Harper's invited Miller to respond to novelist Marilynne Robinson’s essay on the Puritans, which appeared in its August issue. Twitter. Harper’s Magazine, one of the oldest general-interest publications in the nation, asked Joshua Miller, professor of government & law, to submit a response to the great American novelist Marilynne Robinson’s essay on the Puritans, which was published in Harper’s August edition. A frequent contributor to Harper’s, Robinson has received numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2005.

EASTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO