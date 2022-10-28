ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Need A Last Minute Costume in Abilene? Try These 5 Stores

The blood-curdling countdown is on: Halloween arises this Monday. Have you decided which costume you're wearing? One of the best parts of the holiday - for children and grown-ups alike - is dressing in costume. With plenty of fall festivals, trunk-or-treats and other community activities in which to participate, and with all the incoming holiday hustle-and-bustle, you may be in a crunch to come up with a creative ensemble.
Abilene Animal Services updates owner surrender policy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is now allowing owner surrenders with a new policy in place. The City of Abilene Animal Services posted an updated condition list for owner surrenders on a Facebook post on Thursday, October 27. Those who want to surrender must be an Abilene resident and schedule the surrender […]
What’s The Difference Between Marijuana, CBD and Delta-8? Find Out The Facts

Since 2019, CBD stores and dispensaries have been cropping up all over Abilene - the year Texas legalized hemp. This legalization caused much confusion as to which marijuana products are legal. For the moment, CBD and Delta-8 products are permitted in Texas - but what are the differences? And how do they help? Keep reading as we take a look at the differences in the marijuana plant according to The Texas Tribune.
Crime Reports: Nearly $7,000 worth of lottery tickets, $1,500 cash, 24 packs of cigarettes stolen from Abilene gas station

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Burger Street – Criminal MischiefPolice responded to a criminal mischief call […]
16 Missing Persons Cases in Abilene Texas That Need Your Help

It sadly happens way too often. A loved one goes off to school or work, and then they're never heard from again. Days turn to months, and months turn to years with no closure for many loved ones. The following are some cold cases in Abilene of people who have gone missing and are still missing to this day.
Fatal pedestrian accident leaves 1 dead

ABILENE, Texas — A 56 year old man was killed on Saturday evening after he was hit by a SUV on South First in Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, the man was crossing the street near the intersection of South First and Portland Street while pushing a shopping cart when he was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV that was headed east on South First. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
No. 4 Jonesboro upsets No. 3 May

JONESBORO, TX (FOX 44) — In a battle of top teams in the state, the Eagles came out on top 65-40 over No. 3 May. Jonesboro finishes the regular season at home against Evant on Friday, November 4th at 7:30 p.m.
56-year old man struck, killed by SUV in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — A 56-year old unidentified man was struck and killed by an SUV Oct. 29 in Abilene. At approximately 7:18 p.m. on South 1 Street, the Abilene Police Department responded to a call after a man was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV while he was pushing a cart across the street.
Día de los Muertos Honors Loved Ones With Food, Celebrations and More

As you might have been able to tell by now, fall is my favorite time of year. The weather finally starts to cool down, football is in full swing, and the holiday season kicks off with Halloween. For many of us in America, Halloween is largely celebrated by dressing in costume, attending a festive party, or maybe ambling about a trunk-or-treat. However, other parts of the world celebrate this season a little differently.
Rain, wind expected to hit Abilene Thursday

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Rain is on its way to Abilene again this week. Big Country Homepage meteorologists say you may need to brace for high winds. KRBC Meteorologist Clemente Morales said that although rain chances are in the forecast for Thursday, it’s going to be short lived. Drier weather is predicted in the coming […]
The Lonestar’s Haunting Legend of The Lady of the Lake

First off, this is a real and true story of how I learned about "The Lady of the Lake" (as I've always heard it said), or rather "The Lady Ghost of Lake Fort Phantom" from one of my history teachers at Abilene High School when we were learning about world war II. Moreover, it's a story about love, war, rumors, jealousy, and rage that went on back then.
UPDATE: Road reopens after 3 18-wheelers collide on I-20 in Eastland County, causes serious injuries

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three 18-wheelers crashed along I-20 in Eastland County Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC these crashes took place along I-20, near mile post 338. One 18-wheeler was headed east when it crossed over into the westbound lane, crashing into another 18-wheeler. That crash caused a […]
Texas Red Dirt is Both Good and Bad and Can Grow Almost Anything

Okay, so here's my best and most educated explanation as to why our soil, clay, and or dirt is reddish-orange here in Abilene and throughout most of Texas. Red clay gets its color from an overabundance (and that is an understatement) of 'iron oxide' within the soil. Red clay (or "red dirt" as we Texans so fondly call it) is created through the breakdown of rocks in its own underlayer of the soil.
