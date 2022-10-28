Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMZ-TV Online
Another $4.5M in state funds coming to Scranton
SCRANTON — The city received $2 million in state funds for streetscape upgrades downtown and $500,000 for recreation at Nay Aug Park, officials announced Tuesday. Lackawanna College also received $2 million to convert its 401 Adams Ave. building downtown into a new workforce education and training center. The $4.5...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Conflict of interest ordinance' gets OK in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The City of Bethlehem now has a conflict of interest ordinance. City Council approved the measure Tuesday night in an effort to ensure that public officials use their positions to act in the best interest of the city rather than for personal interests. The ordinance governs...
WFMZ-TV Online
Diocese of Allentown's Catholic Charities moves its offices to Seton Hall on Chew Street
The Diocese of Allentown's Catholic Charities office is moving to an area of need in downtown Allentown. As of Tuesday, Catholic Charities will be at 402 W. Chew St., across from St. Luke's Sacred Heart Hospital. The center city neighborhood is home to many people who rely on Catholic Charities,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. gives $3.7M to Poconos rail project, in plan to connect Scranton, NYC
Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City. The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades...
WFMZ-TV Online
New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
Trick-or-treating traditions in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Halloween night saw hundreds of kids walking around Electric Street in Scranton, looking for the next house to fill their candy bags, and it was more than usual, according to Shawn Beistline. "In fact, I think after COVID, it has come back, and it has come...
“Construction Of A Railroad Line” In Monroe County Among PA Projects To Receive Funding
Ten projects have recently received funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Among those announced was the construction of a railroad line along the Pocono Mainline in Monroe County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg paves way for Howard Street warehouse
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council took a final vote on a controversial ordinance that had residents up in arms Thursday night. In a standing room-only meeting, council voted to adopt an ordinance outlining an amendment to the zoning at the 170 Howard St. site where Peron Development hopes to construct a 360,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse. The move paves the way for rail access, parking, supporting infrastructure and improvements for the project.
Times News
Former longtime Carbon commissioner dies
A former Carbon County commissioner, with roots in the Weatherly area, has died. Tom C. Gerhard, 89, died Monday afternoon surrounded by his family, his son, Thomas J. Gerhard said. The senior Gerhard had served 12 years as county commissioner, retiring in 2003. Gerhard also owned and operated Tom Gerhard...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown renames street in honor of Syrian-American brothers
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A stretch of an Allentown road was renamed to honor two Syrian-American brothers. The 600 block of North Second Street is now known as Jarrouj Way. A dedication ceremony was held Sunday afternoon. Ayoub Jarrouj died Sept. 11 at the age of 80. Radwan died in June...
Luzerne County prison head says cost-containment efforts underway
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Before presenting a prison budget that seeks $2.25 million more next year, Luzerne County’s Acting Correctional Services Division Head John Robshaw highlighted a series of newer initiatives aimed at cost containment Tuesday. The county’s highest expense for years, the prison...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem holds 101st Halloween parade
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It was a pleasant Sunday afternoon for a traditional Halloween parade in the Lehigh Valley. The City of Bethlehem celebrated its 101st Halloween parade. The fun kicked off on West Broad Street and 9th Avenue, and finished at Main and Spring streets. The parade included participation from...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police: Expect traffic delays Wednesday night as first lady visits
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - First Lady Jill Biden is making another trip to the Lehigh Valley, and police say drivers should expect traffic delays while she's in the area. State police say there will be traffic disruptions across the Lehigh Valley from about 6-9 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch live streaming...
The Hand House opens in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Wayne County Children and Youth Services celebrated the opening of The Hand House Monday morning in Honesdale. The Hand House will provide a home-like setting for children and families to receive visitation, parenting, and independent living services. "In the old office, we had very, I...
Trunk or treat in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A trunk or treat took place Saturday at Kennedy Park near Forest City. Forest City Parks and Recreation hosted the Halloween event. There was also a costume contest with prizes to be won. Organizers say the event was a great opportunity to show everyone what...
WFMZ-TV Online
$1.4M in federal money could fund Bethlehem plan for homelessness
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council held a hearing Tuesday night on a strategic plan to address homelessness, which includes building a year-round emergency shelter. The plan, offered by the city's Department of Community and Economic Development, "is part of a comprehensive approach to provide necessary sheltering and services to those who are experiencing homelessness," according to Laura Collins, DCED director. The city did not announce where the shelter will go or how much it will cost.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley resident $150K richer, but was just 1 number away from winning hundreds of millions in Powerball drawing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One Lehigh Valley resident is $150,000 richer Tuesday, but he was just one number away from winning hundreds of millions in the latest Powerball drawing. 69 News Reporter Chantelle Calhoun spoke with the luckiest unlucky man in the Lehigh Valley. Jerry's Deli on West Union Boulevard in...
rock107.com
Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade 2022
The parade will start promptly a 2:00 PM, from the corner of Rutter Avenue and Market Streets, in Kingston, PA. The parade will proceed East on Market Street, over the Market Street Bridge, and around Public Square, pass in front of the Reviewing Stand, and around the West side of the Square to North Main Street. The Parade will disband on North Main Street away from the Square.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Village Shoppes strip mall sold for $6.35M
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Village Shoppes, a strip mall on the east side of Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, has been sold for $6.35 million, according to Northampton County property records. That is $1.85 million more than the price it went for just over two years ago. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Scranton boasts most affordable housing market
The Electric City continues to gain recognition for the affordability of its housing market. Scranton was identified as the most affordable housing market in America this month, according to a report by Zillow. The city was previously ranked as the third-best place to work remotely in a realtor.com study released in November 2020, and the 10th most affordable area for retirees by AdvisorSmith in February 2021.
