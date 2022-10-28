ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

jkz33 ume
2d ago

as soon as he mentions the mental health thing. ... he is going to be soft on crime just like ALL the demon-craps! Vote REPUBLICAN ACROSS THE BOARD to save this state AND our country!! hope that write in will not be a spoiler for us.

Reply
2
Related
eastnewyork.com

Beverly Tatham, Candidate For Civil Court Judge Wants To Remind You To Flip Your Ballot!

I want to remind everyone that Early Voting starts on Saturday, October 29th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Voters across New York State will be asked to make their choice to elect candidates to several offices including the next Governor, United States Senator, Member of Congress, Attorney General, State Comptroller, Members of the New York State Senate and Assembly, and several judges who will sit on the Supreme or Civil Court.
BROOKLYN, NY
theexaminernews.com

New Senate District Draws Assembly Staffer, Mayor to Face Off

Democrat Julie Shiroishi is running against Republican Poughkeepsie Mayor Robert Rolison in the newly-created 39th Senate District, which spans Putnam Valley and Philipstown in Putnam County and parts of Dutchess and Orange counties. Since 2007, Shiroishi has lived in Beacon with her husband, an English professor at John Jay College,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News Channel 34

Marc Molinaro profile

Marc Molinaro has spent his entire adult life in public service, staying close to where he grew up. Elected trustee of the small Hudson Valley Village of Tivoli at the age of 18, he became Mayor at 19. He says he did everything, whether that meant collecting trash, helping to fix a sewer main break or overseeing the rebuilding of a water system.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Fleming, Ellner Compete for Albano Putnam Legislature Seat

Putnam County Legislator Carl Albano is vacating his District 5 seat after 12 years, opening the door for a new member on the nine-member board that currently has only one Democrat. Vying for the position is former Kent Supervisor Maureen Fleming, who is running on the Democratic and Tax Watch...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Metzger gathers county executives at press conference

Democratic Party electeds recently gathered to rally around one of their own at a press conference at the Senate House Garage in Kingston. Legislative chair Tracey Bartels, assemblymember Kevin Cahill and Kingston mayor Steve Noble were joined by county executives Daniel McCoy of Albany and George Latimer of Westchester to declare their endorsements for Jen Metzger, candidate for Ulster County executive.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Stabbing death in Town of Wallkill (VIDEO)

WALLKILL – Town of Wallkill and State Police were on the scene of a homicide at a residence on Brookline Avenue Sunday evening. Police on the scene would only say they were involved in an active investigation, but a law enforcement source told Mid-Hudson News that a man had been killed.
WALLKILL, NY
Washington Examiner

Hochul's remark shows how clueless Democrats are about crime

Why are Democrats expected to lose in the Nov. 8 elections? When the dust clears, people may look back at the answer Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) gave on crime during her debate against her Republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin. "Halfway through the debate," Zeldin complained, "she still hasn't talked about...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts

For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
101.5 WPDH

‘Mischief Night’ Fatal Stabbing Forces Residents to Stay Indoors

Reports say police were combing a Hudson Valley neighborhood and residents were unable to leave their homes after a fatal stabbing on the night before Halloween. According to Rockland Video, a Hudson Valley resident has been stabbed to death. The scene unfolded on Sunday evening in a small, residential neighborhood in Orange County. An investigation into the incident appears to be ongoing, as police and investigators were on the scene into the early morning hours on Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypost.com

New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large

A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy