In one of the country's premier battleground states, a last-ditch effort from Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has helped her pull closer with incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon, who never has held elected office before, went silent across the state after draining her resources in the Republican primary, but two prime-time debates and help from the Republican Governors Association are making the race increasingly competitive. "This is the plan, that's how it went and I actually think that our momentum is coming at just the perfect time," Dixon told The Associated Press last week. Whitmer remains the favorite in the race. But Democrats acknowledge the political environment is tougher than it was in 2018, when a backlash against President Donald Trump helped Whitmer and other Democratic candidates win statewide and take control of the U.S. House. That fall, Whitmer defeated Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette by nearly 10 percentage points. This year's election is expected to be closer.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO