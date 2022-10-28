Read full article on original website
pryorinfopub.com
Rockin G Animal Shelter Pet of the Week
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Hey, there!! Guess where I am?? Yep! In the SLAMMER!! I was having a grand ol' time at the park, chasin' ducks and runnin' around (no, no, no! I would never hurt the ducks, I just LOVE to run!!). Then some kill-joy guy caught me and took me to jail!! Ok, some of y'all might call it the animal shelter, but these bars are really crampin' my style!! No worries, I'll make the best of it! I mean, just look at my smile!! My new Shelter name is Roxanne & I'm prolly one of the happiest pups you'll ever meet!!
Sapulpa decorates section of Route 66 for Christmas
One Oklahoma community is getting into the Christmas spirit.
KOKI FOX 23
Photos: NICU babies dress up for Halloween in midtown Tulsa
NICU babies on Halloween Hillcrest Medical Center NICU babies dressed as scarecrows for their Halloween photo shoot. (Hillcrest Medical Center)
12-year-old ran over by hayride still critical; Friends raise money for family expenses
GROVE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol released details over the weekend regarding a young girl ran over after falling off a hayride near Grove. Now friends of the family of Vinalee Follmuth are raising money as the she remains critical at St. Francis in Tulsa, Okla. “Vinalee is an energetic, fun, loving, kind little girl. She loves life and loves...
KTUL
Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
fourstateshomepage.com
Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
tulsapeople.com
Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas
Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
news9.com
Tulsa Donut Shop Vandalized With Molotov Cocktail
Authorities are investigating after firefighters said a Molotov cocktail was thrown inside a Tulsa donut shop early-Monday morning. Andy Little with Tulsa Fire said the front door of The Donut Hole at 3305 S. Peoria Ave. on Brookside was bashed in with a bat and a Molotov was thrown inside at about 2:30 a.m.
Stabbings outside Halloween party in quiet gated community upset Sapulpa neighborhood
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person responsible for stabbing three young men outside a Halloween party at a home near S 33rd W Ave and W 81st St S early Sunday morning. Sapulpa Police initially said Sunday morning that...
KTUL
Pawnee County hero dies saving family from house fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Pawnee County man made the ultimate sacrifice after saving his family from a house fire. It’s not a term to thrown around lightly, but David Badgwell is a hero. The Cleveland native served two tours of Iraq in the U.S. Army, but he gave his life on October 23rd in the place he felt the safest.
Tulsa Barber Finds Success After Incarceration
A Tulsa barber has turned the skills learned from his time in prison into a thriving business. Robert Hoston, also known as Chevy the Barber, is the owner of The Chophouse Barbershop and over the years, he has proven that success after incarceration is possible. Hoston spent a few years in prison and that is where he found his love for barbering. He says it was after he noticed a barber cutting hair in prison, and he wanted to learn how to cut hair.
170,000 doses of fentanyl, large amounts of meth pulled off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. — Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Investigations Division has recovered 330 grams of fentanyl and 90 grams of methamphetamine. 330 grams of fentanyl averages out to 170,000 doses. $11,500 in cash was also recovered during the search. According to the Tulsa Police Department, more...
okcfox.com
Stillwater Medical Center issues Code Green after 'substantial power outage'
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Stillwater Medical Center has issued a Code Green due to power failure in the hospital. The Code Green stands for an internal disaster, and was put into place on Monday after a 'substantial power outage' left all their phone lines and computer systems down.
Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse closing after 60 years in business
SAPULPA, Okla. — After 60 years in business, family-owned, Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse will close its doors permanently on December 31, 2022, the business announced on social media on Sunday. The closure follows the death of its owner, Edmond “Tex” Slyman, in July after a long illness. Slyman’s...
Sapulpa elementary school celebrates Halloween with Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance
SAPULPA, Okla. — Holmes Park Elementary celebrated Halloween this year with an all-school dance. Students were able to break out some of their funkiest dance moves to continue Sapulpa’s 12-year tradition. Students, all dressed up in their Halloween costumes, danced to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” It’s a fun tradition...
Train collides with car in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A train and a car crashed Wednesday morning in Broken Arrow. Police said they were called to the collision at East Highway 51 near South 225th East Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said a Dodge Charger crossed its front end out into the train track...
Flowers at Broken Arrow home involved in murder-suicide investigation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A home blackened and boarded up after a fire Thursday has a pop of color in the front yard. A row of flowers has now been placed in front of the home near Houston and Elm, where Broken Arrow Police confirmed two adults and six children were killed in a murder-suicide investigation.
17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Tulsa homicide suspect found in Fort Worth, awaiting extradition
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody in Fort Worth, connected to a homicide in Tulsa. The victim was found shot to death near Boston and I-244 on Oct. 27. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the head. On Oct. 28, the victim’s...
Outpouring of support for Broken Arrow community, first responders
Broken Arrow police and fire departments responded to a house fire and found 8 bodies inside the house. It is a homicide investigation.
