ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

After 24-plus inches of snow falls in Colorado, avalanche risk arrives

By Spencer McKee
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EPZYH_0iqPVDdw00
An avalanche near Telluride. File photo. Photo Credit: DOUGBERRY (iStock). DOUGBERRY

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, avalanche risk has arrived in Colorado after some parts of the state got more than 24 inches of snow between Saturday and Thursday morning.

"We now have over a foot of settled snow on the ground in many locations. This is enough snow to drift and obscure the ground cover," wrote the organization in a public announcement.

Parts of the southwest, central, and northern mountain ranges all got a foot or more of snow over the past seven days.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center specifically cautioned against traveling on steep slopes with stiffer wind-drifted snow. With this much snow blowing around Colorado, it's possible for snow that's deeper than the amount that's fallen to accumulation on some parts of the mountain. Not only can this result in avalanche risk, it can also hide terrain hazards.

While the risk for a major avalanche is still relatively low in many backcountry areas, avalanches that occur during this time of the year can still result in serious injuries or death.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website, daily updates to their avalanche risk map will start on November 1. It's crucial for anyone traveling in Colorado's backcountry during the snow season to check this map prior to embarking on any adventure. It's also important to note that while avalanche risk may be low in a certain area, specific terrain hazards can still result in a deadly risk.

One key risk is looming avalanche risk on a slope found above where people may be traveling on lower-grade terrain. Movement below these slopes can bring down snow from above. This type of situation has killed people before and will kill people again. Skiers, hikers, and snowshoers are all at-risk for this type of accident. Always be aware of steep slopes found above a trail or path and avoid these areas during times when avalanche risk is present. Remember, whether you're triggering the slide from below or an unknowing animal is triggering it from above, being below these slopes presents serious risk.

The safest way to navigate the backcountry during winter is to take an avalanche safety course. These can be expensive, but they might save your life or the life of someone around you.

After this weekend, continue to find information about avalanche risk around the state on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website. It's also crucial to be aware of weather alerts posted by the National Weather Service, which can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Powder primer: A closer look at Colorado's ski areas

Claim to fame: A-Basin is known as “The Legend.” That’s partly due to its long season — known for more operating days than any other ski area in Colorado, typically opening first in North America and sometimes staying open through Independence Day. More so, the nickname is rooted in history. This was the first post-World War II ski area to open in the state.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

A look at 8 ghost towns in Colorado

They are abandoned but not forgotten. They are the forefronts of classic Colorado images, destination reminders of the bold pioneers that built this state. One might say their spirits linger across the mountains — their shouts and cries still heard in the night between cabins and corners of revelry and tragedy.
COLORADO STATE
1037theriver.com

WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

Don’t expect Colorado to have a good snow year. Here’s why.

Colorado can expect a warmer and drier winter, putting the state at greater risk of wildfire and lessening the chance of rebounding from the ongoing megadrought plaguing the West, climate scientists say. To blame, they say, are La Niña conditions striking for the third year in a row. Only...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state's border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal, gained notoriety last...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado ski resort to sell $39 lift tickets

Skiing and snowboarding can be expensive hobbies, but this year Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is offering a deal that will make lift tickets cheaper during certain times of the week. "Friday Afternoon Club is back!" the resort announced in a tweet. Beginning this week, lift tickets will only cost $39...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Did You Know There Is A Stairway To Heaven In Colorado?

I'm an avid hiker, and I have to admit I did not know there is a stairway to heaven in Colorado. But there is. And it has nothing to do with the old Led Zeppelin song. It does, however, have everything to do with the United States Air Force because you need to go to its grounds to access this short hike that's only about 1/4 mile in length and features more than 300 stairs to the top.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Federal infrastructure money to help alleviate PFAS, lead in state water

Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans exposed to drinking water tainted by lead from aging, corroded city pipes or so-called forever chemicals, will see clean water faster thanks to a historic infusion of $500 million from the federal government. The money, largely from the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is being funneled through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment over a five-year period and will allow miles of lead water delivery pipes to be replaced in towns across the state much faster than cities with...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy