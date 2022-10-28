Read full article on original website
Indiana Men’s Tennis Finishes Play from Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. ––––– Indiana Men's Tennis competed in the Fighting Irish Mini-Dual Event at the Courtney Tennis Center at Notre Dame over the weekend. The Hoosiers only had their four freshmen competing in the event. Each player got a chance to play in four singles and four doubles matches over the course of the weekend.
Football Meet Nittany Lions at 3:30 p.m. on ABC
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The homestretch of the 2022 season sees the Indiana football program hosting Penn State at 3:30 p.m. on ABC at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5. Indiana (3-5, 1-4 B1G) and Penn State (6-2, 3-2 B1G) meet for the 26th time on the gridiron, with the two teams splitting the last two meetings. Indiana claimed a thrilling 36-35 overtime win in the last contest played in Bloomington.
IU Ties Terps, Will Host Big Ten Tournament Match
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Just when it seemed everything would fall Indiana's way across the Big Ten men's soccer regular season championship landscape, the last domino didn't drop. With the aid of an Ohio State 3-2 loss at Wisconsin, IU (8-3-6, 3-1-3 B1G) needed to win against Maryland (9-2-5, 4-0-4...
Indiana Falls to No. 12 Purdue in Four Sets
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Despite winning the opening set, the Indiana Volleyball team (13-11, 6-6) couldn't overcome Purdue's offensive attack on Sunday afternoon in Holloway Gymnasium. The Hoosiers fell in four sets (25-18, 15-25, 10-25, 13-25), snapping a four-game winning streak in the conference. Camryn Haworth provided 33 assists...
Indiana, Maryland Clash in Decisive Matchup
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's shaping up to be a drama-filled final day of the Big Ten men's soccer regular season. Indiana (8-3-5, 3-1-3 B1G) will host eighth-ranked Maryland (9-2-4, 5-2-3 B1G) Sunday (Oct. 28) on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium in a match that will help decide the Big Ten regular season champion.
No. 8/13 IUSD Welcomes No. 18/RV Missouri to CBAC
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 8/13 Indiana swimming and diving will host its first home meet of the 2022-23 season when it welcomes No. 18/RV Missouri to the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center on Saturday (Oct. 28). The meet will be streamed live on the Big Ten Plus digital platform with the...
Indiana Takes Care of Marian, 78-42
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It's just an exhibition game, nothing more. Just an exhibition game vs. Marian University, an NAIA school that boasts former IU star and 1972-73 Big Ten Player of the Year Steve Downing as its athletic director. Just the first time out for head coach Mike Woodson's...
IUWT Wraps Up Play in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Indiana women's team closed out their fall season at the 34th annual Roberta Alison Fall Classic hosted by Alabama. The Hoosiers went 8-10 in singles, 3-6 in doubles on the weekend picking up wins against tough opponents in Michigan State, Alabama, Ole Miss, East Tennessee State, South Alabama, Stetson, Troy, Tulane, and Alabama-Birmingham.
Hoosiers Fall Short to No. 4 Northwestern in Season Finale
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––– Indiana Field Hockey lost in a close game to No. 4 Northwestern at home, 2-1, on Friday. With today's result in the books, Indiana's season has come to a close with an overall record of 9-10 and a 1-7 conference mark. KEY MOMENTS. •...
No Myth – Woodson Wants Hoosiers to Make Most of Opportunity
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Today's lesson in basketball positioning comes courtesy of Mike Woodson. Indiana's basketball coach contemplates Saturday's exhibition debut against Marian University -- an NAIA power out of Indianapolis coming off a 26-win season -- and of junior Jordan Geronimo playing the 3, which is another name for small forward.
Saris’, Geddes’ Outstanding Attacking Night Powers Indiana Past Rutgers 3-1
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Behind a career night from Morgan Geddes and equally as great night from Mady Saris, the Indiana Volleyball team rattled off its fourth-straight win with a 3-1 victory in Wilkinson Hall. Geddes provided a career best 17 kills as IU bested Rutgers 25-13, 25-17, 25-27, 25-14...
Postgame Quotes vs. Marian
Q. On Jalen Hood-Schifino earning a starting spot…. WOODSON: He's competing. He competed when we first started five months ago, and he's put himself in that position. You know, I didn't know who was going to start but you know, I thought having two guards that can handle the ball and make plays, and then you can take them out and play them with the second unit.
