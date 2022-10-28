BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council held a hearing Tuesday night on a strategic plan to address homelessness, which includes building a year-round emergency shelter. The plan, offered by the city's Department of Community and Economic Development, "is part of a comprehensive approach to provide necessary sheltering and services to those who are experiencing homelessness," according to Laura Collins, DCED director. The city did not announce where the shelter will go or how much it will cost.

