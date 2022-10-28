Christmas in the Park set for Dec. 3

The Christmas in the Park committee, along with Sigma Epsilon, the Lawrence County Park Board and the City of Lawrenceville have announced that the annual Christmas in the Park event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Christmas in the Park event will begin immediately following the Elks Lighted Christmas parade.

The park and pavilion will be decorated with trees and other lighted scenes and statues. This year, the committee is adding a light show and new pieces to the nativity display along with additional lights and other Christmas displays.

During the event, which celebrates the arrival of Santa Claus, cookies, drinks and candy canes will be handed out to children as they wait to tell Santa all their Christmas wishes.

Additional activities will include: Christmas carolers, the reading of the Christmas story, ornament crafts and face painting.

All events are funded through individual and business donations and the Christmas in the Park committee is looking for those willing to sponsor the 2022 event as well.

Sponsor name/organization name will appear on a banner displayed at the park.

Donations are due by Tuesday, Nov. 15 to sponsor the 2022 event.

There are thre levels of sponsorship:

• Gold Sponsor - $500

• Silver Sponsor - $250

• Bronze Sponsor - $150

Checks can be made payable to: Christmas in the Park.

Donations can be sent to: Leann Williamson, P.O. Box 155, 605 15th Street Apt. #10, Lawrenceville, IL 62439.

For more information, contact Grant McDonald at 618-928-7896; LaDonna Swindle at 618-928-3175; or Phyllis Wells at 618-943-9995.

All community members, of all ages, are invited to enjoy the Christmas in the Park event on Dec. 3.