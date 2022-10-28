Read full article on original website
PopSugar
Lori Harvey Turns Heads in a Sheer Illusion Catsuit and Stiletto Heels
On Wednesday, Lori Harvey stepped out to support her friend, designer LaQuan Smith, at the launch party for his capsule collection with Cash by Cash App. The 25-year-old supermodel attended the event — which included a dinner at Lightbox in New York City — sporting a sheer catsuit underneath an embroidered faux-leather bomber jacket. Both of the bold items are key pieces from Smith's latest four-piece collection.
Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
We’re three sisters of different sizes – we tried the same Amazon fall outfit & all looked amazing
THREE sisters of different heights and sizes modeled the same Amazon outfit — and each looked incredible. The Carmonas, based in Florida, vary in size and height but share how different outfits look on each of their body types on their TikTok. In their latest video, the three women...
UGG Season Is Here! The 9 Best UGG Boots, Booties & Platforms to Buy for Fall
It’s that time of year again: UGG season is finally here! Dua Lipa showed off the pierced UGGs on Instagram last week, and Keke Palmer announced the official start of UGG season with a hilarious video posted to Instagram on Sept. 22. “It’s bright outside, the birds are chirping, and you want to know why? It’s UGG season, honey,” Palmer proclaimed in the video. The Nope star has owned over 50 pairs of Uggs, she recently revealed to People magazine. “UGG reflect my personal style a lot — I think it reflects on everybody’s personal style because it’s universal.” Celebrities...
Janet Jackson Suits Up in Alexander McQueen Blazer Dress & Thigh-High Boots for Fashion Trust Arabia Awards
Janet Jackson had another Alexander McQueen moment during the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards at The National Museum of Qatar on Oct. 26 in Doha, Qatar. Jackson suited up in a menswear-inspired ensemble. The “Scream” songstress, who was photographed alongside fellow singer Paula Abdul, paired her tailored look with...
Tia Mowry Works Up a Sweat in Sporty Lavender Leggings & Athletic Sneakers
Tia Mowry posted a poll on her Instagram story today accompanied by a video of the star standing before a large mirror in her vast closet. The question on Mowry’s mind? If her followers preferred working out during the day or at night. Clearly gearing up for her own workout, the former “Twitches” cast member wore a lavender workout set and athletic sneakers. The sporty set consisted of a cropped long-sleeve zip-up with a high neckline and high-waisted leggings made out of a breathable stretch fabric. Modern leggings first came about in the 1950s, though the style really took off in...
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals on clothing and accessories
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on clothing and accessories. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Softies, Accessory Concierge, Jambu & Co. and more. The deals start at just $7 and are up to 76% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals...
Tia Mowry Poses Barefoot in Comfy Lavender Sweatsuit & Sparkling Hoops for Mirror Selfie
Tia Mowry took to Instagram to post a mirror selfie inside of her vast closet at home in Los Angeles. The actress posed on the floor showing off her comfy outfit. Mowry paired a lavender crewneck sweatshirt with matching sweatpants from Bandier’s sustainable collection. The pieces are made with botanical dyes and recycled materials. Mowry is sporting the Ecosoft Crewneck Sweatshirt and Classic Pocket Jogger in the color Thistle from the collection. Mowry accessorized with a gold anklet, an assortment of bulky gold rings, and a sparkling pair of oversized diamond hoops – her signature earring style. She embraced her dark brown...
Jurnee Smollett Serves ’50s Style in Dramatic Pleated Dress with Oversized Halo Hat & 6-Inch Heels
Jurnee Smollett took a 1950’s style moment to new heights while attending the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala. The fashion fête was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Oct. 22. Smollett made a dramatic entrance, appearing on the red carpet in a black pleated gown. The dress was decorated with sparkling leaves throughout and included a plunging mesh bustier top and slightly ruffled hemline. Taking things up a notch, the “Lovecraft Country” star added an oversized halo hat, diamond choker necklace and sheer opera gloves. Smollett completed her look with Christian Louboutin’s Greissimo Mule Sandals. The towering silhouette...
Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers
Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
papermag.com
Evan Peters Wants To Play Someone “Normal”
Despites playing a gruesome, cannibalistic serial murderer in Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Evan Peters hopes to try starring in a rom-com next, according to The Hollywood Reporter. At an event for the show on Thursday, series creator Ryan Murphy said that before taking on the part of...
Tia Mowry Takes Her Look From Day to Night in Business Casual Blazer Dress and Stand-Out Thigh High Boots
Tia Mowry goes from “carpool lane hunnie to night out stunnin'” in her latest post to Instagram. The short clip posted yesterday saw the former “Twitches” star clad in three different look, Mowry taking her style from day to night with a few stand-out additions. The first outfit saw the mom of two dressed in black pleather shorts which she paired alongside a black and white striped tank top tucked into the bottoms. Mowry carried a black bag and wore large silver hoops, finishing off her ensemble in black sandal heels with clear vinyl toes that further elevated her outfit. After the...
Hollywood’s Top Talent Agencies Are Trying to Turn Today’s Hottest Visual Artists Into Household Names
Few visual artists are household names like Warhol, Basquiat, or Picasso. But if Hollywood’s top talent agencies have any say, contemporary artists could have more of that type of mass appeal by taking advantage of the full range of their creative pursuits. Earlier this year, United Talent Agency, one of the three major talent agencies, announced that it would open a three-story exhibition space in Atlanta in early 2023. The move is not UTA’s first in the industry. In 2015, the mega-agency founded a fine-arts division and built an exhibition space in Los Angeles the following year. In addition to spearheading...
hypebeast.com
Story mfg. Is Using Nature to Its Full Potential for New "ROOTS" Instalment
We’re currently seven months on from when London-based label Story mfg. launched Gentlefullness — its new imprint which was launched in collaboration with Dan Pacitti and Oshadi Collective. And while the new label — which you can read more about in Hypebeast’s new U.K. brand spotlight feature — is going from strength to strength, Story mfg. is also doing the same. With this in mind, the British brand has just presented a new collection and it takes things back to basics with high quality cotton-linen fabrications and earth design processes.
Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
sneakernews.com
Nike Clothes Their Latest Bejeweled Air Force 1 In University Orange
Premium leathers. Original tooling. OG 1980s text. The Swooshes “Color of the Month” series effortlessly harkens back to the 1982 debut construction of the Air Force 1. With just a few months left to celebrate the silhouette’s 40th anniversary, the brand is expanding the scheme via a flipped color palette and jeweled Swoosh.
20 Facts That Shocked, Surprised, And Spooked Me This Week
While recording "Monster Mash," Bobby Pickett and Lenny Capizzi used household items to make the spooky sound effects: the cauldron sound was achieved by blowing bubbles into a glass of water, and they replicated the sound of a coffin opening by scraping a rusty nail. Despite the song's success in America, it wasn't as well received in England. The BBC elected not to play the song because they thought it was "too morbid."
sneakernews.com
Nike Clothes The Air Force 1 Mid In Brown Plaid
Nothing harkens the fall season more than warm fleece flannels coated in varying shades of plaid. Evident across The Swooshes onslaught of the textile gracing a myriad of their lifestyle centric silhouettes, the Air Force 1 Mid is the latest construction to join the fray, employing an aesthetic akin to a chocolate and vanilla soft serve swirl.
