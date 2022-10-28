ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Magnet and Early College Schools Fair This Weekend

By Karen Clark
 3 days ago

Wake County magnet schools create well-rounded students by challenging them with programs tailored to their strengths and exposing them to new experiences. Innovative and pioneering programs challenge students to think creatively and analytically to solve problems, while diverse student body populations enable students to learn and see things from a different perspective. Wake County magnet schools provide students with the tools they need to see things differently.
Saturday, October 29, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Enloe Magnet High School, 128 Clarendon Crescent, Raleigh NC 27610

Explore all WCPSS school choice options in one location. Visit with staff, parents, and students from each magnet school, early college, and Crossroads FLEX High School.


