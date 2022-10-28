First-time candidates compete for 44th Ohio House seat covering much of Toledo

Republican Roy Palmer III and Democrat Elgin Rogers, Jr. are competing in the Nov. 8 general election for the 44th District seat in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Both Toledo residents are running for public office for the first time. The district includes parts of South, Central, and East Toledo and stretches into northern portions of Wood and Ottawa counties, covering Northwood, Walbridge, Genoa, and Elmore.

Both candidates advocate for the better use of the local tax dollars.

“We have high sales taxes, but bad roads and low income [because] of insufficient accountability ... that goes all the way up to the state level,” said Mr. Palmer, 27, an assistant vice president of a Michigan-based, family-owned construction company. He added that he would also like to see local businesses enjoy, at least to a degree, some of the tax incentives that larger corporations get.

On the issue of taxes, Mr. Rogers, 43, said he wants to “make sure that the money that is paid by taxpayers is getting [them] adequate services ... that we're being good stewards of public funds.”

That would be his main focus, if elected, said Mr. Rogers, who works for the Lucas County commissioners.

Mr. Palmer said he prioritizes the need for more government transparency and accountability.

“I don't feel like our leaders have been held accountable and I think it's definitely past due,” Mr. Palmer said, citing the Toledo City Council bribery scandal of 2020 and the discovery by the Toledo city administration of about $8.2 million in 2018.

Both candidates also said environmental issues such as water quality in public waterways are also a concern and pledged to advocate for its improvement, if elected.

Mr. Palmer said he thinks he’s a strong candidate, because he is “young, personable, and a good listener.”

As to Mr. Rogers, he said his main strength is his experience.

“I know the district. I know the people. And I'm a hard worker,” Mr. Rogers said.

Mr. Palmer, an Alabama native who was raised in Michigan, has lived for four years in Toledo, where he works remotely as a project manager and estimator for his father’s business, Rs Post Frame LLC in Six Lakes Mich.

He is a Marine Corps veteran with a 2020 bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Toledo. Mr. Palmer served stateside and was honorably discharged in 2017.

Mr. Rogers, a Toledo native, is executive assistant to Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken. He’s also a precinct captain for the Manhattan Boulevard and Lagrange Street area.

Formerly, at various times, Mr. Rogers also was the county fleet and property manager, director of weights and measures for the county auditor, and a director of education and outreach, also for the auditor. He is also a co-founder and past president of the African American Leadership Caucus, a Lucas County political action committee, and a past chairman of the board of Pathway, Inc., a community action group focused on housing, employment, and family issues.

A Scott High School graduate, Mr. Rogers has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Kent State University and a master’s degree in political science from Indiana University.

Both candidates ran unopposed on their respective ballots in the August primaries.