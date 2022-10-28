ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classix 102.9

Who Is The Scariest Halloween Villain? [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
Classix 102.9
Classix 102.9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9ljS_0iqPVFPO00

Source: @IAmGWoods / Radio One Inc.


Since it’s Halloween season, we had to discuss the scariest movies and villains. There are a lot of scary favorites but there was a study conducted to find the 10 scariest horror movie villains of all time and we have the results.  A “villain effectiveness score” was calculated by using the average number of kills and jump scares.  Heat the results and scores in the video below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions )

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

300 Private Story Names for Your Snapchat Stories

Coming up with content isn't always easy. At least, not anymore! From everyday Instagram captions to creative Snapchat names, we are inundated with social media on the daily—and collectively experiencing work burnout as a society—and therefore don't have the brain power at the end of a long day to think of something witty. (Don't even get us started on editing Instagram Reels.) Most of us have the corn song from TikTok stuck in our brains half the time! But when it comes to naming your private Snapchat Stories, being witty—or at least funny or clever—is kinda the point.
Classix 102.9

Classix 102.9

951
Followers
1K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's classic RnB station!

 https://myclassixatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy