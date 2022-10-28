Q. On Jalen Hood-Schifino earning a starting spot…. WOODSON: He's competing. He competed when we first started five months ago, and he's put himself in that position. You know, I didn't know who was going to start but you know, I thought having two guards that can handle the ball and make plays, and then you can take them out and play them with the second unit.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO