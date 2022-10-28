ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EKU Sports

Mayer and Reddy Win Doubles Championship At Bellarmine Invite

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky men's tennis team finished playing at the Bellarmine Invite on Saturday at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex. Sophomore Moritz Mayer and junior J.Anurag Reddy won the doubles championship, beating all three #1 teams in tournament. Reddy and sophomore Zach White delivered personal-best performances, as Reddy had a 6-0 overall record while White had a 3-1 record in singles for the Colonels.
EKU Sports

Colonels Score 28 Points In Second Half To Beat No. 15 Southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The EKU football team trailed 13-0 at halftime, but scored 22 points in the third quarter and hung on to defeat No. 15 Southeast Missouri, 28-23 on Saturday afternoon. The win gave EKU (5-3, 1-1 ASUN) its third consecutive season with a victory over a ranked opponent and its highest-ranked win since beating No. 11 Central Arkansas, 31-28 in 2020.
EKU Sports

Colonels Complete Weekend Sweep With Win Over Jacksonville

RICHMOND, Ky. – — EKU completed a weekend sweep with a 3-0 win over Jacksonville on Saturday. The Colonels knocked off North Florida 3-0 on Friday. EKU dispatched the Dolphins on Saturday by scores of 25-16, 25-22 and 25-23. Sarah Mitchell led Eastern Kentucky (14-12, 5-7 ASUN) with 12 kills. The junior made only three errors in 29 attacks for a .310 hitting percentage. She also had 15 digs and a block. Molly Michalak added 10 kills and 15 digs. Carson Ledford had three blocks.
EKU Sports

Eastern Kentucky Soccer Faces Top-Seeded Liberty in ASUN Semifinals

LYNCHBURG, Va. – EKU women's soccer prepares to square off with top-seeded and host school Liberty in the ASUN Championship semifinals on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Sunday's match against the Flames (13-3-3, 8-0-2 ASUN) will be played on Liberty's home pitch, Osborne Stadium. Fans can view the contest live on ESPN+ and follow along with live stats here.
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: Adou Thiero

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to have such an athletic, long, and talented team taking the floor in 2022-23. One area that the Cats are loaded at is in the backcourt as they returned talent and brought in some of the best freshmen and transfers in the country. One of...
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Trolls Kentucky Fans During Football Game

Fresh off of their 99-80 exhibition win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday night, the Tennessee basketball team brought the good vibes back from Frisco, Texas to Neyland Stadium. During the second quarter of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky, the Vols basketball team was brought out onto the field during a timeout to commemorate their 2021-2022 SEC Championship. The team soaked up the moment in the spotlight – especially Uros Plavsic, who was dancing with the trophy like he was trying to make it on Dancing With the Stars.
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Mark Stoops said about Tennessee following Kentucky's loss to Vols

Mark Stoops and Kentucky ran into a buzzsaw in Knoxville Saturday night. The Volunteers racked up 422 total yards of offense and put 44 points on the board. Meanwhile, Kentucky managed a lone touchdown in the first half. Hendon Hooker continued his march to the Heisman Trophy ceremony with another...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Lexington Oaks Golf Club Wants To Host YOUR Big Event!

Over the past few years, I’ve written quite a few stories about Omari’s Grill at Lexington Oaks Golf Club, because owner Anass El-Omari is a classically trained chef who serves great food at the restaurant named for him. However, over the past year or so, Anass has recognized...
WKYT 27

2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It has been just over two weeks since you watched the drawing for the 2022 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home winner take place live on our air. That night we were able to talk with the lucky winner, 77-year-old Charles Wilson from St. Helens, Kentucky in lee county.
lanereport.com

New vice president named at Baptist Health Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Cecelia Yeary, MHA, has been named vice president of Cardiovascular and Oncology Services and Clinical Support at Baptist Health Lexington. Yeary has served in multiple leadership roles at UK HealthCare since 2011. Most recently she served as Hospital Operations Integration Director with oversight of Healthcare Security, Workplace Violence Prevention, Facilities Management, and Facilities Planning.
WKYT 27

Watch| Man shot in Lexington early Friday morning

WATCH | Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. WATCH | Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus. Updated: 24 hours ago. Lexington high school put...
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WKYT 27

Lexington woman’s wedding turns into celebration of awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -This year 288,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. In the month of October WKYT has been shining a light on survivors, their stories, on the awareness of the disease and on hope. WKYT’s Amber Philpott recently sat down with a Lexington woman who was in...
