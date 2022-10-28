A Montgomery County woman will spend up to a decade in prison for providing the drugs that killed a man in Bensalem two years ago. Last week, Corrine Marie Smith, 43, of Jenkintown, pleaded guilty to charges of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communications facility and drug possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor offenses of misdemeanor offenses of possession of a controlled substance and recklessly endangering another person in the June 2020 death of 33-year-old Matthew Graham.

JENKINTOWN, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO