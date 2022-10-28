ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers LB T.J. Watt on playing vs Eagles: 'Maybe. We'll have to see'

All of Steeler Nation got great news this week as Pittsburgh outside linebacker T.J. Watt returned to practice after missing the last six games. Does this mean Watt is planning to play this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles?

Watt stayed vague when asked about his availability for Sunday’s game, leaving the door open for him to come back this week. Earlier in the week, head coach Mike Tomlin said not to count on Watt playing this week but anything is possible. The more realistic prognosis is Watt doesn’t play on Sunday and returns after the bye week when he can get two full weeks of practice.

The partially torn pec suffered by Watt happened in the first game of the season. Pittsburgh has gone 1-5 in Watt’s absence and the defense as a whole has suffered. Will Watt play on Sunday? Make your predictions in the comments below.

