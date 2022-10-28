Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Multiple 'cloaking' boomerang UFOs cross over Arizona townRoger MarshSurprise, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul responds to accusations of fight-rigging in Anderson Silva win: ‘I lose faith in my generation’
Jake Paul isn’t bothered by people still criticizing him. On Saturday, Paul scored the biggest win of his boxing career, taking a unanimous decision victory over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year. A few days removed from his signature...
MMA Fighting
Frankie Edgar reveals reasons behind decision to retire after UFC 281: ‘I know I can’t fight forever’
Frankie Edgar knows he could keep going beyond his next fight at UFC 281, but he’s already declared that Nov. 12 will be the last time he’ll ever compete in mixed martial arts. A former UFC lightweight champion, who has also fought for gold at 145 pounds and...
UFC’s Conor McGregor Debuts New Look, Fans Say He’s Unrecognizable
Conor McGregor has stunned the UFC world. It has absolutely nothing to do with anything inside the Octagon, either. Rather, it’s the fighting superstar’s new look that has taken social media by storm. McGregor shared photos of his Halloween costume this week. While it’s unusual to see the...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul opens as huge betting favorite over Nate Diaz for potential boxing match
If Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is next, the oddsmakers don’t like Diaz’s chances. Following his unanimous decision victory over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Saturday, Paul opened as a sizeable betting favorite over Diaz in a potential boxing showdown. In odds posted over the weekend by BetOnline, the 25-year-old viral star immediately slotted in as more than a 2-to-1 favorite (-260) to defeat Diaz, while the 37-year-old former UFC fighter opened as a +200 underdog. That means a bettor would need to wager a whopping $260 on Paul just to make a $100 profit.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury reacts to Deontay Wilder crying after Helenius win: “Maybe I knocked a big of sense into him”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took credit for Deontay Wilder crying after his sensational return victory over Robert Helenius on December 15th, saying that his victories over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had “humbled” him. Interestingly, Fury claimed that he’d beaten Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) three times rather...
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre, now freed of UFC contract, says ‘never say never’ to combat sports return
Georges St-Pierre isn’t ruling out a return to combat sports now that he’s a free man. The UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion revealed over the weekend that he is no longer under UFC contract now that he is nearly five years removed from his retirement bout against Michael Bisping at UFC 217, which saw St-Pierre capture the middleweight championship and cement himself as one of the greatest fighters of all-time.
Le’Veon Bell issues statement following decision loss to Uriah Hall
Free agent NFL running back Le’Veon Bell suffered a loss against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall, but he’s all class in defeat. Bell and Hall shared the ring on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card this past Saturday night. This was Bell’s first pro boxing match, although he scored a knockout victory over fellow NFL running back Adrian Peterson in an exhibition bout back in September.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jeff Monson stretchered out of arena after illegal soccer kick ends fight in Russia
It has not been a good weekend for aged mixed martial artists still trying to make a few bucks. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight and human fire hydrant, Jeff Monson, was back in action on Saturday night (Oct. 29, 2022) at a Draka Boxing/MMA event in Russia. The 51-year-old anarcho-communist was facing Alexandr Ilyasov in the main event of the night, but things went sideways in the second round after “The Snowman” dived for Ilyasov’s leg, only to get illegally soccer kicked in the neck shortly after.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping: A boxing match with Jake Paul doesn’t ‘go very well’ for Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz finds himself comfortably centered in Jake Paul’s crosshairs after “The Problem Child’s” recent big win. It’s nothing new for former or retired MMA fighters to be targeted by Paul, and Michael Bisping is no different. For a brief spell, the two bantered back and forth with “The Count” even sharing that some negotiations were presented in his direction. Obviously, nothing came to fruition and Paul has since gone on to defeat the likes of Bisping’s fellow former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.
MMA Fighting
Aljamain Sterling fires back at T.J. Dillashaw: ‘It’s a testament to his arrogance’ that he thought I would be an ‘easy fight’
Aljamain Sterling put on a dominant performance to finish T.J. Dillashaw in their title fight at UFC 280, but afterwards he had to hear all about his opponent competing with a compromised shoulder. The injury occurred during the first takedown when Sterling planted Dillashaw on the ground and the former...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul To Nate Diaz: I Know You’re A Little Slow, Buddy; But We Can Make That Fight Happen
GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul wasn’t the least bit surprised to learn after he defeated Anderson Silva that Nate Diaz was involved in an incident with his team earlier Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. Now that he has overcome Silva, however, Paul hopes he and Diaz can...
MMA Fighting
UFC reveals full UFC 281 lineup, including two title fights
The UFC’s return to New York is set with 14 total bouts – and two world title fights. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 63 broadcast, the promotion revealed the full lineup for UFC 281, which takes place Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight title on the line against two-time kickboxing foe Alex Pereira, who holds two previous victories over Adesanya.
Jake Paul reveals brother Logan has been privately urging him to retire: “Leave the world and the people with their jaws dropped”
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has revealed his brother wants him to retire. ‘The Problem Child’ has only been a professional boxer for less than three years. Despite that, Paul has risen to become one of the biggest names in the sport. He’s done that by picking a fight with MMA, and legends from the competing combat sport.
MMA Fighting
Israel Adesanya UFC 281: all bets are off!
So, for the first time since I became an MMA fan, I watched Kamaru Usman lose. And I didn’t just see him lose. I saw him get knocked out cold. I was in disbelief. I stood there watching my television and wondering if it was just a dream. It was real. All my predictions (bullish as they always are) were thrown out of the window. Yes Kamaru dominated the fight. Yes kamaru had moments where he looked like he was breaking Leon. But like Kamaru Usman admitted after the defeat, Leon didn’t break. And it cost him the title and the p4p number 1 spot.
MMA Fighting
Sean Brady reveals fan threatened to ‘kill me and bury me in the desert’ if he beat Belal Muhammad at UFC 280
Sean Brady was dealing with a lot during UFC 280 fight week, and he’s still dealing with it when it comes to awful fans using social media for evil instead of good. On Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour, Brady said those fans sent direct messages to his wife threatening him.
MMAmania.com
Showtime’s exec: Jake Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather could be ‘bigger than Floyd vs. Logan’
While the Jake Paul business is definitely a good business to be in, his older brother, Logan Paul, still holds the record for most pay-per-view (PPV) units sold by a Paul in a main event. His bout against Floyd Mayweather broke the million PPVs sold threshold at a cool $49.95 per unit.
MMA Fighting
MMA world celebrates Halloween: Robert Whittaker shows off budget costumes
The MMA community is comprised of some of the most colorful personalities in the universe, so one can only imagine the kind of shenanigans unleashed every Halloween. This year is no different as fighters and personalities from every promotion threw on their best costumes, decorated themselves in their spookiest wigs and makeup, and otherwise went all out to celebrate the most ghoulish and garish holiday of the year.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Jake Paul, Sean O’Malley, Sean Brady, Katie Taylor, Tommy Fury, and Sayif Saud
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by recapping the busy weekend in combat sports and looking back on how the parlay pals did with their best bets.
