Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia to rejoin Black Sea grain deal; Moscow to summon UK ambassador over Sevastopol drone strike – live
Turkish president says Russia will resume participation in deal; Russian foreign and defence ministries have accused Britain of being involved
UK adds two Roman Abramovich ‘business associates’ to Russia sanctions list
Two Russian oligarchs and business partners of Roman Abramovich have been added to the UK government’s sanctions list in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Alexander Abramov and Alexander Frolov, whom the UK government said were “known to be business associates” of the former Chelsea FC owner, were on Wednesday among four new Russian steel and petrochemical tycoons added to the sanctions list.
White House: NKorea covertly shipping artillery to Russia
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House on Wednesday accused North Korea of covertly shipping a "significant number" of artillery shells to Russia in support of its invasion of Ukraine. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. believes North Korea is “trying to make it appear...
Egypt calls for pledge fulfillments at climate conference
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s foreign minister Wednesday urged world leaders and negotiators to deliver on previously made pledges to battle climate change ahead of this month’s U.N. summit. Sameh Shoukry, the president of the COP27 climate change conference to be held in the Egyptian resort town of...
Greece: Death toll rises to 13 in migrant boat disaster
ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greece's coast guard said Wednesday it had recovered another 12 bodies from the area where a sailing boat sank the previous day with 68 migrants reportedly on board, bringing the confirmed death toll to 13. Dozens of people remain missing. A total of...
