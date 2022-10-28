Read full article on original website
Fed expected to aggressively hike rates to 5%, triggering global recession: survey
Federal Reserve officials are expected to maintain their hawkish stance at next week's policy-setting meeting where they are likely to approve another super-sized interest rate hike, paving the way for borrowing costs to climb above 5% by March 2023, according to a survey of Bloomberg economists. The survey found that...
Investors are slashing down the odds of a 75-basis-point rate hike in December and beyond as the Fed hints at smaller increases
Investors on Friday pulled down expectations the Federal Reserve will issue another rate hike of 75 basis points in December and beyond. The probability of another jumbo-sized rate hike at the end of the year fell to 45% from 75% on Thursday. The moves were sparked after a report from...
US stocks fall as investors anticipate another 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed this week
US stocks moved lower on Monday as investors get ready for another outsized interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Fed chairman Jerome Powell is expected to announced that the US central bank will raise rates by 75 basis points at its upcoming FOMC meeting in its bid to tame inflation that has been driven by higher wages, higher services prices, and higher commodity prices. After this Wednesday's meeting, the Fed is expected to hike interest rates by at least 50 basis points in December.
Benzinga
Buckle Up For 2023: Inflation Is Still Rampant, New PCE Data Shows
U.S. inflation, as measured by the Federal Reserve's preferred Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, remains unchanged at 6.2% annually in September, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The report indicates that the Federal Reserve's recent jumbo rate hikes have not yet reversed the persistent trend in core inflation,...
The Fed's final rate hike will happen in December as wage inflation shows signs of cooling, Pantheon chief economist says
The Fed's last interest rate hike is poised to happen in December, according to Pantheon Macro. That's because the labor market and wage is inflation is finally showing signs of cooling down. "Don't be deceived by low and stable initial claims; labor demand is slowing markedly," Pantheon said. A Fed...
Pending home sales plunge 31% from a year ago to their lowest level since 2010 as high mortgage rates scare buyers and sellers from the market
Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes have fallen for a fourth straight month, as the housing market buckles under the strain of higher mortgage rates. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Friday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, dropped 10.2 percent last month from August, and 31 percent from a year ago.
When to expect the housing market downturn to conclude, according to Wells Fargo
Historically speaking, most U.S. recessions arrive after a period of rate tightening by the Federal Reserve. As the Fed raises interest rates to tame inflation, it begins to cause economic activity to contract. Of course, “Fed-induced recessions” usually start in the housing market. We’re already seeing it.
CNBC
U.S. GDP accelerated at 2.6% pace in Q3, better than expected as growth turns positive
Gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit and increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the number. A sharp pullback in housing subtracted from the number, part of a broader decline in private investment. Consumer spending decelerated, increasing...
German Inflation Data in Driver's Seat as Worrisome Reading Hits Bond Market, Raising Yields
(Friday Market Open) It’s the day after Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN reported worrisome earnings, but German inflation data is in the driver’s seat this morning. An eye-popping German October inflation reading of 11.6% raised concerns that global interest rate hikes aren’t slowing prices. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) added seven basis points to climb back over 4% this morning after a retreat the last few days, and stocks fell pretty much across the board ahead of the opening bell.
CNBC
Key inflation gauge for the Fed rose 0.5% in September, in line with expectations
The core personal consumption expenditures price index in September increased 0.5% from the previous month and 5.1% from a year ago. Including food and energy, PCE inflation rose 0.3% for the month and 6.2% on a yearly basis. Personal spending rose 0.6%, more than expected amid the rise in prices.
invezz.com
ETH, AVAX or SOL, which ecosystem token has the highest growth potential?
In the last 7 days, ETH grew by 32%, AVAX by 20%, and SOL by 20%. ETH's market cap increased by 2% in the last 24 hours, AVAX's market cap by 3%, and SOL's by 5%. Avalanche (AVAX) also experienced an increase in trading volume by 8% in the last 24 hours.
Fed Inflation Gauge Slows In September, Paring Big Rate Hike Bets
The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation showed slowing price pressures over the month of September, suggesting a possible peak in broader consumer price increase and a pullback in the central bank's rate hike path. The September core PCE Price Index rose 5.1% from last year, down from the...
The Fed will hike rates too far and tip the global economy into a recession, survey of economists says
The Fed is expected to hike rates too far and tip the global economy into a recession, according to Bloomberg's survey of economists. Three-quarters see a US recession within the next two years, and two-thirds see a global recession in that same timeframe. Economists also see the Fed lifting benchmark...
invezz.com
Tether, Holepunch, and Synonym launch P2P credit system Pear Credit
Tether, Holepunch and Synonym say Pear Credit will revolutionise creation credit "tokens". The peer-to-peer (P2P) credit solution can be used by big enterprises or small, one-person companies. Pear Credit combines Lightning Network-styled speed and P2P storage. Tether, the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin Tether (USDT/USD), has together with encrypted...
invezz.com
A love affair with Meta stock: Does Cramer owe the investment community an apology?
Meta (formerly known as Facebook) stock plunged below $100 per share this week. Shares haven't traded this low since 2016. CNBC's Jim Cramer apologies for trusting management in turning around the stock. Many Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) shareholders have seen their impressive gains wiped out after the social media...
Inflation, early shopping to slow U.S. online holiday spending - report
Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. online holiday sales are expected to rise this year at their slowest pace since at least 2015, according to a report, as shoppers feel the brunt of decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates.
Jobs data, Fed decision, Peloton earnings top week ahead
FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.
invezz.com
Exxon raises dividend despite President Biden warning against it
Exxon Mobil Corp reports highest quarterly profit in its history. CEO Darren Woods discussed the results on CNBC Squawk Box. The oil giant raised its dividend to 91 cents per share on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) is trading up this morning after the oil giant reported its Q3...
invezz.com
Gilead stock is not out of room to run just yet: Truist
Truist says Gilead stock is a "buy" with upside to $91 a share. Analyst Robyn Karnauskas is bullish on its oncology pipeline. Shares of the biotech firm already ended 20% up this week. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) ended this week up nearly 20% after reporting its quarterly results that...
emsnow.com
Monthly Semiconductor Sales Decrease 0.5% Globally in September, Reports SIA
Global sales in third quarter 3.0% lower than Q3 2021 and 6.3% less than Q2 2022. WASHINGTON—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor sales for the month of September 2022 were down 0.5% compared to August 2022 and 3.0% less than September 2021. Worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $141 billion during the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 3.0% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and 6.3% less than the second quarter of 2022. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
