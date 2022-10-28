ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chip and Dale Appear in Tomorrowland Costumes at the Magic Kingdom

With the distribution of Mr. Toad popcorn buckets currently displacing their Fantasyland home, Chip and Dale are now meeting and greeting guests at Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom. The duo, sporting futuristic outfits, are expected to only be in Tomorrowland through Saturday, November 5. Disney PhotoPass is not available for...
Following a Night of Underage Drinking at Orlando Clubs, Teenager Speeds Into Disney’s Animal Kingdom While Extremely Intoxicated

A Sanford teenager was arrested for driving under the influence after he sped toward the toll plaza at Disney’s Animal Kingdom this summer, frightening the Cast Member collecting parking fees. Sebastian Anyel Salguero-Rivera, 19, has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor driving under the influence charge, Orange Circuit Court...
ORLANDO, FL
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Watch the 2022 Halloween Golf Cart Parade at Disney’s Fort Wilderness

Yesterday, we stopped to watch the 2022 Halloween golf cart parade at Disney’s Fort Wilderness before our dinner reservations. The parade is an annual tradition where guests renting a golf cart decorate them with (often elaborate and Disney) Halloween “costumes.”. Cast Members kicked off the parade. The first...
New Hanukkah Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Resort

Hanukkah is just around the corner, and you can celebrate with new merchandise for the festival of lights at the Disneyland Resort!. Let's make like a dreidel and take a spin through what's new!. "Happy...
New Oga’s Cantina Tiki-Style Travel Tumbler Arrives in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Whether you're defending the galaxy or just driving the kids to school, one needs to hydrate or caffeinate. Black Spire Outpost to the rescue! A new Oga's Cantina tiki-style travel tumbler has arrived on Batuu at Black Spire Outpost at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disney's Hollywood Studios. Drink like the locals do, no matter what planet you're on today.
NEW Daisy Duck Headband Available at Disneyland Resort

Why should Mickey and Minnie get all the fun when it comes to Disney headbands? Check out this new Daisy Duck headband we found in Disneyland!. On top, it features Daisy’s iconic purple bow, with a white daisy flower in the center. The inside of the band is baby...
REVIEW: Tusker House Restaurant Character Breakfast Buffet Returns to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

For the first time since March 2020, buffet dining is back at Tusker House Restaurant in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. But what, if anything, has changed? Let’s find out!. Unlike at the other Walt Disney World parks, there’s no separate entrance line for early dining reservations, so we had to wait in a long line just to get into the park. Once we entered the park, the only option was to get in the line meant for early entry for Disney hotel guests. A Cast Member working this position seemed confused when they found out our party weren’t resort hotel guests, but eventually we were let in.
Man ‘Sneaks’ Into Magic Kingdom with Child; Charged with Battery, Underage Drunk Teenager Speeds into Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Christmas Decor Arrives, & More: Daily Recap (11/1/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
BREAKING: Most of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone Closing Permanently on January 15 at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando Resort has announced more than half of the Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone area at Universal Studios Florida will close in January. The news was suddenly shared from the Universal Orlando Twitter account. Affected attractions include Fievel’s Playland, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination,...
ORLANDO, FL
New Details Revealed for Platinum Annual Passholder Access to Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood

With Super Nintendo World set to open in early 2023, Universal Studios Hollywood Platinum Annual Passholders are learning what privileges they will and won’t have. Passholders, who receive one-time Universal Express access to each attraction after 3 PM, won’t have Express access to Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge when it opens. But they will be able to visit Super Nintendo World without a reservation any time after 3 PM when reservations are required. This is the only pass level with the Express perk, which means that reservations will likely be needed at some point for general guests, as well as Gold and Silver Annual Passholders, and California Neighbor Passholders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New Hanukkah Wine Glass, T-Shirt, and Mickey Plush Arrive at Walt Disney World

New Hanukkah merchandise has debuted at Walt Disney World. We first spotted the new collection in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, including a Hanukkah wine glass, t-shirt, and Mickey plush. Hanukkah Wine Glass – $17.99. The...

