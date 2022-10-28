Julie Powell, an author, known for cooking her way through every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” book, which led to a popular food blog, her Julie & Julia memoir being adapted into a movie starring Meryl Streep, and a new wave of fans for Mrs. Child, has died on October 26 in her upstate New York home at the age of 49. Her death was reported to The New York Times by her husband, Eric Powell, who stated the cause was cardiac arrest.

