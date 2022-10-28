ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Associated Press

Seahawks topple Giants 27-13 to stay atop NFC West

SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Lockett had a steady stream of visitors on the Seahawks bench — coach Pete Carroll, DK Metcalf, Quandre Diggs — all reminding the standout wide receiver he’d get another chance after two uncharacteristic mistakes. The opportunity emerged, and Lockett seized it, securing...
The Spun

Tyler Lockett Postgame Comment Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Tyler Lockett had an amazing postgame comment following the Seattle Seahawks 27-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Lockett, who helped the Seahawks get to 5-3 overall, had an interesting potshot comment after the game. “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the...
ClutchPoints

‘There’s no mystery’: Seahawks’ Pete Carroll heaps praise on Geno Smith

When asked about how Geno Smith keeps getting it done under center for the Seattle Seahawks, Pete Carroll threw up his hands. “What can I say, he’s the real deal,” Carroll declared. “This is the real receipt, there’s no mystery, no ‘oh, he’s gonna run out of gas,’ it’s not like that. He knows exactly what he’s doing and he shows you week-in and week-out, throw, after throw, after throw… I mean, what a thrilling story, he just hung in there so tough and blasted it and now he’s enjoying all of the fun of it, so yeah, he did great.”
