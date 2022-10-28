Read full article on original website
In the media: Harper’s publishes Prof. Joshua Miller’s response to essay about Puritans
Harper's invited Miller to respond to novelist Marilynne Robinson’s essay on the Puritans, which appeared in its August issue. Twitter. Harper’s Magazine, one of the oldest general-interest publications in the nation, asked Joshua Miller, professor of government & law, to submit a response to the great American novelist Marilynne Robinson’s essay on the Puritans, which was published in Harper’s August edition. A frequent contributor to Harper’s, Robinson has received numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2005.
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ star Kathy Najimy visits Lafayette
Actress and activist spoke about her experiences and encouraged crowd to use their voices Twitter. On Oct. 20, actress Kathy Najimy visited Lafayette’s campus for Halloweek. Najimy, a San Diego native, is famously known for her roles in. Hocus Pocus and Sister Act, as well as performances in over...
