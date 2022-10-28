PRYOR, Oklahoma - Hey, there!! Guess where I am?? Yep! In the SLAMMER!! I was having a grand ol' time at the park, chasin' ducks and runnin' around (no, no, no! I would never hurt the ducks, I just LOVE to run!!). Then some kill-joy guy caught me and took me to jail!! Ok, some of y'all might call it the animal shelter, but these bars are really crampin' my style!! No worries, I'll make the best of it! I mean, just look at my smile!! My new Shelter name is Roxanne & I'm prolly one of the happiest pups you'll ever meet!!

PRYOR, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO