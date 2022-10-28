Read full article on original website
Lauren Jauregui Heals From Her Breakup With 'Always Love'
Three years later, Lauren Jauregui is addressing her 2019 split with Ty Dolla $ign. The singer releases her vulnerable and honest breakup ballad, “Always Love,” out everywhere. For the artist whose range includes hip-hop, R&B and pop, Jauregui’s sultry vocals on “Always Love” express her sense of nostalgic...
David Archuleta Didn't Connect With 'Crush' Until He Kissed a Man
David Archuleta captured our hearts as the baby-faced runner-up of American Idol in 2008. Since then, he embarked on a wildly successful music career and took a two-year hiatus to be a missionary. As the straight-laced, religious young man we've watched him become, it came as a shock to many when he revealed that he was part of the LGBTQ+ community.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter and Willie Nelson’s Son Earn Standing Ovation at Lynn’s Memorial Service
The granddaughter of Loretta Lynn joined the son of Willie Nelson to pay a perfect tribute to the queen of country music at a memorial service held for Lynn this weekend. The official musical celebration of life had a name — it was CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. And Emmy Russell, the daughter of Lynn’s daughter, Patsy, told the audience of her grandmother:
Chicago West 'coming for Kendall' as she steals the spotlight from North
Chicago West transformed for this year’s Halloween costume as she stole the spotlight from sister North, fans joked the little star is coming after Kendall’s modeling career. Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago, is no stranger to stealing her family’s spotlight. However, in the latest Instagram post with her...
Mr. Schue Was Addicted to Meth in Original 'Glee' Script
Mr. Schue, the unintentional villain of the early 2010s TV sensation, Glee, was originally written as a crystal meth addict. Murphy also revealed that the role that feels tailor-made to Matthew Morrison’s unique brand of horny-meets-cringe was originally written with Justin Timberlake in mind, which would’ve made the NSYNC* vs. Backstreet Boys medley where Mr. Schue did a sexy puppet routine and physically threw a student even more unsettling.
Sophie Turner Rocks Little Black Dress At ‘Glamour’s Women Of The Year 4 Months After Giving Birth: Photos
Mom’s night out! Sophie Turner was so stylish while attending the Glamour Women of the Year awards in New York City on Nov. 1, 2022. The Dark Phoenix actress, 26, looked sensational at the soiree, where she wore a little black velvet dress with strong 60s vibes. Sophie seemed happy to spend the evening on the town, especially after welcoming her second daughter just four months ago.
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63
Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
Yungblud Wants His Music to Last Forever
Yungblud's mind is like a pinwheel in a hyper child's hand on a windy day. If you ask him, he may say he is the child. As someone who has interviewed artists in various states, whether it be on Zoom or backstage at a sold out show or in hotel restaurants, it's easy to tell when they're "on" or not. It appears that Yungblud is greeting me from the comfort of a massive couch in a hotel lobby or an airport terminal, and he's teeming with energy. His thick English accent warbles in his mouth, but I hear one thing loud and clear:
The Clermont Twins Go 'Scary Movie' Sexy For Halloween
In honor of everyone's favorite horror-spoof franchise, creative director and stylist Juju wanted to have reality TV's favorite Bad Girls take on the roles of slasher flick superstars. So with the help of some latex, photographer Agustín and a Scream mask straight from the Spirit store, Shannon and Shannade got dressed up as updated versions of Jenny McCarthy, Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra's characters for what Juju called a "spooky, sexy, kitsch and high fashion" twist on the iconic aughts holiday classic.
Andrew Bird Headed to Agora in April 2023
Tour supports singer-songwriter's latest effort, 'Inside Problems'
Halloween 2022: PAPER's Best-Dressed List
Calling all saints, sinners, witches, warlocks and witch-tokkers alike! All Hallows' Eve was upon us, and while the living may not be walking among the dead (that we know of), this year's Halloween looks had us dying. \u201cjulia fox and her son dressed up as the characters from \u201cwhere the...
300 Private Story Names for Your Snapchat Stories
Coming up with content isn't always easy. At least, not anymore! From everyday Instagram captions to creative Snapchat names, we are inundated with social media on the daily—and collectively experiencing work burnout as a society—and therefore don't have the brain power at the end of a long day to think of something witty. (Don't even get us started on editing Instagram Reels.) Most of us have the corn song from TikTok stuck in our brains half the time! But when it comes to naming your private Snapchat Stories, being witty—or at least funny or clever—is kinda the point.
Shelley Duvall Returns to Film After 20 Years
You don't have to be a horror fan to recognize the magic of Shelley Duvall, whose iconic roles in The Shining, Annie Hall and more are forever cemented in film history. As one of the most gifted actresses throughout the '70s and '80s, Duvall seemed to be on top of the world. Then, she left the industry in the early '00s.
