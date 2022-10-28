Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios & Disney’s Animal Kingdom 10/26/22 (Fantasmic! Sign Unveiled, Theming for Roundup Rodeo BBQ, Merry Holiday Decor, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! We have a very big day ahead of us, we’ll be hopping over to Disney’s Animal Kingdom before finishing our day at Disney Springs. Let’s get started!. We started our day on Hollywood Boulevard where we noticed a very familiar...
WDW News Today
Chip and Dale Appear in Tomorrowland Costumes at the Magic Kingdom
With the distribution of Mr. Toad popcorn buckets currently displacing their Fantasyland home, Chip and Dale are now meeting and greeting guests at Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom. The duo, sporting futuristic outfits, are expected to only be in Tomorrowland through Saturday, November 5. Disney PhotoPass is not available for...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/28/22 (Remodeled Kona Cafe, Disney’s Grand Floridian Pumpkin Decorating Contest, KiteTails Popcorn Buckets, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from Magic Kingdom! We got a lot to do around Walt Disney World, so let’s get started. We stopped by Kona Cafe at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort first thing to see the scrim removed...
WDW News Today
New Sign Added to Kona Café Ahead of Reopening at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Kona Café at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort officially reopens tomorrow, and the restaurant has received a new sign. We got a first look last week before guests were allowed inside, and a more in-depth look at the interior and upgraded menus yesterday. Now the restaurant’s signage is in...
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Discussing the Disney Park Reservation System, Popcorn Buckets, and Disney Parks News!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, October 30th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Bob Chapek thinks the Disney Parks reservation system is a win, we have thoughts!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and discuss the topics...
WDW News Today
Following a Night of Underage Drinking at Orlando Clubs, Teenager Speeds Into Disney’s Animal Kingdom While Extremely Intoxicated
A Sanford teenager was arrested for driving under the influence after he sped toward the toll plaza at Disney’s Animal Kingdom this summer, frightening the Cast Member collecting parking fees. Sebastian Anyel Salguero-Rivera, 19, has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor driving under the influence charge, Orange Circuit Court...
WDW News Today
Terror Tram Buttons Available for Halloween Horror Nights 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood
Halloween is nearly upon us, but we finally found a set of Terror Tram buttons for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood!. Halloween Horror Nights Terror Tram Buttons — $11 This year’s Terror Tram at Universal Studios Hollywood for Halloween Horror Nights features Jordan Peele’s “Nope” and “Us.”...
WDW News Today
Gingerbread House-Themed Treat Station Stand Opens at Disney’s Beach Club Resort with Classic Holiday Snacks
The holidays are finally upon us here at Walt Disney World! Now that we can forget all about pumpkins and candy bars in favor of gingerbread and peppermint, a new Treat Station stand has opened up at Disney’s Beach Club Resort chock full of holiday snacks!. The temporary new...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Watch the 2022 Halloween Golf Cart Parade at Disney’s Fort Wilderness
Yesterday, we stopped to watch the 2022 Halloween golf cart parade at Disney’s Fort Wilderness before our dinner reservations. The parade is an annual tradition where guests renting a golf cart decorate them with (often elaborate and Disney) Halloween “costumes.”. Cast Members kicked off the parade. The first...
WDW News Today
New Hanukkah Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Hanukkah is just around the corner, and you can celebrate with new merchandise for the festival of lights at the Disneyland Resort!. Let’s make like a dreidel and take a spin through what’s new!. “Happy...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: The 22nd Annual Gingerbread Carousel Themed to Disney Princesses Debuts at Disney’s Beach Club Resort
It’s that time of the year when not only are the Disney theme parks decorated for the holidays but so are the resort hotels. Every Disney hotel receives decorations specially themed to their resorts, and many of them also include gingerbread-themed displays. One of the most famous and popular...
WDW News Today
Steel Framing Work Continues at the Former Entrance of Shrek 4-D for ‘Villain-Con’ at Universal Studios Florida￼￼
We have been keeping you updated on the steel work happening at the entrance of the former Shrek 4-D building at Universal Studios Florida. Now it looks like more steel in being added to the frame. Demolition of Shrek-themed structures at Universal Studios Florida is still underway. The Shrek 4-D...
WDW News Today
New Oga’s Cantina Tiki-Style Travel Tumbler Arrives in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Whether you’re defending the galaxy or just driving the kids to school, one needs to hydrate or caffeinate. Black Spire Outpost to the rescue! A new Oga’s Cantina tiki-style travel tumbler has arrived on Batuu at Black Spire Outpost at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Drink like the locals do, no matter what planet you’re on today.
WDW News Today
NEW Daisy Duck Headband Available at Disneyland Resort
Why should Mickey and Minnie get all the fun when it comes to Disney headbands? Check out this new Daisy Duck headband we found in Disneyland!. On top, it features Daisy’s iconic purple bow, with a white daisy flower in the center. The inside of the band is baby...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Tusker House Restaurant Character Breakfast Buffet Returns to Disney’s Animal Kingdom
For the first time since March 2020, buffet dining is back at Tusker House Restaurant in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. But what, if anything, has changed? Let’s find out!. Unlike at the other Walt Disney World parks, there’s no separate entrance line for early dining reservations, so we had to wait in a long line just to get into the park. Once we entered the park, the only option was to get in the line meant for early entry for Disney hotel guests. A Cast Member working this position seemed confused when they found out our party weren’t resort hotel guests, but eventually we were let in.
WDW News Today
Man ‘Sneaks’ Into Magic Kingdom with Child; Charged with Battery, Underage Drunk Teenager Speeds into Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Christmas Decor Arrives, & More: Daily Recap (11/1/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Most of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone Closing Permanently on January 15 at Universal Studios Florida
Universal Orlando Resort has announced more than half of the Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone area at Universal Studios Florida will close in January. The news was suddenly shared from the Universal Orlando Twitter account. Affected attractions include Fievel’s Playland, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination,...
WDW News Today
New Details Revealed for Platinum Annual Passholder Access to Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood
With Super Nintendo World set to open in early 2023, Universal Studios Hollywood Platinum Annual Passholders are learning what privileges they will and won’t have. Passholders, who receive one-time Universal Express access to each attraction after 3 PM, won’t have Express access to Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge when it opens. But they will be able to visit Super Nintendo World without a reservation any time after 3 PM when reservations are required. This is the only pass level with the Express perk, which means that reservations will likely be needed at some point for general guests, as well as Gold and Silver Annual Passholders, and California Neighbor Passholders.
WDW News Today
Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi Battle of the Heroes Legacy Lightsaber Set Released to Disney+ Subscribers on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney+ subscribers can get a jump on their holiday shopping with exclusive early access to select merchandise on shopDisney, including this epic lightsaber set!. Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi Battle of the Heroes Legacy LIGHTSABER Set –...
WDW News Today
New Hanukkah Wine Glass, T-Shirt, and Mickey Plush Arrive at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Hanukkah merchandise has debuted at Walt Disney World. We first spotted the new collection in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, including a Hanukkah wine glass, t-shirt, and Mickey plush. Hanukkah Wine Glass – $17.99. The...
