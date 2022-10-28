The stock market has been increasingly turbulent in recent weeks, and investors are hopeful that an old seasonal adage will prove to be a turning point in the current bear market. With the historically crash-prone October now over, market participants often hope for an end-of-year rally. The first trading session of November looked as though it might make good on that promise, with stock index futures up as much as 1.5% an hour before Wall Street opened for trading.

