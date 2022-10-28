Russell Westbrook listed as probable to return this Friday

Kyle Goon: More complete updates: Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to PROBABLE. Juan Toscano-Anderson is now OUT with a left ankle sprain.

Source: Twitter @kylegoon

Darvin Ham said it hasn’t been decided yet if Westbrook will start tonight against Minnesota. – 6:35 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Lakers just announced that Anthony Davis is out tonight and Russell Westbrook is in. – 6:26 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers say Anthony Davis is officially OUT for tonight’s game.

Russell Westbrook will play. – 6:25 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Anthony Davis (back) OUT … LeBron James and Russell Westbrook IN tonight at Minnesota, Lakers say.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Anthony Davis is out tonight against Minnesota. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are available. – 6:25 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers also say that both LeBron James (sore left foot) and Russell Westbrook (sore left hamstring) will be available for tonight’s game in Minnesota – 6:24 PM

Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan

Updates from the Lakers: Anthony Davis will sit out tonight’s game vs. Minnesota because of a sore back.

Russell Westbrook (sore hamstring) will be available. – 6:24 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Lakers say AD is out with low back tightness, Russell Westbrook is available (left hamstring injury) and LeBron James is available (left foot soreness). – 6:23 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

StatMuse @statmuse

The last time Russell Westbrook came off the bench was his rookie season. Also vs the Timberwolves.

5,082 days ago. pic.twitter.com/ksycDYqBu0 – 1:47 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Lakers PG Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable tonight against the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/nGYMS3rgKU – 1:20 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Injury updates for tonight at Minnesota:

– Westbrook is probable (upgraded from questionable)

– LeBron remains probable

– Davis is questionable

– Juan Toscano-Anderson is out due to a left ankle sprain – 1:15 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Lakers said that

Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable for game at Minnesota, LeBron James remains probable, AD remains questionable and Juan Toscano-Anderson out with left ankle sprain – 1:15 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable, per the Lakers. Juan Toscano-Anderson is out with a left ankle sprain. – 1:10 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable to return tonight vs. Timberwolves. – 1:09 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

More complete updates: Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to PROBABLE. Juan Toscano-Andersen is now OUT with a left ankle sprain. – 1:09 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are both questionable for Friday in the team’s latest status report pic.twitter.com/Y5aY6LQozg – 4:34 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis said his back was fine yesterday and that he’d be ready for Minnesota despite looking like he was laboring on the court against Denver at times. As of Thursday afternoon, he’s listed as questionable to face the Timberwolves, along with Russell Westbrook (hamstring). – 4:31 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are QUESTIONABLE for Friday’s game: pic.twitter.com/BChoLSTK9K – 4:31 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Lakers are listing Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and Russell Westbrook (left hamstring soreness) as questionable at Minnesota tomorrow. – 4:26 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers list Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and Russell Westbrook (sore left hamstring) as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Minnesota. LeBron James (sore left foot) listed as probable. – 4:25 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Injury report for LAL’s Friday night game at Minnesota:

Russell Westbrook: questionable (left hamstring soreness)

Anthony Davis: questionable (low back tightness)

LeBron James: probable (left foot soreness) – 4:24 PM

Mike Trudell: LeBron James (left foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left hamstring soreness) will both play. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 28, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Russell Westbrook coming off the bench is the Lakers’ plan for the foreseeable future, sources tell ESPN. They’ll see how it goes tonight — barring Anthony Davis needing to sit out with his back. -via Twitter / October 28, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to bring guard Russell Westbrook off the bench vs. Minnesota tonight, allowing him to play more as the primary playmaker for the second unit, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 28, 2022