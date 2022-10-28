Lupita Nyong’o arrived on the red carpet for the Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 29 wearing an elegant black-and-white ensemble. For the occasion, the actress wore a long-sleeve white jumpsuit from Ashlyn’s spring 2023 collection. It featured a crisscross fabric neckline and a black overlay bodice with a black bow at the center. The wide leg pants had a billowing, wide-leg effect.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO