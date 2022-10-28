Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Related
peninsulachronicle.com
Greater Williamsburg Chamber Of Commerce Boost Program Returns For The Holidays
WILLIAMSBURG-To give small local businesses a “boost” for the holiday season, the Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce Boost program is returning this year. The program offers community members the opportunity to purchase gift cards at popup events to support local establishments. The first popup in Greater Williamsburg will...
peninsulachronicle.com
Take A Stroll Through The Celebration In Lights
NEWPORT NEWS—For more than 20 years, people have opted to walk through the Celebration in Lights in Newport News Park, leaving their vehicles behind so they can concentrate on the two-mile journey of wonder and beauty, passing more than one million bulbs of magic along the way. This year...
peninsulachronicle.com
Nao Trinidad Drops Anchor at Yorktown Waterfront
YORK- The Nao Trinidad sailed into Yorktown during the wee hours of the morning on Thursday, October 27. The 200-ton, 29-meter-long and eight-meter-wide tall ship is a square-rigged replica of the flagship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition that took place from 1519 to 1522, during the first circumnavigation of the globe.
nomadlawyer.org
Chesapeake: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chesapeake Virginia. The city of Chesapeake is located in Virginia. As of the 2020 census, its population was 249,422. It is the second most populous independent city in Virginia and the tenth largest city in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city is located in the...
Long-awaited Aquaplex opens in Hampton after construction delays
Hampton's new Aquaplex celebrated its grand opening Saturday. It was a long-awaited opening due to construction delays.
More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional
The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Williamsburg Getaway Offers History, Haunts + More
You can spend an entire week in America's Historic Triangle — Colonial Williamsburg, Yorktown and Jamestown — and not cover half of the fun there is to be had there. But even if you have just a few days for a short fall getaway, the historic region just 150 miles south of Alexandria is worth a look. The area is most known for its plentiful historic attractions, but there is a lot to do for those for whom history was not a strong suit in high school.
Popular Virginia Beach restaurant temporarily closed because of 'current economic climate'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A popular Virginia Beach restaurant is closing its doors temporarily. This weekend, a lot of hungry people showed up at Mary’s Kitchen for a hot breakfast only to find a locked door. The owner of the Virginia Beach staple says the business is shut...
peninsulachronicle.com
Applebee’s In Newport News Permanently Closed
NEWPORT NEWS-The Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill on Jefferson Avenue has permanently closed. The restaurant first shut its doors in late summer, and recently included a banner outside the storefront to inform patrons of its closure. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised for their exquisite service and amazing food.
peninsulachronicle.com
The Wagsters Magic Theatre Introducing Christmas Show This Holiday Season
JAMES CITY-Brandon and Hannah Wagster are gearing up for their first holiday season since opening The Wagsters Magic Theatre in Williamsburg last summer. The husband-and-wife duo have accumulated a local fanbase while showcasing their illusions, sleight of hand tricks, and daring escapes over the past few months and are looking forward to introducing their Christmas show to loyal and new fans alike.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
allamericanatlas.com
13 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia to Try Today
Norfolk, Virginia, is a small city with a big heart. Spend your days exploring the historic sites, Battleship Wisconsin or touring the harbor on a 19th-century riverboat. But all the sightseeing is going to stir up an appetite. Luckily, Norfolk has enough restaurants to please the most discerning of diners.
BET
Generation to Generation: A Family Passes Down The HBCU Tradition
A warmth subsided over Ronald Brandon II, 58, the moment he stepped onto the campus of the then-Hampton Institute in 1972. He wouldn’t be the first in his family to attend this HBCU, nor the last, but he knew it would be his “Home By the Sea.”. Now...
peninsulachronicle.com
Historic Yorktown Village Business Owners Embrace Canines’ Daily Ritual
YORK-Chances are, if you’ve spent anytime at the Yorktown Waterfront or the businesses that surround it, you’ve heard them coming. Dasher, a two-year-old male Redbone Coonhound, and his adoptive sister, Bea, of the same breed, have accumulated a fanbase while being chauffeured around town by their owner, retired U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Barry Deer.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Introducing the 980 Express
NORFOLK – A new, limited-stop bus service begins Sunday connecting the Amazon warehouses in Chesapeake and Suffolk to the Downtown Norfolk Transit Center in Norfolk. The route 980 is the latest offering on the expanding 757 Express network and will provide workers an opportunity to leave their cars at home as they commute to these important employment centers.
Pastor investigated for campaigning during church services
A Virginia pastor who is running for a City Council seat is being investigated by local authorities for allegedly campaigning and soliciting donations during church services.
Why Virginia girl says she was suspended: 'I didn’t have time to say no'
The student, who wished not to be named, said that it all started on the bus ride to school Thursday morning when another student was seen with a boxcutter in hand.
13newsnow.com
Riverside Healthcare dresses babies in 'Barnyard Bash' Halloween costumes
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Families welcoming new babies at Riverside Regional Medical Center got a sweet treat this week: staff dressed their little ones up in knitted Halloween costumes. "With the theme of 'Barnyard Bash,' families experienced a few oink-oink’s here, moo-moo’s there, and a couple little farmers to...
Gov. Youngkin to invest billions to fix I-64 bottleneck, deepen Norfolk Harbor
Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday released a progress report about transportation in Hampton Roads.
Comments / 0