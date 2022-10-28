ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul opens as huge betting favorite over Nate Diaz for potential boxing match

If Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is next, the oddsmakers don’t like Diaz’s chances. Following his unanimous decision victory over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Saturday, Paul opened as a sizeable betting favorite over Diaz in a potential boxing showdown. In odds posted over the weekend by BetOnline, the 25-year-old viral star immediately slotted in as more than a 2-to-1 favorite (-260) to defeat Diaz, while the 37-year-old former UFC fighter opened as a +200 underdog. That means a bettor would need to wager a whopping $260 on Paul just to make a $100 profit.
MMA Fighting

Georges St-Pierre, now freed of UFC contract, says ‘never say never’ to combat sports return

Georges St-Pierre isn’t ruling out a return to combat sports now that he’s a free man. The UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion revealed over the weekend that he is no longer under UFC contract now that he is nearly five years removed from his retirement bout against Michael Bisping at UFC 217, which saw St-Pierre capture the middleweight championship and cement himself as one of the greatest fighters of all-time.
bjpenndotcom

Le’Veon Bell issues statement following decision loss to Uriah Hall

Free agent NFL running back Le’Veon Bell suffered a loss against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall, but he’s all class in defeat. Bell and Hall shared the ring on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card this past Saturday night. This was Bell’s first pro boxing match, although he scored a knockout victory over fellow NFL running back Adrian Peterson in an exhibition bout back in September.
MMAmania.com

Video: Jeff Monson stretchered out of arena after illegal soccer kick ends fight in Russia

It has not been a good weekend for aged mixed martial artists still trying to make a few bucks. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight and human fire hydrant, Jeff Monson, was back in action on Saturday night (Oct. 29, 2022) at a Draka Boxing/MMA event in Russia. The 51-year-old anarcho-communist was facing Alexandr Ilyasov in the main event of the night, but things went sideways in the second round after “The Snowman” dived for Ilyasov’s leg, only to get illegally soccer kicked in the neck shortly after.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping: A boxing match with Jake Paul doesn’t ‘go very well’ for Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz finds himself comfortably centered in Jake Paul’s crosshairs after “The Problem Child’s” recent big win. It’s nothing new for former or retired MMA fighters to be targeted by Paul, and Michael Bisping is no different. For a brief spell, the two bantered back and forth with “The Count” even sharing that some negotiations were presented in his direction. Obviously, nothing came to fruition and Paul has since gone on to defeat the likes of Bisping’s fellow former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.
MMA Fighting

UFC reveals full UFC 281 lineup, including two title fights

The UFC’s return to New York is set with 14 total bouts – and two world title fights. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 63 broadcast, the promotion revealed the full lineup for UFC 281, which takes place Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight title on the line against two-time kickboxing foe Alex Pereira, who holds two previous victories over Adesanya.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

Israel Adesanya UFC 281: all bets are off!

So, for the first time since I became an MMA fan, I watched Kamaru Usman lose. And I didn’t just see him lose. I saw him get knocked out cold. I was in disbelief. I stood there watching my television and wondering if it was just a dream. It was real. All my predictions (bullish as they always are) were thrown out of the window. Yes Kamaru dominated the fight. Yes kamaru had moments where he looked like he was breaking Leon. But like Kamaru Usman admitted after the defeat, Leon didn’t break. And it cost him the title and the p4p number 1 spot.
MMA Fighting

MMA world celebrates Halloween: Robert Whittaker shows off budget costumes

The MMA community is comprised of some of the most colorful personalities in the universe, so one can only imagine the kind of shenanigans unleashed every Halloween. This year is no different as fighters and personalities from every promotion threw on their best costumes, decorated themselves in their spookiest wigs and makeup, and otherwise went all out to celebrate the most ghoulish and garish holiday of the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy