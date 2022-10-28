Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in historyAmarie M.Danville, KY
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
EKU Sports
Mayer and Reddy Win Doubles Championship At Bellarmine Invite
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky men's tennis team finished playing at the Bellarmine Invite on Saturday at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex. Sophomore Moritz Mayer and junior J.Anurag Reddy won the doubles championship, beating all three #1 teams in tournament. Reddy and sophomore Zach White delivered personal-best performances, as Reddy had a 6-0 overall record while White had a 3-1 record in singles for the Colonels.
EKU Sports
Colonels Score 28 Points In Second Half To Beat No. 15 Southeast Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The EKU football team trailed 13-0 at halftime, but scored 22 points in the third quarter and hung on to defeat No. 15 Southeast Missouri, 28-23 on Saturday afternoon. The win gave EKU (5-3, 1-1 ASUN) its third consecutive season with a victory over a ranked opponent and its highest-ranked win since beating No. 11 Central Arkansas, 31-28 in 2020.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky beats Missouri Western State: 4 things to know, box score and postgame banter
Following a humbling loss to Tennessee on Saturday night, the Big Blue Nation needed a pick-me-up, and the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team provided that in their preseason exhibition against Missouri Western on Sunday night, winning 56-38. It is important to note that Defending National Player of the Year...
EKU Sports
Colonels Complete Weekend Sweep With Win Over Jacksonville
RICHMOND, Ky. – — EKU completed a weekend sweep with a 3-0 win over Jacksonville on Saturday. The Colonels knocked off North Florida 3-0 on Friday. EKU dispatched the Dolphins on Saturday by scores of 25-16, 25-22 and 25-23. Sarah Mitchell led Eastern Kentucky (14-12, 5-7 ASUN) with 12 kills. The junior made only three errors in 29 attacks for a .310 hitting percentage. She also had 15 digs and a block. Molly Michalak added 10 kills and 15 digs. Carson Ledford had three blocks.
EKU Sports
Eastern Kentucky Soccer Faces Top-Seeded Liberty in ASUN Semifinals
LYNCHBURG, Va. – EKU women's soccer prepares to square off with top-seeded and host school Liberty in the ASUN Championship semifinals on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Sunday's match against the Flames (13-3-3, 8-0-2 ASUN) will be played on Liberty's home pitch, Osborne Stadium. Fans can view the contest live on ESPN+ and follow along with live stats here.
EKU Sports
Cross Country Men Win Their First ASUN Championship, Women Earn A Bronze Medal
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Eastern Kentucky cross country teams ran at the ASUN Cross Country Championships on Saturday at John Hunt Park. The men dominated in the 8K race with 18 points as they won their first ASUN championship while the women finished in third place in the 5K race with 102 points, earning a bronze medal.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: Adou Thiero
The Kentucky Wildcats are going to have such an athletic, long, and talented team taking the floor in 2022-23. One area that the Cats are loaded at is in the backcourt as they returned talent and brought in some of the best freshmen and transfers in the country. One of...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Trolls Kentucky Fans During Football Game
Fresh off of their 99-80 exhibition win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday night, the Tennessee basketball team brought the good vibes back from Frisco, Texas to Neyland Stadium. During the second quarter of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky, the Vols basketball team was brought out onto the field during a timeout to commemorate their 2021-2022 SEC Championship. The team soaked up the moment in the spotlight – especially Uros Plavsic, who was dancing with the trophy like he was trying to make it on Dancing With the Stars.
Injuries Rub Salt in Wounds for Kentucky in Loss to Tennessee
An extra week of rest was quickly wiped away across four quarters of football inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday night for Kentucky. Not only did the Wildcats get beat like a drum in their 44-6 loss to Tennessee, they also had multiple key players leave the game due to injury. ...
WTVQ
University of Kentucky student killed in Halloween stampede in South Korea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky is mourning the loss of one of its students, Anne Gieske, who was one of the 150 plus people killed in South Korea over the weekend. The University releasing the following statement on social media. The University says Gieske was a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Mark Stoops said about Tennessee following Kentucky's loss to Vols
Mark Stoops and Kentucky ran into a buzzsaw in Knoxville Saturday night. The Volunteers racked up 422 total yards of offense and put 44 points on the board. Meanwhile, Kentucky managed a lone touchdown in the first half. Hendon Hooker continued his march to the Heisman Trophy ceremony with another...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Lexington Oaks Golf Club Wants To Host YOUR Big Event!
Over the past few years, I’ve written quite a few stories about Omari’s Grill at Lexington Oaks Golf Club, because owner Anass El-Omari is a classically trained chef who serves great food at the restaurant named for him. However, over the past year or so, Anass has recognized...
WKYT 27
2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It has been just over two weeks since you watched the drawing for the 2022 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home winner take place live on our air. That night we were able to talk with the lucky winner, 77-year-old Charles Wilson from St. Helens, Kentucky in lee county.
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
lanereport.com
New vice president named at Baptist Health Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Cecelia Yeary, MHA, has been named vice president of Cardiovascular and Oncology Services and Clinical Support at Baptist Health Lexington. Yeary has served in multiple leadership roles at UK HealthCare since 2011. Most recently she served as Hospital Operations Integration Director with oversight of Healthcare Security, Workplace Violence Prevention, Facilities Management, and Facilities Planning.
Abandoned Kentucky Mine with Massive Tunnels and Caves is Hauntingly Cool [PHOTOS]
Caves are fascinating and ominous places. Whether formed by water or mining, they are so beautiful. Seriously, I love caves so much, if I could find one to live in, I would move in tomorrow. When I came across this abandoned mine in Kentucky, I was mesmerized. It is so...
WKRC
Northern Kentucky woman among more than 150 killed in South Korea crowd surge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was among the more than 150 people who were killed in South Korea during Halloween festivities Saturday. The University of Kentucky announced in a press release Sunday that 20-year-old Anne Gieske, a student from Northern Kentucky, died during the surge. Gieske was a nursing...
WKYT 27
Watch| Man shot in Lexington early Friday morning
WATCH | Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. WATCH | Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus. Updated: 24 hours ago. Lexington high school put...
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WKYT 27
Lexington woman’s wedding turns into celebration of awareness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -This year 288,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. In the month of October WKYT has been shining a light on survivors, their stories, on the awareness of the disease and on hope. WKYT’s Amber Philpott recently sat down with a Lexington woman who was in...
Comments / 0