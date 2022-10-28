After weeks of upheaval that saw the team fire its manager and president of baseball operations, the Royals have found their next skipper. Kansas City is reportedly hiring Matt Quatraro as its new manager, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Quatraro, 48, has spent the past four years with the Rays, the last three of which he spent as the team’s bench coach. Prior to that, he was Tampa Bay’s third base coach.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO