Cowboys Rally For Win Over Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityBrownwood, TX
Hardin-Simmons Claims First Round Bye in ASC TournamentHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Set To Battle Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University: An affordable education with a priceless experience.Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Fall in Final Minutes at ConcordiaHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Need A Last Minute Costume in Abilene? Try These 5 Stores
The blood-curdling countdown is on: Halloween arises this Monday. Have you decided which costume you're wearing? One of the best parts of the holiday - for children and grown-ups alike - is dressing in costume. With plenty of fall festivals, trunk-or-treats and other community activities in which to participate, and with all the incoming holiday hustle-and-bustle, you may be in a crunch to come up with a creative ensemble.
Anti-government, anti-Semitic printed material found in Abilene neighborhoods
ABILENE, Texas — Anti-government, anti-Semitic printed materials were left outside of some Abilene homes Oct. 29. The Abilene Police Department is aware of bags which were distributed to various homes and they are instructing citizens to dispose of them. APD appreciates help from the community and they encourage anyone...
Abilene Animal Services updates owner surrender policy
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is now allowing owner surrenders with a new policy in place. The City of Abilene Animal Services posted an updated condition list for owner surrenders on a Facebook post on Thursday, October 27. Those who want to surrender must be an Abilene resident and schedule the surrender […]
What’s The Difference Between Marijuana, CBD and Delta-8? Find Out The Facts
Since 2019, CBD stores and dispensaries have been cropping up all over Abilene - the year Texas legalized hemp. This legalization caused much confusion as to which marijuana products are legal. For the moment, CBD and Delta-8 products are permitted in Texas - but what are the differences? And how do they help? Keep reading as we take a look at the differences in the marijuana plant according to The Texas Tribune.
Guests at this Texas Funeral Were Given an Surprising Gift
That's the note that guests at a funeral in Breckenridge, TX. were given after attending the funeral of Jodie Perryman, who sadly passed away of cancer at the age of 81 on October 12. Along with the note, was a picture of Perryman- flippin' the bird- and a small paper...
Crime Reports: Nearly $7,000 worth of lottery tickets, $1,500 cash, 24 packs of cigarettes stolen from Abilene gas station
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Burger Street – Criminal MischiefPolice responded to a criminal mischief call […]
Fun Fall Festivals, Trunk or Treats, and Halloween Events for 2022 in Abilene
Fall is in the air and it's time to start making plans to attend one of the many fall festivals, Halloween events, and or trunk or treats in the Big Country. While it's still early and many Churches and civic organizations are still in the planning stages. Many have already committed to having some Fall fun this year.
16 Missing Persons Cases in Abilene Texas That Need Your Help
It sadly happens way too often. A loved one goes off to school or work, and then they're never heard from again. Days turn to months, and months turn to years with no closure for many loved ones. The following are some cold cases in Abilene of people who have gone missing and are still missing to this day.
Fatal pedestrian accident leaves 1 dead
ABILENE, Texas — A 56 year old man was killed on Saturday evening after he was hit by a SUV on South First in Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, the man was crossing the street near the intersection of South First and Portland Street while pushing a shopping cart when he was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV that was headed east on South First. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Abilene’s Workforce Solutions’ Annual Hiring Red, White and You Job Fair Is Coming Up
There are days when I think "working in the aerospace industry would be cool, or helping people in the healthcare industry seems fulfilling." Not that I don't like what I'm doing but rather some jobs seem more exciting especially when I hear of the annual hiring fair coming up. The...
Student brings THC gummies to Abilene middle school, police investigating
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student brought a package of THC gummies to an Abilene middle school Friday. Police say THC gummies were found in the possession of a student at Clack Middle School, and after speaking to the student, staff began evaluating all students involved and they were removed from school for their own […]
No. 4 Jonesboro upsets No. 3 May
JONESBORO, TX (FOX 44) — In a battle of top teams in the state, the Eagles came out on top 65-40 over No. 3 May. Jonesboro finishes the regular season at home against Evant on Friday, November 4th at 7:30 p.m.
56-year old man struck, killed by SUV in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A 56-year old unidentified man was struck and killed by an SUV Oct. 29 in Abilene. At approximately 7:18 p.m. on South 1 Street, the Abilene Police Department responded to a call after a man was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV while he was pushing a cart across the street.
Día de los Muertos Honors Loved Ones With Food, Celebrations and More
As you might have been able to tell by now, fall is my favorite time of year. The weather finally starts to cool down, football is in full swing, and the holiday season kicks off with Halloween. For many of us in America, Halloween is largely celebrated by dressing in costume, attending a festive party, or maybe ambling about a trunk-or-treat. However, other parts of the world celebrate this season a little differently.
Rain, wind expected to hit Abilene Thursday
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Rain is on its way to Abilene again this week. Big Country Homepage meteorologists say you may need to brace for high winds. KRBC Meteorologist Clemente Morales said that although rain chances are in the forecast for Thursday, it’s going to be short lived. Drier weather is predicted in the coming […]
The Lonestar’s Haunting Legend of The Lady of the Lake
First off, this is a real and true story of how I learned about "The Lady of the Lake" (as I've always heard it said), or rather "The Lady Ghost of Lake Fort Phantom" from one of my history teachers at Abilene High School when we were learning about world war II. Moreover, it's a story about love, war, rumors, jealousy, and rage that went on back then.
UPDATE: Road reopens after 3 18-wheelers collide on I-20 in Eastland County, causes serious injuries
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three 18-wheelers crashed along I-20 in Eastland County Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC these crashes took place along I-20, near mile post 338. One 18-wheeler was headed east when it crossed over into the westbound lane, crashing into another 18-wheeler. That crash caused a […]
Texas Red Dirt is Both Good and Bad and Can Grow Almost Anything
Okay, so here's my best and most educated explanation as to why our soil, clay, and or dirt is reddish-orange here in Abilene and throughout most of Texas. Red clay gets its color from an overabundance (and that is an understatement) of 'iron oxide' within the soil. Red clay (or "red dirt" as we Texans so fondly call it) is created through the breakdown of rocks in its own underlayer of the soil.
Here Are the Best Places To Go Vote in Abilene and Taylor County On Election Day
Election day is almost here and it's time to go make yourself be heard and vote. There are several locations throughout Abilene and Taylor County where one can cast their ballot. Remember to take a valid identification. While in the past you had to know your precinct number to be...
Enter If You Dare: 8 Spine-Tingling Haunted Attractions Right Here In Texas
Texas has a little bit of everything including some of the scariest haunted attractions you'll find. It's Halloween time and everyone is entitled to a good scare. These aren't your run-of-the-mill Mickey Mouse haunted houses. Some of these go quite to the extreme. Growing up I couldn't get enough. I...
