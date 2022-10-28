ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lupita Nyong’o Brings Power Dressing to Ebony’s Power 100 Gala in Ashlyn Jumpsuit With ‘Black Panther’ Cast

Lupita Nyong’o arrived on the red carpet for the Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 29 wearing an elegant black-and-white ensemble. For the occasion, the actress wore a long-sleeve white jumpsuit from Ashlyn’s spring 2023 collection. It featured a crisscross fabric neckline and a black overlay bodice with a black bow at the center. The wide leg pants had a billowing, wide-leg effect.
