US stocks fall as investors anticipate another 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed this week

US stocks moved lower on Monday as investors get ready for another outsized interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Fed chairman Jerome Powell is expected to announced that the US central bank will raise rates by 75 basis points at its upcoming FOMC meeting in its bid to tame inflation that has been driven by higher wages, higher services prices, and higher commodity prices. After this Wednesday's meeting, the Fed is expected to hike interest rates by at least 50 basis points in December.
Buckle Up For 2023: Inflation Is Still Rampant, New PCE Data Shows

U.S. inflation, as measured by the Federal Reserve's preferred Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, remains unchanged at 6.2% annually in September, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The report indicates that the Federal Reserve's recent jumbo rate hikes have not yet reversed the persistent trend in core inflation,...
Pending home sales plunge 31% from a year ago to their lowest level since 2010 as high mortgage rates scare buyers and sellers from the market

Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes have fallen for a fourth straight month, as the housing market buckles under the strain of higher mortgage rates. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Friday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, dropped 10.2 percent last month from August, and 31 percent from a year ago.
U.S. GDP accelerated at 2.6% pace in Q3, better than expected as growth turns positive

Gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit and increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the number. A sharp pullback in housing subtracted from the number, part of a broader decline in private investment. Consumer spending decelerated, increasing...
German Inflation Data in Driver's Seat as Worrisome Reading Hits Bond Market, Raising Yields

(Friday Market Open) It’s the day after Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN reported worrisome earnings, but German inflation data is in the driver’s seat this morning. An eye-popping German October inflation reading of 11.6% raised concerns that global interest rate hikes aren’t slowing prices. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) added seven basis points to climb back over 4% this morning after a retreat the last few days, and stocks fell pretty much across the board ahead of the opening bell.
Tether, Holepunch, and Synonym launch P2P credit system Pear Credit

Tether, Holepunch and Synonym say Pear Credit will revolutionise creation credit "tokens". The peer-to-peer (P2P) credit solution can be used by big enterprises or small, one-person companies. Pear Credit combines Lightning Network-styled speed and P2P storage. Tether, the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin Tether (USDT/USD), has together with encrypted...
A love affair with Meta stock: Does Cramer owe the investment community an apology?

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) stock plunged below $100 per share this week. Shares haven't traded this low since 2016. CNBC's Jim Cramer apologies for trusting management in turning around the stock. Many Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) shareholders have seen their impressive gains wiped out after the social media...
Exxon raises dividend despite President Biden warning against it

Exxon Mobil Corp reports highest quarterly profit in its history. CEO Darren Woods discussed the results on CNBC Squawk Box. The oil giant raised its dividend to 91 cents per share on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) is trading up this morning after the oil giant reported its Q3...
Gilead stock is not out of room to run just yet: Truist

Truist says Gilead stock is a "buy" with upside to $91 a share. Analyst Robyn Karnauskas is bullish on its oncology pipeline. Shares of the biotech firm already ended 20% up this week. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) ended this week up nearly 20% after reporting its quarterly results that...
Monthly Semiconductor Sales Decrease 0.5% Globally in September, Reports SIA

Global sales in third quarter 3.0% lower than Q3 2021 and 6.3% less than Q2 2022. WASHINGTON—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor sales for the month of September 2022 were down 0.5% compared to August 2022 and 3.0% less than September 2021. Worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $141 billion during the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 3.0% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and 6.3% less than the second quarter of 2022. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
