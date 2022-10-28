You can spend an entire week in America's Historic Triangle — Colonial Williamsburg, Yorktown and Jamestown — and not cover half of the fun there is to be had there. But even if you have just a few days for a short fall getaway, the historic region just 150 miles south of Alexandria is worth a look. The area is most known for its plentiful historic attractions, but there is a lot to do for those for whom history was not a strong suit in high school.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO