go on Sunday

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that RB Darrell Henderson Jr. is "feeling good" after an illness and is good to go this weekend against the 49ers. (Stu Jackson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. RB Cam Akers has been ruled out again for personal reasons for Week 8, putting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Tony Pollard feasts with Zeke out in Week 8

Pollard got the opportunity to be the RB1 in Dallas with Ezekiel Elliott out, and he took full advantage. The running back was electric all game long, including a 54-yard touchdown run for one of his three scores on the day. If Zeke is forced to miss more time, Pollard is undoubtedly an RB1 option, but if the veteran comes back, both options should be considered an RB2.
DALLAS, TX
fantasypros.com

5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 8 (2022)

“Often, in the real world, it’s not the smart that get ahead but the bold.”. Now that draft season is over and we’re into the regular season, it’s time for weekly bold predictions. The point here is that if you follow the consensus, you’re probably going to...
TEXAS STATE
fantasypros.com

DeMar DeRozan leads Bulls in scoring Saturday against 76ers

DeMar DeRozan lead the Bulls offense Saturday, scoring 24 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3PT, 9-10 FT) while also grabbing three rebounds and dishing out four assists in a 114-109 loss to the 76ers. Fantasy Impact:. DeRozan continues his strong offensive start to the season for the Bulls, scoring at least...
CHICAGO, IL

