Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett receives disingenuous praise from Pete Carroll that will make Jerry Rice laugh
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett went from zero to hero in a matter of moments during a stretch in Week 8’s game against the New York Giants at home, thanks to the encouraging words of head coach Pete Carroll. With the game tied at 10-10 with less than...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8: Should you bet AGAINST the Giants vs. the Seahawks?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week eight matchup between the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks. He believes Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III will have a big impact on the their offensive game and he likes the Seahawks -3.
Seahawks topple Giants 27-13 to stay atop NFC West
SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Lockett had a steady stream of visitors on the Seahawks bench — coach Pete Carroll, DK Metcalf, Quandre Diggs — all reminding the standout wide receiver he’d get another chance after two uncharacteristic mistakes. The opportunity emerged, and Lockett seized it, securing...
NFL
Seahawks QB Geno Smith's career resurgence reminds Giants DC Wink Martindale of Kurt Warner
When quarterback Geno Smith joined the Seahawks in 2020, his fourth team in four years, he had logged two starts since 2015. Three seasons later, he's starting to get attention as one of the primary reasons for Seattle's surprising position atop the NFC West. Asked if there's a quarterback Smith's...
Tyler Lockett Postgame Comment Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts
Tyler Lockett had an amazing postgame comment following the Seattle Seahawks 27-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Lockett, who helped the Seahawks get to 5-3 overall, had an interesting potshot comment after the game. “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the...
'End of the road' indeed as Steelers limp into bye reeling
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reeling at 2-6 following a blowout loss to Philadelphia
Giants vs. Seahawks: 6 keys to victory in Week 8
The New York Giants are 6-1 as they travel to face the Seattle Seahawks in one of the league’s most hostile environments. The Seahawks no longer have Russell Wilson at the helm, but that hasn’t stopped them from winning games. Geno Smith has played well above expectations. It...
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, 3 other starters questionable for Seahawks’ test against Giants
Metcalf has not practiced all week. He wants to play, but his patellar-tendon injury may need more than six days rest.
‘There’s no mystery’: Seahawks’ Pete Carroll heaps praise on Geno Smith
When asked about how Geno Smith keeps getting it done under center for the Seattle Seahawks, Pete Carroll threw up his hands. “What can I say, he’s the real deal,” Carroll declared. “This is the real receipt, there’s no mystery, no ‘oh, he’s gonna run out of gas,’ it’s not like that. He knows exactly what he’s doing and he shows you week-in and week-out, throw, after throw, after throw… I mean, what a thrilling story, he just hung in there so tough and blasted it and now he’s enjoying all of the fun of it, so yeah, he did great.”
New York Giants offense goes sleepless in Seattle, losing to Seahawks 27-13
The New York Giants’ four-game winning streak came to a screeching halt on Sunday as they were defeated by the
