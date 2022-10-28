Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Robbing Elsinore Store Apprehended in Arizona
A 61-year-old man suspected of robbing a Lake Elsinore business and fleeing the state was apprehended in Yuma, Arizona, where he was awaiting extradition back to Riverside County, authorities said Friday. George Cardenas of Yuma was arrested by Yuma Police Department officers Wednesday and booked into the Yuma County Detention...
Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced a victim was found with a gunshot wound on October 25. The post Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
School threat on social media in Yuma
The Yuma Police Department said students from Castle Dome Middle School were sharing a threat on social media and received this information on Friday, October 28 around 9:20 a.m. The post School threat on social media in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Suspect in 2020 Murder Near El Centro Arrested
EL CENTRO – A suspect in the November 2020 murder of a 19-year-old El Centro man was arrested by U.S. marshals in Westmorland on Friday, Oct. 21. Gerardo Acevedo, 33, city of residence undisclosed, was arrested as a result of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged murder of Jose Angel Sandoval.
Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night
On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an armed robbery. The post Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Chamber Expo to feature 80 vendors
The Caballeros de Yuma will also be raffling off a Mustang. The post Yuma Chamber Expo to feature 80 vendors appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Railroad murders trial
EL CENTRO — A possible double homicide rocked the outskirts of El Centro in the fall of 2019, when a call was made to authorities near dawn about a trash-can fire by the railroad tracks that left a smoke screen of unanswered questions within the community. The remains of...
YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide
Over 24 hours since the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a 911 call on Friday, October 21, 2022, they have found the suspect. The post YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
Yuma County Superior Court applications open
According to the Office of the Governor Doug Ducey, the Yuma County Superior Court has a vacancy available and applications are open. The post Yuma County Superior Court applications open appeared first on KYMA.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ
Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
Central Union high Students win nationwide challenge
Three high school students won the educational creativity challenge. The post Central Union high Students win nationwide challenge appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
POSTGAME REACTION: Central steals “Bell Game” from Brawley
BRAWLEY, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The 79th annual "Bell Game" between Central and Brawley featured everything a football fan for ask for in a classic showdown. Central used two late fourth quarter touchdowns to steal the show in Brawley on Friday night. Friday Night Light's Cole Johnson recaps a wild night with Central head coach Rookie Pena and star RB Charlie Sullivan.
calexicochronicle.com
El Centro Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident
EL CENTRO – A 66-year-old El Centro man sustained fatal injuries in a collision with a vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Street at about 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. First responders dispatched by 9-1-1 calls to the scene encountered a gray Toyota Camry and a Black Yamaha motorcycle, both of which sustained damages, the El Centro Police Department stated in a press release.
calexicochronicle.com
Dia de Muertos Livens Up the Border
CALEXICO — It was a night of good music, food, and community fun right up against the border for the first Dia de Muertos event hosted by the Calexico Roots Creative on Saturday, Oct. 22. In keeping with the holiday’s theme, organizers of the event said it was also...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increased storm chance for Imperial County as temperatures could get cooler soon
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - Drier air from the north continues to filter into the forecast. area with breezy northerly winds currently across the Colorado River Valley this afternoon. Breezy conditions are expected to spread eastward across the Phoenix metro this afternoon and. evening, with these winds lingering into tomorrow morning...
Brawley, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Brawley, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central Union High School football team will have a game with Brawley Union High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00.
Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land
A representative from the Cocopah Indian Tribe gave a statement on the federal government asking Arizona to take down the shipping containers on tribal land along the Yuma border. The post Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Spartans Ring the Bell With 20-16 Win
BRAWLEY — The Central Union High School football team rallied from a nine-point deficit to score two touchdowns in the final four minutes and beat Brawley Union High, 20-16, in the annual Bell Game at Warne Field here on Friday, Oct. 28. Trailing 16-7 with 4:38 left in the...
thedesertreview.com
Spartans stun Wildcats by a whisker
BRAWLEY – The Brawley Union High Wildcats hosted the Central Union High Spartans Friday night in the 79th edition of their eternal rivalry over the Victory Bell, and the centennial season of football existing for their programs as well. For the Wildcats, it was an opportunity to defend their...
