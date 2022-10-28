Time change is still with us

false

The rumors of the time change’s demise are exaggerated, but not greatly.

The annual switch to and from Daylight Saving Time, with its “falling back” and “springing forward,” is still very much alive, but but many state and federal lawmakers are eager to do away with it.

Multiple bills meant to end time change were introduced in the Illinois General Assembly this past year, but none of them passed.

The U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act in March. The bill would make DST the permanent, year-round time for the U.S. starting Nov. 5, 2023. It would essentially eliminate Standard Time, which is what Illinois and many other states switch to during winter months.

The U.S. House has yet to act on the measure, however.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says permanent DST, with its later sunsets, would save energy, reduce crime and saves lives and prevents traffic injuries.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine also wants to do away with time change, but counters that permanent Standard Time “aligns best with human circadian biology and provides distinct benefits for public health and safety,”

But while the debate continues, Crawford County residents need to make sure their clocks are set properly when they go to bed Saturday, Nov. 5.

Most digital timepieces will make the switch automatically, but some clocks and other devices stil require the personal touch of being changed by hand.

It is also a good time to take care of tasks such as changing smoke detector batteries.