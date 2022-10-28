ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Yardbarker

Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms when Deshaun Watson will start, praises Jacoby Brissett

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke with the media on Wednesday morning about starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the man he's been replacing through the first two months of the season, the suspended Deshaun Watson. Berry confirmed that Watson will be starting under center when first eligible, in Week 13 against the Houston Texans, but it's not due to poor performance from Brissett.
CLEVELAND, OH
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan Says ‘Don’t Be Naïve’ Podcast Is Returning In December

I’m sure Zach Bryan won’t have any good stories to share about his life this year… I kid, I kid, because he just announced that his podcast Don’t Be Naïve will return next month. He initially launched it back in January of 2021, but it was pretty short lived because he admitted himself that he didn’t quite know what he was doing, and the episodes were taken down (likely due to copyright infringement because of some of the music he used). […] The post Zach Bryan Says ‘Don’t Be Naïve’ Podcast Is Returning In December first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Picking the Pac – College Wire staff makes Week 10 selections

It’s November and the college football season is entering its last month of the regular season. Didn’t we just begin this? A lot of interesting matchups are in Week 10 and none for interesting than the game in Seattle on Friday. The newly-ranked Oregon State Beavers are looking to continue their improbable season against the Huskies. There are opportunities for some upsets that would rock the Pac-12 world. But if the conference wants a sniff of the College Football Playoffs, upsets wouldn’t be ideal. Upsets wouldn’t be ideal for the leaders of the College Wire staff standings either as BuffaloesWire’s Jack Carlough is...
COLORADO STATE
On3.com

Harrison Mevis files for 'ThiccerKicker' trademark with eye on NIL

With an eye on NIL-inspired merchandise, Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis, with the help of attorney Adam Kenner, filed trademark applications last week for the marks “ThiccerKicker” and “MoneyMevis” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The applications apply to goods and services including hats, pants,...
GEORGIA STATE

