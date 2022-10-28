When asked about how Geno Smith keeps getting it done under center for the Seattle Seahawks, Pete Carroll threw up his hands. “What can I say, he’s the real deal,” Carroll declared. “This is the real receipt, there’s no mystery, no ‘oh, he’s gonna run out of gas,’ it’s not like that. He knows exactly what he’s doing and he shows you week-in and week-out, throw, after throw, after throw… I mean, what a thrilling story, he just hung in there so tough and blasted it and now he’s enjoying all of the fun of it, so yeah, he did great.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO